VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21640 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
If anyone has a right to complain about VAR, it's gary oneil. respect to him for his temperament https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67550084

still remember his post-match interview "his [jeferson lerma's] nose is broken" when asked whether their should have been a red for a mini punch from a palace player - some unbelievable decisions he's been on the receiving end of

even when there's objective proof a call is wrong (like today's, where the Ref says on seeing the replay 'wish id have been shown it on the screen so i could overturn it - because objectively its not a foul), VAR fails to improve adherence to the rules. and obviously its already established it can't and doesn't solve subjective calls
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21641 on: Today at 01:18:33 am
Yep, Wolves have been fucked more than anyone. Impressed by the manager there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21642 on: Today at 01:23:15 am
We've had some shockers, particularly clustered together at the start of this season, but what's happening to Wolves is absolutely insane. I don't buy any conspiracy theory regarding refereeing, I think incompetence is a much more likely explanation (with a giant question mark next to Darren England), but it would be so hard for Wolves fans to accept what's happened to them so far this season as just bad luck. It's relentless to the point of absurdity and I kinda think O'Neil has done enough being gracious, it's time for him and his club to make an official statement of some kind. How many points have they had stolen from them for genuinely awful refereeing decisions?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21643 on: Today at 01:44:31 am
He should really be laying into them now its the only way theyll actually ref Wolves games properly. He seems like a genuinely sound guy but he needs to lay off the nice guy act for fear of upsetting people.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21644 on: Today at 02:54:56 am
Agreed. I think the number of 50/50 decisions that have gone against us (more like 30/70s to be honest) has dropped pretty dramatically after the Spurs robbery and subsequent anger from Klopp and the club  e.g. I think there's a chance Endo gets sent off a couple of weeks ago, if it was earlier in the season. Not because it was a red, but because every slightly questionable decision was going against us. O'Neil and Wolves need to use whatever power they have to make a bigger deal of this, or it gets swept under the carpet because it's "just Wolves".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21645 on: Today at 06:04:57 am
Watch them get all the decisions next game to even things out, against us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21646 on: Today at 06:32:26 am
The North Bank on Today at 06:04:57 am
Watch them get all the decisions next game to even things out, against us.

Have you been briefed by the Lego haired one?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21647 on: Today at 06:34:39 am
So, this is what Webb wanted? VAR to randomly inject their wonderful expertise and knowledge to overturn a decision (sorry, help the referee). But not too often. Just here and there, so were reminded it exists yknow. As if we could forget.

Great fucking plan Howard, epic  plan and masterful execution. It totally didnt make the vaguest fucking rule of clear and obvious even more random when the boss of a herd of spineless mediocities told them to both do and not do something at the same time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21648 on: Today at 06:53:58 am
So is there bias against Wolves?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21649 on: Today at 07:31:47 am
tubby on Today at 06:53:58 am
So is there bias against Wolves?
Definitely; they pretty much became extinct in most European countries due to over-hunting based on fear and loathing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21650 on: Today at 08:19:30 am
They're now clearly doing a 'bit' with Wolves where they're fucking them over every other week. Gary O'Neil is Gil from the Simpsons in this comedy bit.
The number of soft calls given against Wolves this season is scandalous. Wolves fans would have every right to demonstrate against the PMGOL before and during every game on this evidence.

The first penalty was a joke really. VAR looked at the penalty, there was one angle which showed the Wolves player touching the ball first and then minimal contact with the Fulham player, but they then went to a view from behind that blocked the view of the Wolves player touching the ball and also made the contact with the player look worse. They then kept rewinding and replaying this view even though it was obstructed.

If that first penalty isn't given hardly anyone would have been saying anything about it. Maybe referees need to be sent to a monitor to look at all 'big' decisions now using every available camera angle rather than wait for VAR to send them over, which inevitably ends with them changing their minds because VAR feeds them the angle/screen shots to back up their opinion (see Jones red card against Spurs).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21651 on: Today at 09:11:49 am
Hearing this morning that VAR could get involved with giving corners and fouls .......what could go wrong?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21652 on: Today at 09:29:38 am
Said in the in-game thread that VAR was basically just looking for an angle that somewhat backed up the referee, all whilst ignoring every other replay which clearly showed it was the wrong decision. It's just a pathetic system. The starting point is how can we agree with the referee rather than was it the right call.

Sky showed this after the match - all ball and zero man:

https://twitter.com/PaulEmbery/status/1729269074377752854?t=lMK6rUJhXfs_gLXQF3EBOg&s=19

Yet VAR thought it was more apt to use an angle from behind the goal where you couldn't see anything clearly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21653 on: Today at 09:45:41 am
But then they effectively overruled the ref when giving the soft stoppage time penalty.  The on-pitch ref had a great view and decided it wasn't a penalty but the VAR officials sent him to look at the screen anyway.

I don't agree with Dyche much but he's right in that once the ref plods over to the screen the original decision is guaranteed to be overturned - it's a pointless pantomime.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21654 on: Today at 09:49:48 am
Yeah and that's another reason to fuck off the clear and obvious nonsense. If a referee is told he's made a clear and obvious error he's obviously going to overturn his decision, whereas if he's just told he might have made a mistake or missed something, he will be able to judge the footage with a much more open mind.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21655 on: Today at 09:53:40 am
stewil007 on Today at 09:11:49 am
Hearing this morning that VAR could get involved with giving corners and fouls .......what could go wrong?

I guess you are gonna have to book a whole weekend out for a game 🤣
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21656 on: Today at 10:04:54 am
The North Bank on Today at 06:04:57 am
Watch them get all the decisions next game to even things out, against us.

And watch Fulham get nothing in their next game ... or maybe not.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21657 on: Today at 10:36:27 am
That's why I asked why can't a referee review every 'major' decision rather than the ones VAR deems worthy?

For example on the first penalty last night, award it if that's what you think but ask VAR to show you all the available angles to confirm your decision. Don't get any feedback from the VAR official etc, just watch the screen and either confirm or change the decision based on all the replays avaialble to the ref.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21658 on: Today at 10:37:15 am
The North Bank on Today at 06:04:57 am
Watch them get all the decisions next game to even things out, against us.
They've been fucked over pretty much all season, not sure I've seen them get any favourable decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21659 on: Today at 11:07:21 am
I think the first penalty call is up there as the most embarrassing I've seen from VAR.

Wolves have been properly screwed this season.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21660 on: Today at 11:12:36 am
NOthing will persuade me that some referees are not heavily biased against us, like Tierney who is bent as fuck. I think the early burst of decisions going against us peaked with the shocking performance of the officials in the Spurs game, with Hooper giving every conceivable decision Spur's way including sending off Jota for two yellow cards neither of which was a bookable offence.

All that's happened is that they've reigned themselves in due to the backlash over the Diaz non-goal. When the noise dies down the usual suspects will go back to screwing us over in the usual way.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21661 on: Today at 11:32:47 am
Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:37:15 am
They've been fucked over pretty much all season, not sure I've seen them get any favourable decisions.

I agree, every time i watch wolves they seem to be on the wrong end of a shocking decision or 5.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21662 on: Today at 11:42:01 am
Just seen the VAR decisions from last night. That first Fulham penalty is totally scandalous.
It's fine though, because they apologised, again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21663 on: Today at 12:06:15 pm
He keeps saying in the interview he's always been a fan of VAR and all for it. Why? It doesn't work.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21664 on: Today at 12:09:33 pm
Webb hasn't a clue. He just reacts to the media narrative of the week.

The media narrative needs to be VAR doesn't work - get rid of it (for non-factual decisions at least). It doesn't matter how many times they try to tweak things.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21665 on: Today at 12:12:57 pm
Referees have obvious built in bias that comes to the forefront on matchday. We all have accepted it for years (Webb fucked us over for years) but now we have extra inbuilt bias in the form of faceless people in a room miles away from the stadium who have obvious agendas.

 They repeatably look for something on the field of play that the referee hasn't spotted to favour of some teams and not for others. They slow down tackles and show it from the worst angle possible to the ref for certain teams and then don't bother for others. They draw VAR lines from certain angles for some teams and different angles for others.

It's impossible to celebrate goals anymore and this is the issue that's ruining football.
Reply #21666 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm
I wonder if Riley is sat at home worried that Webb is upstaging him as a fuckwit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21667 on: Today at 12:16:00 pm
It can't just be embarrassing. How can the only people that see it a certain way are the people in the VAR room? There has to be something rotten in the background and it's pointless pretending it's always just "human error". i mean a lot of these calls aren't even subjective.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21668 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm
I feel (dont know) that the opposite is true. ONeil and Wolves are getting the backlash, as we have, for having a go at the officials. This lot are like a gang, or cops, who look after their own no matter what theyve done. Hopefully the PGMOL piss off enough clubs so they, as a collective, have a good hard look at them.
