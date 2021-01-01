« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1103763 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,487
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21680 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:17 pm
I've been saying this on here recently, if the onfield referee gives a penalty or books a player for diving, but wants to confirm the decision, then he asks for a review, otherwise we stay with the decision, VAR does NOT look at it.
And what if the ref gives a blatently wrong penalty to the opposition, or denies us a stonewaller. You'll soon be wishing that VAR could TELL him he was wrong. Or if you won't then 99% of others will. There's no chance that the whole fanbase will just stroke their chins philosophically and say, oh well, just one of them, you win some, you lose some. Not when they know there's a video review ref just sitting on his hands who could tell the onfield ref that he's wrong. The media and pundits as well. It'd be carnage.

It's insane, in my view, to have a video review backup system and not use it when the onfield ref has made a clear "error", whether through incompetence or design.

If there is a VAR system use it. Otherwise don't have one

I think there's still a good argument that VAR or any kind of technology should be ditched for all subjective calls. Have tech only for objective calls - goal line tech, automated offside checking and some sort of system that allows intervention in the case of mistaken identity or some obviously idiotic error, like the ref giving three yellow cards and not a red.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,730
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21681 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:29 pm
I wouldn't be so sure about that

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Richard West, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

 ;D

That's the other thing with VAR. Before you just looked at the ref and hoped it wouldn't be one of the Manc cabal. Now if it's not one of them as ref, they'll be on the VAR. You've got more ways to screw us on VAR now as you have as ref (Darren England).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,619
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21682 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:44:01 pm
If England play France, or anyone for that matter, the referee and other officials have their names displayed with their nationality usually in brackets. The PL should display the officials town of birth after their names, you know, just for transparency.
I miss the days when the referees were all from small and medium towns nowhere near the clubs they're officiating. Now they all come from Manchester and support 'Altrincham'.

https://x.com/bryansgunn/status/1551205559935926274?s=20
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21683 on: Today at 04:41:02 pm »
Interesting in this article, re: only captains to speak to referees too

Quote
Sin-bin trial plan recommended for professional games

Plans for football to introduce 10-minute sin-bins for cynical fouls and dissent have been recommended for trialling in the professional game.

The game's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), said it will "identify which levels are best to test".

The trial will also include a rule allowing only the team captain to approach the referee during a game.

Sin-bins have been trialled at grassroots level since 2019.

Ifab's proposals were announced at a meeting in London on Tuesday and secretary Lukas Brud said the next stage was to agree on the appropriate competition.

"The positive message of the meeting is that 'yes, we're going to do something in that direction'," Brud told BBC Sport.

"Over the next weeks and months we are going to identify which levels are best to test.

"I'm hoping in the next few months we will have clarity about which competitions will want to trial this as well.

"It's up to them, competition organisers, to decide whether they want to participate in those trials or not.

"I think it is important to understand that something big like this, and a big decision like that, has to be considered thoroughly when creating protocols and setting up the system to trial it. "


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67549886

Can guarantee PGMOL will find a way to mess it up if it comes to pass.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21684 on: Today at 04:43:02 pm »
VAR application has pretty much been a messy process (sprinkled with process and human errors) in the Prem League from the start. But it seems (to me anyway) lately to have gotten even worse rather than better. It actually seems to have imploded since that Spurs debacle. Maybe Ive noticed it more because that was against us, but the PGMOLs continued attempts to reinvent VAR and to protect themselves since that game is chaotic and feels like they are spiraling out of control.
You would have thought it would have been a clear and logical point to draw a line, learn lessons and clean their act up. But somehow here we are.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,555
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21685 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm »
Why sin-bins?  Just yellow anyone who isn't the captain that talks to the ref.  Easy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,730
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21686 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:44:01 pm
If England play France, or anyone for that matter, the referee and other officials have their names displayed with their nationality usually in brackets. The PL should display the officials town of birth after their names, you know, just for transparency.

The commentators were never slow to point out that Mike Dean was 'from Merseyside'.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,730
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21687 on: Today at 04:58:52 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:43:02 pm
VAR application has pretty much been a messy process (sprinkled with process and human errors) in the Prem League from the start. But it seems (to me anyway) lately to have gotten even worse rather than better. It actually seems to have imploded since that Spurs debacle. Maybe Ive noticed it more because that was against us, but the PGMOLs continued attempts to reinvent VAR and to protect themselves since that game is chaotic and feels like they are spiraling out of control.
You would have thought it would have been a clear and logical point to draw a line, learn lessons and clean their act up. But somehow here we are.

Howard Webb is clueless and is just reactive to pundits and journalist narratives of the week, so it's just even more messy.

Riley was as much use as a chocolate fireguard (to anyone outside Manchester) but the lack of intervention meant the incompetence was consistent.

Webb is like picking at a scab, he just makes it worse every time he gets involved.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • Believer
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21688 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm »
I can`t see how sin bins will work in practice in pro footy. It would just add another layer of problems facing VAR

As tubby said, just yellow card any player other than the captain that starts kicking off about a decision. Simple really.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,487
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21689 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:58:55 pm
I can`t see how sin bins will work in practice in pro footy. It would just add another layer of problems facing VAR

As tubby said, just yellow card any player other than the captain that starts kicking off about a decision. Simple really.

But it's obviously not that simple as it doesn't happen much, despite being possible for years

I suppose the idea is that a sin-bin does not lead to a sending off, as a yellow might do, so refs will be more likely to use it consistently
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,303
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21690 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 