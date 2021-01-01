Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.



This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.



It's a good example of:a) how the media want to make a talking point out of a high profile game (when there wasn't really many talking points from the football and result)b) how the media will douse fuel onto the fire that is currently the hot topic in English football, namely refs and VAR. They did it with the Spurs Chelsea game and Saturday's game where there was very little refereeing controversy.The officiating has been poor this season. But I think fans and players have heightened opinions about it due to the narrative that is being played out in the media. You say something enough times and some of the general public will believe it and parrot it back. Soon you have debate and controversy when there really should be none.It's great for the media to generate interest in these things. But I think it's short term gain. If fans and players confidence continues to erode in officiating, how the wider game is governed (e.g. Everton points deduction) and integrity of the competition (Man City, Newcastle, refs off to Middle East for games etc.) then the game in this country is on a slippery slope. The media are adding to that massively currently and building on the obvious flaws in certain parts of English football.