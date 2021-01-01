« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

wenlock

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21720 on: Yesterday at 08:56:46 pm


I have less then zero interest in sin bins ffs, as if the game wasn't bad enough already.

The rules have always been there to stop wrong doing by players but have been not applied by the people with the power to apply them. A ref isn't there to manage a game he is simply there to apply a set of rules, a judge, an umpire, an arbiter.

I wait for common sense to prevail but the people in power open their mouths and it's alway the sound of nails scraping down a blackboard instead.

Football has been around for a long time so if this was not a problem in the early years of football what has changed?

If a player grapples someone to stop a counter they need a yellow there and then or a second if they already have one. If a player gives dissent then book them too if that's the rules ffs.

You get holding from corners, even pulling over.

You get people stopping a quick free kick.

Holding on to the ball while walking away complaining.

Rolling back on to the pitch for attention and constant play acting.

Waving of imaginary cards, feigning injury and generally trying to get people in to trouble.

All of these are contentious and piss fan and player off the same. All already have rules to stop them yet they are ignored.

They make it harder for themselves by selectively applying rules when it suits them and then forgetting about them again even in the same game later on.

We don't need pink or orange cards or sin bins, just apply the rules and let the players be adult enough to not get in to trouble.

.......and mic the refs. If these players are giving/will give such abuse when they are carded then prove it. Let them face further retro punishments on top of whatever punishment they got at the time, while helping with ref transparency in general too.
bradders1011

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21721 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm
Just write "If the ball hits any part of the arm of an outfield player it's a pen/FK to the opposition" and let's have done with it. Nobody understands the current various rules in various competitions of the same fucking sport.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21722 on: Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 06:32:09 pm
But it is that simple; it's only the refs that won't enforce it.
So it's not as simple as that is it? For some reason they don't use it; they haven't, ever, even after new 'rules' have been brought in, which last for a week or two and then are forgotten. So they're not about to start tomorrow, no matter how much we say 'they can use the laws and powers they already have'.

i'm not even in favour of sin bins particularly. just that giving yellows to every player who harrasses a ref, on every occasdion, just does not look like it's going to happen. If it were, it would have happened by now.


Quote
Have a talk with the captains before kickoff and tell them everyone will get one warning, then the cards come out. And if a non-captain badgering the ref ends up getting a 2nd yellow for it, oh well, you were warned.
They could have started doing this at any time in the last x number of years. But they haven't. Why?

Here's one possible reason:

Quote
Not sure how you think refs will use sin-bins more consistently when they can't seem to use cards consistently.
Here's the reasoning: a yellow card is a route to a sending off. Even a first one is half a red card, so to speak. For some reason refs seem reluctant to give 'cheap' yellows for dissent etc a lot of the time, esp early in a game. I can't exaplain the convoluted thinking behind why sometimes they will brandish yellows like confetti and sometimes they just don't, but we all see it happening.  They just seem reluctant to give yellows for arguing, dissent etc esp with players of certain teams, and a probable reason is that that cheap yellow could be followed by another yellow incident and therefore a red, and the ref seem to be affected by that knowledge.

A sin-bin, of it doesn't act as a precursor to a red, might remove that restraint. If, indeed, it is a restraint.

Quote
Sin-bins will only give them an out for not having to give a 2nd yellow and facing scrutiny.
Well, quite. Which might be want they want. At least it will mean some kind of action as opposed to nothing while Man U's finest are converging on him with veins bulging and incandescent spittle hissing on his cheek.

Quote
Let's start by getting refs to enforce rules that are already available to them instead of introducing yet another opportunity for a fuck up.
But they don't. We're back to the start again
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21723 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm
Sin bins is taking the piss.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21724 on: Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm
Just write "If the ball hits any part of the arm of an outfield player it's a pen/FK to the opposition" and let's have done with it. Nobody understands the current various rules in various competitions of the same fucking sport.

Should just be deliberate handball = penalty

If it can't be determined that it's deliberate - and arm is stretched out - then have an indirect free kick

Otherwise leave it alone. Again, the punishment and reward doesn't fit the crime on a lot of these handballs. It's an 80-90% chance of a goal for basically fuck all a lot of the time.

farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21725 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm
Should just be deliberate handball = penalty

If it can't be determined that it's deliberate - and arm is stretched out - then have an indirect free kick

Otherwise leave it alone. Again, the punishment and reward doesn't fit the crime on a lot of these handballs. It's an 80-90% chance of a goal for basically fuck all a lot of the time.


Weren't those the rules before VAR?
afc tukrish

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21726 on: Yesterday at 11:00:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm

i'm not even in favour of sin bins particularly.

Grammatical sin bins, an under-appreciated proposition...
coolbyrne

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21727 on: Yesterday at 11:48:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm
So it's not as simple as that is it? For some reason they don't use it; they haven't, ever, even after new 'rules' have been brought in, which last for a week or two and then are forgotten. So they're not about to start tomorrow, no matter how much we say 'they can use the laws and powers they already have'.

i'm not even in favour of sin bins particularly. just that giving yellows to every player who harrasses a ref, on every occasdion, just does not look like it's going to happen. If it were, it would have happened by now.

They could have started doing this at any time in the last x number of years. But they haven't. Why?

Here's one possible reason:
Here's the reasoning: a yellow card is a route to a sending off. Even a first one is half a red card, so to speak. For some reason refs seem reluctant to give 'cheap' yellows for dissent etc a lot of the time, esp early in a game. I can't exaplain the convoluted thinking behind why sometimes they will brandish yellows like confetti and sometimes they just don't, but we all see it happening.  They just seem reluctant to give yellows for arguing, dissent etc esp with players of certain teams, and a probable reason is that that cheap yellow could be followed by another yellow incident and therefore a red, and the ref seem to be affected by that knowledge.

A sin-bin, of it doesn't act as a precursor to a red, might remove that restraint. If, indeed, it is a restraint.
Well, quite. Which might be want they want. At least it will mean some kind of action as opposed to nothing while Man U's finest are converging on him with veins bulging and incandescent spittle hissing on his cheek.
But they don't. We're back to the start again

And after all that, what makes you think they'll enforce the sin-bin? You talk like the refs will breathe a sigh of relief that they won't have to enforce the rules already available to them and instead will... enforce new rules? We need to start again. That's the whole point.
Bobinhood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21728 on: Today at 12:00:10 am
its an abomination. the refs a puppet and they want to rig it even farther with ice hockey elbowing penalty's.


The basic reason the ref has always had full authority is there is shit that happens on every single play of the game and you cant possibly call it all or you wouldn't have a game being played, so the refs real job is to make the judgments as to which incidents warrant further attention and to what degree, keeping the flow of the game and the health of the players uppermost in mind. that of course is subject to the human element so there will always be controversy, which actually stokes the game in the big picture although it can be painful if a bad call goes against you. Its worked very well for about 150 years.

this crap as presented fucks it all up.   
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21729 on: Today at 12:25:45 am
A 10 minute sin bin will all be taken up by player after player rolling on the floor pretending to be dead to run the clock down till their teammate comes back. Itll only ruin football further. Between added subs, sin bins, var checks, delay delay delay, good process Taylz, penalties awarded for nothing, weak referees, its not football any more.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21730 on: Today at 12:52:44 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 11:48:54 pm
And after all that, what makes you think they'll enforce the sin-bin? You talk like the refs will breathe a sigh of relief that they won't have to enforce the rules already available to them and instead will... enforce new rules? We need to start again. That's the whole point.
Perhaps if you actually, you know, read the words...It's all there

Anyway it's just a notion. Who knows what truly goes on in the heads of referees. I have begun to wonder, recently, whether the pressure of the game and the media spotlight might just be too much for them, sometimes, and they just can't think straight; just can't go through thought processes or multitask. Instead they fixate on something and just go with that as the decision.
wheresnemeth

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21731 on: Today at 04:43:55 am
Remember when Martin Skrtel needed to be made an example of for holding players during corners and set pieces. The in game commentators made it their job to have something to say about it. Now players are running holding onto players in every setpiece situation with not a word being said. The times when the ref does call it and a decision is made on the action. The commentators go with whatever reason to justify the refs decision or suits their agenda on the day. "oh, that would have been a soft penalty! You can't hold onto a player in the penalty area you'll get punished.

Var isn't ruining the game its been slowly ruined by referees and pundits over the years.
Armand9

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21732 on: Today at 04:44:57 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on November 25, 2023, 08:18:04 pm
The simplest solution to offside, as I see it, is to put a tracker in each of those things the players wear in those bra-like under shirts.
THAT is the offside marker. Then a computer can see in real-time, if a player is ahead of a defender or not.

Forget flailing body parts. Offside is a rule to stop goal hanging. A foot, a head or whatever ahead isn't what the rule was for, so if your head is slightly ahead of their elbow, or something, but your electronic marker is behind, you are onside.

Simple, fast and easy.

WAS a rule to stop goal hanging, i'd offer

you are absolutely correct but this rarely enters the conversation at all anymore, imagine having a ongoing revolving door of contention about a law where everyone 'that matters' forgot what the law was for in the first place

certainly seems to be the case as the decades have rolled by
