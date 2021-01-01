« previous next »
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:31:07 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 06:48:13 am
It's not like Darwin is mute - I can guarantee that every single player in the Premier League is capable of uttering the words "yellow card!". The gesture is for the crowd and TV audience, and there's a fair case to be made that that makes it a higher form of dissent.

Running at the ref shouting "Yellow card him!!" is less dissent than sitting on the floor after being tripped up on a counter, and putting your fingers together because in the heat of the moment you can't think in your second/third language?

If you book everyone who does that gesture, you book any player that tries to talk to you after their team games a foul. There is no other reason they would be there.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:57:41 am
Matip will be booked every game when the refs miss understands his hand waving fits  ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:50:39 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67517181

Quote
Pilots and air traffic controllers have been helping England's top referees.

It is part of Howard Webb's drive, as head of refereeing, to improve standards around the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Two pilots spoke at a Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) training camp last month.

They offered their insight into the best method of communication in a stressful situation where multiple voices are having an input.

A previous visit last year from air traffic control staff, prior to Webb taking on his role at PGMOL in December 2022, was arranged for the same reason.

Webb has been on the back foot following a number of VAR controversies this season.

On the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign, he had to apologise to Wolves manager Gary O'Neil after Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was not punished for punching striker Sasa Kalajdzic in the face in stoppage time.

Wolves lost the game 1-0.

Then Liverpool were denied a goal at Tottenham in farcical circumstances on 30 September when VAR Darren England thought he had confirmed a Luis Diaz goal but was actually endorsing an incorrect on-field offside decision against the Reds forward. Spurs won the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing an FA charge after calling the decision to award Newcastle a goal in their match at St James' Park on 4 November "a disgrace".

In Arteta's view, VAR ignored three incidents in the build-up all of which would have seen Anthony Gordon's effort disallowed.

The following day Arsenal released a statement in defence of Arteta.

Webb subsequently said on the internationally-broadcast Premier League Match Officials Mic'd Up programme he believed the decision to allow the goal had been correct.

In last month's meeting, as reported by The Times, it was outlined that pilots have communication with numerous people before take-off and often have to speak to operators for whom English is not their first language.

The need for clarity and accuracy was stressed.

Although match referees do not hear the conversations in the VAR hub, there can often be three voices talking at the same time, with the VAR periodically communicating with the referee to let him know what is happening.

In the aftermath of the Diaz incident, Webb introduced new communication protocols, which included confirmation over what the VAR was confirming.

Meanwhile, it is understood Webb has also reminded referees of the need to take action against players waving imaginary cards after what appeared to be a lessening of the hard-line approach used at the start of the season.


This is absolute madness.
If you're having to do things like this, then clearly VAR isn't good for the game.
Armand9

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:13:32 pm


"Daz, Daz, is that the sign for 'fuck it, im giving it'?"
"Yep"
"Well done boys. Good process."
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:42:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:26:49 am
Waving cards - yellow card and unacceptable (only when it's us and not against us as article points out).

Screaming at the ref to get a player booked or sent off - acceptable (every week players are doing it to us).

Why is this the English culture?
Blah blah blah dem greasy foreigners do it blah blah jolly old English sense of fair play blah blah playing fields of Eton blah blah they don't like it up 'em blah blah play up, play up and play the game etc

An overinflated self-image as the only purveyors of jolly old fairness (on our terms, of course) in the world, everyone else is a dodgy foreigner with suspicious intent.

Of course, give it time and it can become acceptable. Look at diving. Once excoriated across the length of this sceptered isle when only Klinsman and assorted latin types were doing it, but now celebrated when yer actual brave English heroes do it (cf Kane, Grealish etc)
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Not sure why they need to wasting pilots time on this.

How difficult can it be seriously ?

Offside - yes or no
Goal - yes or no
Red card - yes or no
Peno - yes or no

There job done for free !
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:29:25 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Not sure why they need to wasting pilots time on this.

How difficult can it be seriously ?

Offside - yes or no
Goal - yes or no
Red card - yes or no
Peno - yes or no

There job done for free !
A lot of similarities between pilots and VAR officials - they both look at their respective objects from 35000 feet.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:29:25 pm
A lot of similarities between pilots and VAR officials - they both look at their respective objects from 35000 feet.

You cant make it up can you ?

Even Beadle wouldnt try something as stupid as this.
classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Not sure why they need to wasting pilots time on this.

How difficult can it be seriously ?

Offside - yes or no
Goal - yes or no
Red card - yes or no
Peno - yes or no

There job done for free !
As much as we'd all like that to be true - that it's simple, and an easy job - it's clearly not

Anyone with a view of VAR should watch and listen to this review of the Arsenal Newcastle goal
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17v9j3i/var_audio_released_from_goal_in_newcastle_vs/

It's anything but simple. I don't hold hawkeye or the refs in high regard, but I also don't think if everyone involved was a genius that it would be that much better implemented. The same problems of subjectivity and time-delay would remain or be exacerbated.

I don't think anyone can suggest that it's a system that's set up to achieve success in terms of simplifying things - it would need to be changed and honed down quite dramatically to allow for simplicity
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:40:59 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm
As much as we'd all like that to be true - that it's simple, and an easy job - it's clearly not

Anyone with a view of VAR should watch and listen to this review of the Arsenal Newcastle goal
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17v9j3i/var_audio_released_from_goal_in_newcastle_vs/

It's anything but simple. I don't hold hawkeye or the refs in high regard, but I also don't think if everyone involved was a genius that it would be that much better implemented. The same problems of subjectivity and time-delay would remain or be exacerbated.

I don't think anyone can suggest that it's a system that's set up to achieve success in terms of simplifying things - it would need to be changed and honed down quite dramatically to allow for simplicity

It's not hard, Rugby been using ir for almost 30 years, it's not a new concept and it certainly shouldn't be utilised the way football is doing it.

Hawkeye are fine, the developed a technology that is easy to use, the people using it are idiots, this is the issue
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:02:21 am
The problem remains what its used for, more than the method of use (which is also amateurish).
VARs aim isnt to make the right decisions, its to look for any reason to back up the referee, no matter how unjust or ridiculous they look. Even if theres only a 1% reason to back the ref, theyll die on that hill (subjective , inconclusive) non sense.
classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:29:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:40:59 am
It's not hard, Rugby been using ir for almost 30 years, it's not a new concept and it certainly shouldn't be utilised the way football is doing it.

Hawkeye are fine, the developed a technology that is easy to use, the people using it are idiots, this is the issue
Repeating this doesn't make it true mate. As much as we agree that it's being utilised wrong.

There's been issues with hawkeye (predominantly on their offside tech) struggling for footage and for angles, issues with them sharing footage in time, issues with them selecting body parts for offsides, issues with them publishing lines on time. plus the fact that their technology rules goals football based on uncertainty - their margin for error for accuracy on their lines is between 30-50cm (not a short distance!). as we've experienced before - despite that uncertainty they still act to nullify goals that they cannot claim to be certain about.

It's always going to fit rugby better because that sport isn't as flowing and extended stoppages are more normal - same can't be said of football (even in this era of extended timewasting).

plenty of times yes people using it are idiots - you can't isolate that like you do and say 'the rest of its great though'. those people are the system! it's clear as day in the video i shared, where the people involved are not being idiots, that the system is too convoluted (i know we agree on this part) and requires too much time to continue in its current format.

its also created a dependency problem now, with on pitch refs knowing that they don't 'need' to be as thorough and exhaustive in their refereeing as they used to be (likewise linos) - this is a big part of why id scrap or strip down var massively - its not complementing in addition to the on field refs (as people argue that it logically should), its led to them diminishing while adding the complexity of additional judges for too many subjective decisions, leaving our games with too many 2-3 minute gaps
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:40:08 am
Looking forward to more decisions today in favour of Man City. They can consider themselves lucky there will pop up a few times, as a raft of inconclusive 50-50 couldve gone either way decisions ensure they win another game.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:47:30 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:40:08 am
Looking forward to more decisions today in favour of Man City. They can consider themselves lucky there will pop up a few times, as a raft of inconclusive 50-50 couldve gone either way decisions ensure they win another game.

With the blessing of Howard Webb, we'll get awarded a penalty then VAR will be more robust with their questioning of the ref and it'll get overturned despite it being clear that Gvardiol took all of Salah but none of the ball.
Matip will then be deemed to have given away a foul and throw his arms in the air in frustration, to which Chris Kavanagh from Manchester will give him a yellow card. In response, Matip will ask why he has been given a yellow card for winning the ball. Kavanagh will deem this as Matip gesturing for a card and therefore get a 2nd and be sent off.
Grealish will throw himself to the floor despite not being within 5 yards of a Liverpool player. A penalty will be awarded and VAR won't intervene as it's not a clear and obvious error.
Haaland's customary tap in will be blatantly offside, but there won't be any camera angles they can use to draw lines so will award the goal.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:11:32 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:29:25 am
Repeating this doesn't make it true mate. As much as we agree that it's being utilised wrong.

There's been issues with hawkeye (predominantly on their offside tech) struggling for footage and for angles, issues with them sharing footage in time, issues with them selecting body parts for offsides, issues with them publishing lines on time. plus the fact that their technology rules goals football based on uncertainty - their margin for error for accuracy on their lines is between 30-50cm (not a short distance!). as we've experienced before - despite that uncertainty they still act to nullify goals that they cannot claim to be certain about.

It's always going to fit rugby better because that sport isn't as flowing and extended stoppages are more normal - same can't be said of football (even in this era of extended timewasting).

plenty of times yes people using it are idiots - you can't isolate that like you do and say 'the rest of its great though'. those people are the system! it's clear as day in the video i shared, where the people involved are not being idiots, that the system is too convoluted (i know we agree on this part) and requires too much time to continue in its current format.

its also created a dependency problem now, with on pitch refs knowing that they don't 'need' to be as thorough and exhaustive in their refereeing as they used to be (likewise linos) - this is a big part of why id scrap or strip down var massively - its not complementing in addition to the on field refs (as people argue that it logically should), its led to them diminishing while adding the complexity of additional judges for too many subjective decisions, leaving our games with too many 2-3 minute gaps

50 cm? Really, you're claiming they have accuracy issues to 19 inches ;)
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:31:29 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:47:30 am
With the blessing of Howard Webb, we'll get awarded a penalty then VAR will be more robust with their questioning of the ref and it'll get overturned despite it being clear that Gvardiol took all of Salah but none of the ball.
Matip will then be deemed to have given away a foul and throw his arms in the air in frustration, to which Chris Kavanagh from Manchester will give him a yellow card. In response, Matip will ask why he has been given a yellow card for winning the ball. Kavanagh will deem this as Matip gesturing for a card and therefore get a 2nd and be sent off.
Grealish will throw himself to the floor despite not being within 5 yards of a Liverpool player. A penalty will be awarded and VAR won't intervene as it's not a clear and obvious error.
Haaland's customary tap in will be blatantly offside, but there won't be any camera angles they can use to draw lines so will award the goal.

You put your arms up like that youre asking for trouble  . Sick of referees being disrespected when all he did was apply the letter of the law. Good process on VAR , not enough reason to overturn any decisions apart from the ones liverpool get. Though city can consider themselves lucky with a few decisions, but it swings In roundabouts and evens itself up over the season. Hopefully Klopp doesnt moan about the stolen points afterwards and supports the referees.
12C

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:41:23 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:02:21 am
The problem remains what its used for, more than the method of use (which is also amateurish).
VARs aim isnt to make the right decisions, its to look for any reason to back up the referee, no matter how unjust or ridiculous they look. Even if theres only a 1% reason to back the ref, theyll die on that hill (subjective , inconclusive) non sense.

I have mentioned before, a game where Pickford was adjudged to have brought down a player conceding a pen. When the TV looked at it it was clear Pickford had touched the ball off the toe of the forward before contact. The TV ex ref pundit, having called it a pen in the first instance and on looking again refused to admit any mistake. He went on to justify the pen by saying that Pickford had gone on to slide and bring the forward down denying him the chance to regain control.
Now apply his logic to most of the tackles made around the pitch. Think about it. Every slide tackle usually results in the player making the tackle colliding with the opponent, in fact most tackles that result in the player losing possession usually also result in that player ending up on his arse unable to regain possession.
In addition, if Pickford touches the ball away, he has in effect won possession of the ball until an opponent touches it again. Therefore the collision is technically a foul by the forward who has clattered the goalie.
Yet this clown of an ex ref Peter Walton was adamant that the ref got it right and it was a pen.
He couldnt bring himself to say it was a difficult decision made in the heat of the moment and the ref had got it wrong. Instead he rewrote the laws live on air to defend his mate.

classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:42:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:11:32 am
50 cm? Really, you're claiming they have accuracy issues to 19 inches ;)
oh are we just ignoring key points and replying to one line? how about this to yours: 'really, you're really claiming Hawkeye are fine?' ;)


but no, its not my claim - it's well established from hawkeye at this point. i think the maximum is usually closer to 40cm, but I gave the range for greater accuracy - 15 and a half inches to you imperial measurers. the numbers are validated by calculations of frame rates.

it's not just the technology, with 50fps cameras being used for players movement and with the technology trying to render where a body part above the ground (eg shoulder) is in relation to the ground. these are the easier parts to quantify and calculate. it's also the human decision on with frame to pick for when a ball is kicked (120fps cameras used here, and the var chooses from three options presented to them), and the human decision of where a body part that can score is (which we see frequently messed up by hawkeye, eg sleeve/armpit). this part its harder to quantify and qualify, but just adds even greater variance and extends the margin for error.

the technology is only as useful when its limitations are transparent and it's used scientifically in a way that accounts for them.

this is a textbook of example of where it shouldnt have been used to cancel out a goal that was initially given on the pitch at euro 2020 [thanks oojason for sharing a screenshot i got lucky finding on a search]


the whole system needs dialling back and to be used within its means
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:01:13 pm
Nah mate not ignoring you, I'm sat at an RDC in a wagon waiting to tip, so was busy

Those lines had fuck all to do with hawkeye, that's drawn by the Broadcaster, BBC wasnt it? Hawkeyes software creates perfectly straight lines, they went to a lot of time and effort developing the software, mapping pitches on 3D, so they can say with a high degree of accuracy where a player is, its the TV cameras that cause a lot of issues as they are too slow

I don't like the levels IFAB insisted on the tech going to for offside, it's not in the spirit of the laws, it should be dropped being used that way, just check by eye, a toe being off is not any advantage so is not a reason to disallow a goalI keep saying this, stop doing a forensic exam. Pens, check for actual contact to eliminate dives, then allow the ref to review in real time IF the referee asks for a review and he can then say yes it's still a pen, or nah on second look I'm not happy and I'll overturn it. VAR should only be used where the onfield officials are unsure. That would give us our game back
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:34:06 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:41:23 am
I have mentioned before, a game where Pickford was adjudged to have brought down a player conceding a pen. When the TV looked at it it was clear Pickford had touched the ball off the toe of the forward before contact. The TV ex ref pundit, having called it a pen in the first instance and on looking again refused to admit any mistake. He went on to justify the pen by saying that Pickford had gone on to slide and bring the forward down denying him the chance to regain control.
Now apply his logic to most of the tackles made around the pitch. Think about it. Every slide tackle usually results in the player making the tackle colliding with the opponent, in fact most tackles that result in the player losing possession usually also result in that player ending up on his arse unable to regain possession.
In addition, if Pickford touches the ball away, he has in effect won possession of the ball until an opponent touches it again. Therefore the collision is technically a foul by the forward who has clattered the goalie.
Yet this clown of an ex ref Peter Walton was adamant that the ref got it right and it was a pen.
He couldnt bring himself to say it was a difficult decision made in the heat of the moment and the ref had got it wrong. Instead he rewrote the laws live on air to defend his mate.

100%, one of so many cases every week, its embarrassing
classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:33:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:01:13 pm
Nah mate not ignoring you, I'm sat at an RDC in a wagon waiting to tip, so was busy

Those lines had fuck all to do with hawkeye, that's drawn by the Broadcaster, BBC wasnt it? Hawkeyes software creates perfectly straight lines, they went to a lot of time and effort developing the software, mapping pitches on 3D, so they can say with a high degree of accuracy where a player is, its the TV cameras that cause a lot of issues as they are too slow

I don't like the levels IFAB insisted on the tech going to for offside, it's not in the spirit of the laws, it should be dropped being used that way, just check by eye, a toe being off is not any advantage so is not a reason to disallow a goalI keep saying this, stop doing a forensic exam. Pens, check for actual contact to eliminate dives, then allow the ref to review in real time IF the referee asks for a review and he can then say yes it's still a pen, or nah on second look I'm not happy and I'll overturn it. VAR should only be used where the onfield officials are unsure. That would give us our game back
all good mate, know you're always good for a discussion - was just a bit of ribbing back with the first comment ;)

when it comes down to it, i think our intent/desire is pretty much entirely aligned with each other - nodding along to your last paragraph. we for sure want the same things.

on that united/huddersfield error - hawkeye did admit it was their error. they said they sent BT the wrong image.  "A technical issue led to an incorrect graphic being provided by Hawk-Eye to BT Sport last night."

however they did also say that the VAR itself was provided with the correct image  "To confirm, the VAR saw the correct image with the correct lines to make the decision. This was a case of the wrong image being provided to the broadcaster and we apologise."

given the lack of transparency from them, and the vested interest of their company and the refs, i'm not sure I fully believe it but that doesnt matter - it was just showing they arent perfect in this either.
lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:46:33 pm
Pilots my arse.
Theses c*nts at the PGMOL will literally say or do anything to keep their corruption ongoing and hidden.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:14:15 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:46:33 pm
Pilots my arse.
Theses c*nts at the PGMOL will literally say or do anything to keep their corruption ongoing and hidden.

My lads flying instructor was giving someone their first night flying lesson last week, over a pitch black Fleetwood he said to the pupil, look down there, right if we lost the engine now, what would you do? Immediately the engine started to splutter and he has to do an emergency landing on Blackpool beach which he did perfectly - now thats the kind of person who can teach those flapping idiots how to calmly review a fucking offside instead of the shitshow we currently get ;D
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:18:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:14:15 pm
My lads flying instructor was giving someone their first night flying lesson last week, over a pitch black Fleetwood he said to the pupil, look down there, right if we lost the engine now, what would you do? Immediately the engine started to splutter and he has to do an emergency landing on Blackpool beach which he did perfectly - now thats the kind of person who can teach those flapping idiots how to calmly review a fucking offside instead of the shitshow we currently get ;D
Good thing he was giving your lad a lesson as opposed to his colleagues giving PGMOL a lesson: "Look down there, that little green patch is the stadium. You could clearly see the armpit being offside..."
lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:45:16 pm
Any pilots PGMOL use will all be employed by Etihad.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:55:27 pm
I liked VAR today.

Goal foul yeah....good job lads 🤣🤣
Romford_Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:18:04 pm
The simplest solution to offside, as I see it, is to put a tracker in each of those things the players wear in those bra-like under shirts.
THAT is the offside marker. Then a computer can see in real-time, if a player is ahead of a defender or not.

Forget flailing body parts. Offside is a rule to stop goal hanging. A foot, a head or whatever ahead isn't what the rule was for, so if your head is slightly ahead of their elbow, or something, but your electronic marker is behind, you are onside.

Simple, fast and easy.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:35:24 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:18:04 pm
The simplest solution to offside, as I see it, is to put a tracker in each of those things the players wear in those bra-like under shirts.
THAT is the offside marker. Then a computer can see in real-time, if a player is ahead of a defender or not.

Forget flailing body parts. Offside is a rule to stop goal hanging. A foot, a head or whatever ahead isn't what the rule was for, so if your head is slightly ahead of their elbow, or something, but your electronic marker is behind, you are onside.

Simple, fast and easy.

Pretty much how athletics works if you think about it. All about the chest.

Imagine an athlete winning the 100-metres in the Olympics because they stretched their arm out on the line.
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:41:06 pm
That offside on trossard was ridiculous. Maybe half a shoe if you look at it from a certain angle.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:45:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:41:06 pm
That offside on trossard was ridiculous. Maybe half a shoe if you look at it from a certain angle.

Thought he was pretty blatantly offside to be honest. Not sure what's ridiculous about it?
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:56:51 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:45:27 pm
Thought he was pretty blatantly offside to be honest. Not sure what's ridiculous about it?

Blatantly offside????
