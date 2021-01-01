It's not hard, Rugby been using ir for almost 30 years, it's not a new concept and it certainly shouldn't be utilised the way football is doing it.



Hawkeye are fine, the developed a technology that is easy to use, the people using it are idiots, this is the issue

Repeating this doesn't make it true mate. As much as we agree that it's being utilised wrong.There's been issues with hawkeye (predominantly on their offside tech) struggling for footage and for angles, issues with them sharing footage in time, issues with them selecting body parts for offsides, issues with them publishing lines on time. plus the fact that their technology rules goals football based on uncertainty - their margin for error for accuracy on their lines is between 30-50cm (not a short distance!). as we've experienced before - despite that uncertainty they still act to nullify goals that they cannot claim to be certain about.It's always going to fit rugby better because that sport isn't as flowing and extended stoppages are more normal - same can't be said of football (even in this era of extended timewasting).plenty of times yes people using it are idiots - you can't isolate that like you do and say 'the rest of its great though'. those people are the system! it's clear as day in the video i shared, where the people involved are not being idiots, that the system is too convoluted (i know we agree on this part) and requires too much time to continue in its current format.its also created a dependency problem now, with on pitch refs knowing that they don't 'need' to be as thorough and exhaustive in their refereeing as they used to be (likewise linos) - this is a big part of why id scrap or strip down var massively - its not complementing in addition to the on field refs (as people argue that it logically should), its led to them diminishing while adding the complexity of additional judges for too many subjective decisions, leaving our games with too many 2-3 minute gaps