« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1105772 times)

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,098
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21760 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
https://twitter.com/BarnsleyFC/status/1729635267416346812

What do we think about the ref allowing this goal for Barnsley v Wycombe last night ;D ?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21761 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:24:46 pm
https://twitter.com/BarnsleyFC/status/1729635267416346812

What do we think about the ref allowing this goal for Barnsley v Wycombe last night ;D ?

Goalkeeper fully deserves it for timewasting like that at 0-0. Bet he will think twice before doing it again.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,199
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21762 on: Today at 12:47:33 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:21:04 pm
Why are they constantly trying to introduce new rules? Just leave it as it is!

We had years of no significant rule changes and now it feels like every other month they are trying something new or changing the way the game is reffed.

They changed offside mid season for that Rodri incident, we had that one season (think it was the one with no crowds) where any contact at all was a penalty, then the next season they changed it back. Different handball rules for different competitions.


the answer to the first question is they're trying to 'fix' their pet project VAR, and people always have that bias where they think the projects they work on are vital/important.

problem is, it's become like Father Ted trying to slightly smooth out a ding in the car

the whole VAR project is just a textbook business example of 'the tail wagging the dog'
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21763 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm »
I dunno if he fully deserved it, at the end of the day he got pushed over but didn't get a foul, which seems a bit much. Hard to have any sympathy though lol.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21764 on: Today at 12:48:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:47:33 pm
the answer to the first question is they're trying to 'fix' their pet project VAR, and people always have that bias where they think the projects they work on are vital/important.

problem is, it's become like Father Ted trying to slightly smooth out a ding in the car

the whole VAR project is just a textbook business example of 'the tail wagging the dog'

You're doing good work here carra. I suspect if people still don't see it they never will sadly so we're probably stuck with it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,750
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21765 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:21:04 pm
Why are they constantly trying to introduce new rules? Just leave it as it is!

We had years of no significant rule changes and now it feels like every other month they are trying something new or changing the way the game is reffed.

They changed offside mid season for that Rodri incident, we had that one season (think it was the one with no crowds) where any contact at all was a penalty, then the next season they changed it back. Different handball rules for different competitions.

They're desperately trying to make VAR work, like a gambler chasing his losses. They just keep making it worse
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,355
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21766 on: Today at 01:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:06:31 am
This is moronic. If others get screwed over well definitely get screwed over. Its just self interest to be bothered by idiotic rules/ decisions.

Have you been asleep the past 3 months then? We've been getting fucked over for years and have been well done over this season.

Whats moronic is giving a fuck about one of the teams owned by a regime that is destroying football getting a shit decision. Anything that slows their progression, albeit for a season or two, is welcome to me. Watch the transfers next season to the Saudi League and then the loans to Newcastle that follow
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:17 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,750
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21767 on: Today at 01:19:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:07:47 am
Shearer, and inconsistent biased whingebags like him (including regular fans without his profile), are a huge part of why resistance to stupid and obviously flawed VAR being implemented before being honed and trialled (succesfully) was low enough for it to be rushed in.

Too many loudmouths complained about decisions that affected them, and felt it was all a conspiracy against them (while not thinking the same of others), that they clung to this silver bullet idea that having more replays would solve the age-old issue of subjective interpretation in refereeing. now we've got the worst of all worlds (same issues, longer delays, less fun, organic element being in the moment has all but gone)

It's the nig name pundits with a profile who have influence. The likes of Lineker, Shearer, Carragher, Neville all know VAR doesn't work. They might fly off the handle at the odd decision on Twitter, but they all toe the line of the league. They only care about their paycheque. Look at their reaction to ESL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,199
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21768 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:19:45 pm
It's the nig name pundits with a profile who have influence. The likes of Lineker, Shearer, Carragher, Neville all know VAR doesn't work. They might fly off the handle at the odd decision on Twitter, but they all toe the line of the league. They only care about their paycheque. Look at their reaction to ESL.
Agreed, but I was talking more about how we arrived at this point - and the conditions that allowed the parasite to begin to make inroads around 2015/6 or so before taking hold these last five(ish) years
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21769 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
My radical idea for fixing football, handball, red cards, offside and VAR would be to start with 2 different types of penalty.

The current one from 12 yards - deliberate handball, or an accidental handball denying a clear goal scoring chance. Foulplay (bad tackle) in the box, or any foul denying an immediate shooting chance.

A new penalty taken from 18 yards - what are currently regarded as red-card offences but outside the box (eg hauling a man down 30 yards from goal who is clean through) would instead result in an 18 yard pen and a yellow. Red cards are reserved for actually dangerous or reckless tackles, not game situations. Minor infringements in the box that do not justify such a harsh punishment as a normal pen (eg wrestling at a corner, a late tackle on the by-line or at the corner of the box, clearly accidental handball regardless of distance or deflections) would get one of these instead.

VAR should be binned (but won't), but the biggest thing I would change is offsides - no lines allowed. If the VAR can't decide visually within 30 secs then the on-field decision stands with benefit of the doubt going to the attacker.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,750
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21770 on: Today at 02:28:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:45:01 pm
Agreed, but I was talking more about how we arrived at this point - and the conditions that allowed the parasite to begin to make inroads around 2015/6 or so before taking hold these last five(ish) years

Yeah it should never have came in, but those partly responsible and who cheerleaded for it have a responsibility to own it and speak out.

The PGMOL/IFAB/UEFA types will always back it but any so called 'football man' still backing it is a parasite
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Up
« previous next »
 