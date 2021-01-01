I've been saying this on here recently, if the onfield referee gives a penalty or books a player for diving, but wants to confirm the decision, then he asks for a review, otherwise we stay with the decision, VAR does NOT look at it.



And what if the ref gives a blatently wrong penalty to the opposition, or denies us a stonewaller. You'll soon be wishing that VAR could TELL him he was wrong. Or if you won't then 99% of others will. There's no chance that the whole fanbase will just stroke their chins philosophically and say, oh well, just one of them, you win some, you lose some. Not when they know there's a video review ref just sitting on his hands who could tell the onfield ref that he's wrong. The media and pundits as well. It'd be carnage.It's insane, in my view, to have a video review backup system and not use it when the onfield ref has made a clear "error", whether through incompetence or design.If there is a VAR system use it. Otherwise don't have oneI think there's still a good argument that VAR or any kind of technology should be ditched for all subjective calls. Have tech only for objective calls - goal line tech, automated offside checking and some sort of system that allows intervention in the case of mistaken identity or some obviously idiotic error, like the ref giving three yellow cards and not a red.