Officials confirm to Gary ONeil



- Ream should have been sent off.

- First fulham pen shouldnt have been given.

- Vinicius should have been sent off. Despite suggesting initially the headbutt wasnt aggressive enough !!!! And then changing their mind!



They're now clearly doing a 'bit' with Wolves where they're fucking them over every other week. Gary O'Neil is Gil from the Simpsons in this comedy bit.



The number of soft calls given against Wolves this season is scandalous. Wolves fans would have every right to demonstrate against the PMGOL before and during every game on this evidence.The first penalty was a joke really. VAR looked at the penalty, there was one angle which showed the Wolves player touching the ball first and then minimal contact with the Fulham player, but they then went to a view from behind that blocked the view of the Wolves player touching the ball and also made the contact with the player look worse. They then kept rewinding and replaying this view even though it was obstructed.If that first penalty isn't given hardly anyone would have been saying anything about it. Maybe referees need to be sent to a monitor to look at all 'big' decisions now using every available camera angle rather than wait for VAR to send them over, which inevitably ends with them changing their minds because VAR feeds them the angle/screen shots to back up their opinion (see Jones red card against Spurs).