Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21640 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
If anyone has a right to complain about VAR, it's gary oneil. respect to him for his temperament https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67550084

still remember his post-match interview "his [jeferson lerma's] nose is broken" when asked whether their should have been a red for a mini punch from a palace player - some unbelievable decisions he's been on the receiving end of

even when there's objective proof a call is wrong (like today's, where the Ref says on seeing the replay 'wish id have been shown it on the screen so i could overturn it - because objectively its not a foul), VAR fails to improve adherence to the rules. and obviously its already established it can't and doesn't solve subjective calls
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21641 on: Today at 01:18:33 am
Yep, Wolves have been fucked more than anyone. Impressed by the manager there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21642 on: Today at 01:23:15 am
We've had some shockers, particularly clustered together at the start of this season, but what's happening to Wolves is absolutely insane. I don't buy any conspiracy theory regarding refereeing, I think incompetence is a much more likely explanation (with a giant question mark next to Darren England), but it would be so hard for Wolves fans to accept what's happened to them so far this season as just bad luck. It's relentless to the point of absurdity and I kinda think O'Neil has done enough being gracious, it's time for him and his club to make an official statement of some kind. How many points have they had stolen from them for genuinely awful refereeing decisions?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21643 on: Today at 01:44:31 am
We've had some shockers, particularly clustered together at the start of this season, but what's happening to Wolves is absolutely insane. I don't buy any conspiracy theory regarding refereeing, I think incompetence is a much more likely explanation (with a giant question mark next to Darren England), but it would be so hard for Wolves fans to accept what's happened to them so far this season as just bad luck. It's relentless to the point of absurdity and I kinda think O'Neil has done enough being gracious, it's time for him and his club to make an official statement of some kind. How many points have they had stolen from them for genuinely awful refereeing decisions?

He should really be laying into them now its the only way theyll actually ref Wolves games properly. He seems like a genuinely sound guy but he needs to lay off the nice guy act for fear of upsetting people.
