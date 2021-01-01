Nah mate not ignoring you, I'm sat at an RDC in a wagon waiting to tip, so was busy
Those lines had fuck all to do with hawkeye, that's drawn by the Broadcaster, BBC wasnt it? Hawkeyes software creates perfectly straight lines, they went to a lot of time and effort developing the software, mapping pitches on 3D, so they can say with a high degree of accuracy where a player is, its the TV cameras that cause a lot of issues as they are too slow
I don't like the levels IFAB insisted on the tech going to for offside, it's not in the spirit of the laws, it should be dropped being used that way, just check by eye, a toe being off is not any advantage so is not a reason to disallow a goalI keep saying this, stop doing a forensic exam. Pens, check for actual contact to eliminate dives, then allow the ref to review in real time IF the referee asks for a review and he can then say yes it's still a pen, or nah on second look I'm not happy and I'll overturn it. VAR should only be used where the onfield officials are unsure. That would give us our game back