We've had some shockers, particularly clustered together at the start of this season, but what's happening to Wolves is absolutely insane. I don't buy any conspiracy theory regarding refereeing, I think incompetence is a much more likely explanation (with a giant question mark next to Darren England), but it would be so hard for Wolves fans to accept what's happened to them so far this season as just bad luck. It's relentless to the point of absurdity and I kinda think O'Neil has done enough being gracious, it's time for him and his club to make an official statement of some kind. How many points have they had stolen from them for genuinely awful refereeing decisions?