But it is that simple; it's only the refs that won't enforce it.

Have a talk with the captains before kickoff and tell them everyone will get one warning, then the cards come out. And if a non-captain badgering the ref ends up getting a 2nd yellow for it, oh well, you were warned.

Not sure how you think refs will use sin-bins more consistently when they can't seem to use cards consistently.

Sin-bins will only give them an out for not having to give a 2nd yellow and facing scrutiny.

Let's start by getting refs to enforce rules that are already available to them instead of introducing yet another opportunity for a fuck up.



So it's not as simple as that is it? For some reason they don't use it; they haven't, ever, even after new 'rules' have been brought in, which last for a week or two and then are forgotten. So they're not about to start tomorrow, no matter how much we say 'they can use the laws and powers they already have'.i'm not even in favour of sin bins particularly. just that giving yellows to every player who harrasses a ref, on every occasdion, just does not look like it's going to happen. If it were, it would have happened by now.They could have started doing this at any time in the last x number of years. But they haven't. Why?Here's one possible reason:Here's the reasoning: a yellow card is a route to a sending off. Even a first one is half a red card, so to speak. For some reason refs seem reluctant to give 'cheap' yellows for dissent etc a lot of the time, esp early in a game. I can't exaplain the convoluted thinking behind why sometimes they will brandish yellows like confetti and sometimes they just don't, but we all see it happening. They just seem reluctant to give yellows for arguing, dissent etc esp with players of certain teams, and a probable reason is that that cheap yellow could be followed by another yellow incident and therefore a red, and the ref seem to be affected by that knowledge.A sin-bin, of it doesn't act as a precursor to a red, might remove that restraint. If, indeed, it is a restraint.Well, quite. Which might be want they want. At least it will mean some kind of action as opposed to nothing while Man U's finest are converging on him with veins bulging and incandescent spittle hissing on his cheek.But they don't. We're back to the start again