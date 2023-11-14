I've said from day one that the more VAR is used the worse it'll be. You want it used as little as possible, similar to how you barely notice a good referee.



You're just asking the VAR official to make more subjective calls which a consensus of agreement is rare on (unless it's genuinely blatant). They're sat there going through decisions like the Newcastle goal that nobody can agree on anyway. How does VAR help? You just have to leave it to the ref like we did for 150+ years.

Webb just reacts to media pressure. It's on the likes of Carragher and Neville to repeatedly call to get rid of it. They've sat there and defended it for years.



Why is it better to leave it to one man who gets a single, split second view of things when it's possible to leave it to several people who get multiple views and replays of the incident?Your answer can't be anyuthing to do with accuracy because it's absurd to thing a single, split second view can be more accurate and more likley to be correct over multiple instances, than multiple views and replays.So it seems to me that your answer must be something to do with one of the following:a) the assumption that an onfield ref has a priviliged, visceral view that video refs can't have. i.e that there is something unquantifiable about 'being there' in the midst of the action that confers an advantage over and above multile views and replaysb) because it's tradition, it has always been like thisorc) keep it quick, stupidUnless you or anyone can add any others?Of the above I can go for c). I.e we all accept that we are going to sacrifice accuracy for speed. Not sure I can go for the other two. I have never, in particular, understood the privileging of the onfield ref; why he is regarded as so important that HE has to make the final decision even if others have better views and access to replays. In that regard 'calling him to the monitor' is a waste of everyone's time. If a qualified referee on video duty can see what has happened there's no need for another qualified referee on the field to have to give his blessing as well.I have yet to be convinced that being on the field confers any meaningful enough advantage to him.All of the above, of course, is separate form whether the people we have in place now are fit for purpose, which they clearly are not. Quite apart from percieved biases or the possibility of decision making to suit their whims or agendas, or corruption, they just don't come across as very able. They seem to freeze and panic when they have to make big decisions, instead of calmly going through a procedure they should be trained to use, they run around like headless chickens, so to speak, in the VAR room. Or so it seems.True enough. Webb just wants to be a media star, while clearly stipulating the conditions under which he will go public - i.e no one can interrogate him or give him a hard time, or force him to defend instances he hasn't chosen to talk about. His media appearances are just puff pieces to make him and his organisaton look good.