My radical idea for fixing football, handball, red cards, offside and VAR would be to start with 2 different types of penalty.



The current one from 12 yards - deliberate handball, or an accidental handball denying a clear goal scoring chance. Foulplay (bad tackle) in the box, or any foul denying an immediate shooting chance.



A new penalty taken from 18 yards - what are currently regarded as red-card offences but outside the box (eg hauling a man down 30 yards from goal who is clean through) would instead result in an 18 yard pen and a yellow. Red cards are reserved for actually dangerous or reckless tackles, not game situations. Minor infringements in the box that do not justify such a harsh punishment as a normal pen (eg wrestling at a corner, a late tackle on the by-line or at the corner of the box, clearly accidental handball regardless of distance or deflections) would get one of these instead.



VAR should be binned (but won't), but the biggest thing I would change is offsides - no lines allowed. If the VAR can't decide visually within 30 secs then the on-field decision stands with benefit of the doubt going to the attacker.