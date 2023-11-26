« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 26, 2023, 10:58:16 am
A lot of attention on the challenge on Álisson. It's a foul. Any hand on the shoulder, when someone is trying to jump with the arms raised to catch a ball, will affect the keeper.
But we were maybe fortunate to get the decision. We certainly didn't two seasons ago against West ham. Thankfully the ref blew for a foul, as I'm not sure VAR overturns it if a goal was originally awarded.

However.....if a foul was previously given in the first half for the Jota challenge on Walker, (The Ederson save from Nuñez header) then it's also clearly a foul on Álisson.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 26, 2023, 04:09:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 26, 2023, 09:25:32 am
There's a company called Kinexion who work with Adidas and have developed the tech, approved by FIFA, to track match balls. Its accurate to 10cm, can detect the kick point, and is a 7g in weight sensor that built into the ball at manufacture, is charged wirelessly and runs for 6 hours.

Tracking is done by 12 permanently positioned sensors around the pitch, so the technology could all be combined, vests are worn by every player every day anyway, so it's no big issue. If you think about it, in multiball they use around 12 or more new balls every game, so 40 vests isn't an issue.

And Goal line technology didn't work because of sensor problems.

Nothing is foolproof.

VAR had problems the first 15 minutes of todays match.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 26, 2023, 10:58:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November 26, 2023, 09:54:34 am
Trossard looks level if not slightly behind jesus.

You don't know the rules.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:50:45 am
Quote from: MH41 on November 26, 2023, 10:58:16 am
A lot of attention on the challenge on Álisson. It's a foul. Any hand on the shoulder, when someone is trying to jump with the arms raised to catch a ball, will affect the keeper.
But we were maybe fortunate to get the decision. We certainly didn't two seasons ago against West ham. Thankfully the ref blew for a foul, as I'm not sure VAR overturns it if a goal was originally awarded.

However.....if a foul was previously given in the first half for the Jota challenge on Walker, (The Ederson save from Nuñez header) then it's also clearly a foul on Álisson.

Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:58:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.
incompetence in one game shouldn't sway competence in the other
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:11:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on November 26, 2023, 09:53:11 am
Both were fouls, but the Joelinton one was assault compared to yesterday and will keep getting brought up to show the hypocrisy of officiating.
It's not hypocrisy, it's inconsistency.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:25:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.

They aren't similar incidents though. There have always been different rules for two outfield players challenging for the ball and an outfield player challenging the goalkeeper for the ball. If a goalkeeper is trying to catch the ball then any touch on their arm is going to impede them and be a foul. If the same situation happens when Van Dijk is jumping for a header then it wouldn't be a foul, because physical contact between two outfield players has always been part of the game. Comparing the two incidents is worthless, other than trying to push a narrative.

Goalkeepers definitely get too much protection, but that usually applies when the goalkeeper decides to jump into a crowd of players for the ball and initiates the contact themselves. If a goalkeeper has a clear catch while jumping straight up (not over another player) and then an outfield player jumps into them (especially if they put their hands or arms into the goalkeeper) then it is always going to be a foul.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:56:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.
Pep is a cryarse when things dont go to plan.
Every time we have taken points or beaten them he has a tantrum and then says Im not bothered
Baldy cheat
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:56:58 am
There was no legitimate reason to grab Ali's arm.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:02:34 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:56:58 am
There was no legitimate reason to grab Ali's arm.
Exactly, and that's why it was disallowed.  If Akanji had just jumped for the ball and bumped Allison then it wouldn't have been a foul - also Allison probably would have caught the ball.  If an outfield player pulls down the shoulder or arm of a goalkeeper then it should always be a foul as it's not a legitimate attempt to get the ball but makes it almost impossible for the goalkeeper to catch it.

Guardiola tried to stoke the flames after the match and a few columnists are doing the same but, at the time, there was no great appeal as the Man City players knew what had gone on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

Thank fuck for Sasha Goryunov putting forward his genuine confusion as to why this is being talked about. (I know you're on here somewhere!)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

It's a good example of:

a) how the media want to make a talking point out of a high profile game (when there wasn't really many talking points from the football and result)

b) how the media will douse fuel onto the fire that is currently the hot topic in English football, namely refs and VAR. They did it with the Spurs Chelsea game and Saturday's game where there was very little refereeing controversy.

The officiating has been poor this season. But I think fans and players have heightened opinions about it due to the narrative that is being played out in the media. You say something enough times and some of the general public will believe it and parrot it back. Soon you have debate and controversy when there really should be none.

It's great for the media to generate interest in these things. But I think it's short term gain. If fans and players confidence continues to erode in officiating, how the wider game is governed (e.g. Everton points deduction) and integrity of the competition (Man City, Newcastle, refs off to Middle East for games etc.) then the game in this country is on a slippery slope. The media are adding to that massively currently and building on the obvious flaws in certain parts of English football.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:24:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.

To be fair Pep complained when Jota jumped with Walker for the ball after Ederson save and we werent given the corner 🤣🤣

Lets be right a striker puts his hand on CB 99/100 the ref gives a foul it is soft as they say but its what is given now
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:25:32 am
They aren't similar incidents though. There have always been different rules for two outfield players challenging for the ball and an outfield player challenging the goalkeeper for the ball. If a goalkeeper is trying to catch the ball then any touch on their arm is going to impede them and be a foul. If the same situation happens when Van Dijk is jumping for a header then it wouldn't be a foul, because physical contact between two outfield players has always been part of the game. Comparing the two incidents is worthless, other than trying to push a narrative.

Goalkeepers definitely get too much protection, but that usually applies when the goalkeeper decides to jump into a crowd of players for the ball and initiates the contact themselves. If a goalkeeper has a clear catch while jumping straight up (not over another player) and then an outfield player jumps into them (especially if they put their hands or arms into the goalkeeper) then it is always going to be a foul.

Both were fouls, not acknowledging that is wrong. They got it right on the weekend, wrong the other week, and pep is arguing for 2 wrongs to make a right.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:37:55 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

Thank fuck for Sasha Goryunov putting forward his genuine confusion as to why this is being talked about. (I know you're on here somewhere!)

It's not weird at all, I have just said the same in the Alisson thread. If it had happened to Ederson it would have been instantly accepted, but because it's Liverpool and the pundits love making everything controversial around us, a huge fuss is made. It's just crazy now, the moment he put his hand on Alisson's arm it was a foul false stop.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:40:32 pm
I half expected that goal to be given because its Man City and VAR is a joke. Then for them to make the not enough force to go down, he lost his balance argument. Which they do when they get it wrong and want to back the ref up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:48:47 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

Thank fuck for Sasha Goryunov putting forward his genuine confusion as to why this is being talked about. (I know you're on here somewhere!)

Hes a paid up member of the Goalkeepers union!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:15:37 pm
Anyone else think they drew the line to the wrong part of Jesus for the ruled out Trossard goal? Looked to me like his left foot would have been the furthest point forward, not his shoulder.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:15:37 pm
Anyone else think they drew the line to the wrong part of Jesus for the ruled out Trossard goal? Looked to me like his left foot would have been the furthest point forward, not his shoulder.

They have drawn the line from the ball, not Jesus. If Trossard is in front of the ball he then is offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:19:15 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:15:37 pm
Anyone else think they drew the line to the wrong part of Jesus for the ruled out Trossard goal? Looked to me like his left foot would have been the furthest point forward, not his shoulder.


The line is from the ball, not any part of Jesus
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:19:15 pm
The line is from the ball, not any part of Jesus

Not even his Own Personal One?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:32:02 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm
Not even his Own Personal One?
The ball, not his left bollock.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:49:52 pm
If it was probably offside but against us it might have been inconclusive, players too close to each other, or not enough angles to judge, so have to go with the on field decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 03:30:08 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm
They have drawn the line from the ball, not Jesus. If Trossard is in front of the ball he then is offside.
Amazing how many people don't seem to realise this. Has football knowledge reduced generally in the match-watching population?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 03:37:46 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:08 pm
Has football knowledge reduced generally in the match-watching population?

No.

But people's heads are getting fried by lines drawn on computers and ultra slo-mo replays, looking for any bit of doubt or controversy on every decision.

The level of scrutiny and concentrating on the minutiae around every decision made on a football pitch is ruining the game and changing how people watch the game. Football authorities have done this to themselves with a completely haphazard approach to VAR that has allowed media and fans to pick apart literally every decision.

Even with all the technology in the world, most footballing decision are subjective and bound by interpretation of the rules. The latter is something that I think differs between refereeing bodies and fans and pundits/ex-players. Rule interpretation is an iterative process and I think a lot of fans don't necessarily understand the nuances of some of this. Pundits and ex players certainly interpret the rules based on their playing days and not necessarily what is happening now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm
Not even his Own Personal One?

Quality. Nice one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:14:19 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:08 pm
Amazing how many people don't seem to realise this. Has football knowledge reduced generally in the match-watching population?
Good job I'm not on VAR!

I'm fine with the offside rule in most cases but when a defender is deeper than the goalie or there's no defender involved like above, my head goes west.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:14:19 pm
Good job I'm not on VAR!

I'm fine with the offside rule in most cases but when a defender is deeper than the goalie or there's no defender involved like above, my head goes west.
Heh, no disrespect meant. The confusion is widespread. :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1729174944590840208

Quote
NEW: FIFA working party idea to consider extending VAR powers - such as free-kicks, corners, second yellows - prompts fears of more delays
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1729174944590840208

"Right lads. Literally no one that watches football thinks VAR is benefitting the game, any suggestions what to do?"

"How about it being used for every single decision, not just goals and red cards?"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:15:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
"Right lads. Literally no one that watches football thinks VAR is benefitting the game, any suggestions what to do?"

"How about it being used for every single decision, not just goals and red cards?"

Now you're talking... ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
"Right lads. Literally no one that watches football thinks VAR is benefitting the game, any suggestions what to do?"

"How about it being used for every single decision, not just goals and red cards?"

Just get rid of the ref. Sorted.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
"Right lads. Literally no one that watches football thinks VAR is benefitting the game, any suggestions what to do?"

"How about it being used for every single decision, not just goals and red cards?"

"Well done, good process"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:03:40 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
Just get rid of the ref. Sorted.

That would actually improve the game...no more Taylor or Tierney
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:08:28 pm
It's going to take ten minutes getting past the toss-up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:03:40 pm
That would actually improve the game...no more Taylor or Tierney

They'd be on VAR..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
The more VAR is used the worse it is, like a bad referee.

It'll end up with a stop clock, games will last 3 hours (to get 60 minutes played) and the rest of the time will be spend waiting for VAR to referee the game. Then afterwards everyone blames VAR for all the subjective decisions that nobody can agree on anyway.

I knew that VAR judging on second yellows would come in though. Okay in principle but in reality we'd have had Trent and Konate sent off by VAR this season (in addition to the others). You've got a player on a yellow and he can't make a tackle. It makes some sense if they at least review the first yellow though (i.e. Trent at Newcastle which was bullshit, but then the 2nd yellow call is entirely subjective anyway).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:24:44 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm
They'd be on VAR..

It'd be fully automated in my world ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:10:39 am
@sammatterface
Officials confirm to Gary ONeil

- Ream should have been sent off.
- First fulham pen shouldnt have been given.
- Vinicius should have been sent off. Despite suggesting initially the headbutt wasnt aggressive enough !!!! And then changing their mind!

****
They're now clearly doing a 'bit' with Wolves where they're fucking them over every other week. Gary O'Neil is Gil from the Simpsons in this comedy bit.
