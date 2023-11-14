« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:46:25 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 07:18:54 am
I still think that ball is out but the AVAR made a good point that the angle they had didnt consider the curvature of the ball (for me another issue and a bug bear of mine, fuck the curvature, if none of the ball is touching the line its over it for me) so not enough evidence to overturn.

Issue with this is if the ball is bouncing.
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:37:42 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:39:47 am
This is what got me as well. They use 2 of the worst angles to rule out the foul and then don't revisit when they can clearly see a better view of it when reviewing the handball. Everyone is now saying how amazing VAR is and how much better it is compared to the shitshow at Spurs but for me, it's just as incompetent. If you can't see that as being a foul then you have no right being anywhere near a football pitch. Anyone who has ever played the game knows it's a foul. It was clear in real time that it was a foul, never mind having replays and loads of better angles

And theyre actually using that goal as an example of var working.. its embarrassing, think Arteta described it well.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:45:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:46:25 am
Issue with this is if the ball is bouncing.

Yep, the ball can deform a LOT on impact with a solid surface



So, the ball above would likely be rules as In, whereas this would be ruled as out. It also would have resulted in Mo's second being disallowed on Sunday

Gerard00

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:52:58 am
VARs went too far in this country - Is there this much deliberation and potential scandal elsewhere?

I think they should implement automatic offside checks and leave it to the technology. Anything outside the box is referees decision without recourse and use VAR as normal for anything that happens in the box. That should all but eliminate this foul in the buildup 5 phases ago nonsense. I'm not sure if its Hawkeye but they should use a similar type of technology for linemen to alert when the ball is over any line (as they do with goal tech).

It just feels like they've got some of the tech now but are using it to really badly to make decisions that are ultimately subjective anyway.
wah00ey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:10:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2023, 09:55:42 pm
I'd not really watched it before, but as the VAR says, not enough of a push to make him fly like that. The ball was in and they can't 100% say Gordon was offside.

Shame the fucking communication wasn't that professional when Diaz scored at Spurs :no
Not enough of a push to make Haaland collapse as he did last Sunday either...
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:22:33 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 10:10:45 am
Not enough of a push to make Haaland collapse as he did last Sunday either...

There is absolutely no consistency in the league (unless you are owned by a Middle Eastern oil state), Mo gets lashed everywhere, Jota was getting ragged on Sunday. Its a joke.
classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:49:41 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:32:12 am
I can be successful, but for it to be, it needs the removal of the PGMOL and the sacking of 99% of the officials in the PL.

The idea of VAR is sound, the technology needs a few tweaks but is fit for purpose, the referees are the weak link - they're fucking useless and Webb is just a typical bizzie, on a fucking power trip, the thundercunt
we've had this discussion before, literally years and years ago.

if a system that relies on the subjective views of the people involved in it to be a success, and the suggestion this many years into the experiment is 'sack 99% of the people involved', I can't say I agree that the idea is sound.

the only part that's sound is the objective stuff: the goalline technology. i want that to stay. if they want to expand it to the whole margins of the pitch, that's tolerable, but personally i'm not fussed and preferred when the sport was more equitable between top level and for example third division matches.

I think if done right, the slightly less objective offside tech could stay too. but it cant stay in its current form that:

a) disallows goals within the margin of error (Hawkeye, the tech owners, say that's up to 50cm) like Nunez's at the weekend. it's not accurate enough for that. &
b) can't stay in current form where broadcasters replays and their ability (and potentially their desire) to provide replays determines significant outcomes. think for example the penalty Adrian conceded in the super cup against chelsea - 5 to 10 minutes later it was finally replayed from a second angle, conclusively revealing the dive. but too late, they already had their goal
Spanish Al

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:55:53 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:46:25 am
Issue with this is if the ball is bouncing.

Very good point. I dont understand why they cant have cameras that run in line with the lines though, surely they can position them on the advertising boards so all lines on the pitch are covered? That way youve always got a camera bang in line and are not looking at angles.
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:30:43 am
I think if you can see grass between the ball and the line its out. Curvature shouldnt come into it. Then theres less grey areas.
thaddeus

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:43 am
I think if you can see grass between the ball and the line its out. Curvature shouldnt come into it. Then theres less grey areas.
I'd be happy to just trust the assistant referee.  They'll get some wrong but that's life.

We've got almost infallible goal-line technology that answers the most important question of when a ball has or hasn't crossed the line.  Sadly it means no more hilarious moments like Lampard's non-goal against Germany.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:43 am
I think if you can see grass between the ball and the line its out. Curvature shouldnt come into it. Then theres less grey areas.

Again, this only works when the ball is on the floor as has been the case recently. But if the ball is in the air, you aren't going to be able to see if there is grass between the ball and the line or whether it is the curvature that is making this the case. It just creates different grey areas rather than reducing them.

Remember the absolute shitshow of United scoring at West Ham when the ball got booted 80 yards down field. Very blatantly curved out and back in but there was no way of definitively proving it.
The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:55:31 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
I'd be happy to just trust the assistant referee.  They'll get some wrong but that's life.

We've got almost infallible goal-line technology that answers the most important question of when a ball has or hasn't crossed the line.  Sadly it means no more hilarious moments like Lampard's non-goal against Germany.

Definitely think theyd get more right if VAR didnt exist. Theyll concentrate more knowing their decision is final. Now they play on because they think its the right thing to do and VAR will pull it back if it was out, but then VAR is more interested in backing them up than getting the correct decision so they use inconclusive  subjective if it was given out it wouldnt have been reversed. Thats not an approach they can take when the on field officials are knowingly risking making wrong decisions thinking VAR will get it right.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:24:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:29:13 am
I hate VAR but could probably get on board with it if it was only ever used in the most extreme circumstances. So when a player is very clearly onside or offside - that is the linesman made a clear error (which means thered have to be clear separation between players, like the Sterling one against City a few years back). Or the ref missed a 2 foot off floor lunging tackle or a handball that stopped the ball going into the net. How you prevent mission creep is, thought, I suspect impossible. When the technology is there, we use it.

That's how VAR (and the whole clear and obvious) was sold but it was never going to be the reality.

Sepp Blatter called it years ago about video technology and where it would lead. Blatter and other cronies may have helped ruin the sport as a business but Infantino and the like have destroyed the match as a spectacle since he was replaced.

At least if you go down the leagues you can just watch a football match as it's meant to be. We get occasional rest bite in the League Cup (until you get to the final and have a winning goal ruled outby the VAR zealots for fuck all like Matip's against Chelsea).
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:34:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:49:41 am
we've had this discussion before, literally years and years ago.

if a system that relies on the subjective views of the people involved in it to be a success, and the suggestion this many years into the experiment is 'sack 99% of the people involved', I can't say I agree that the idea is sound.

the only part that's sound is the objective stuff: the goalline technology. i want that to stay. if they want to expand it to the whole margins of the pitch, that's tolerable, but personally i'm not fussed and preferred when the sport was more equitable between top level and for example third division matches.

I think if done right, the slightly less objective offside tech could stay too. but it cant stay in its current form that:

a) disallows goals within the margin of error (Hawkeye, the tech owners, say that's up to 50cm) like Nunez's at the weekend. it's not accurate enough for that. &
b) can't stay in current form where broadcasters replays and their ability (and potentially their desire) to provide replays determines significant outcomes. think for example the penalty Adrian conceded in the super cup against chelsea - 5 to 10 minutes later it was finally replayed from a second angle, conclusively revealing the dive. but too late, they already had their goal

It's what football in general - by persisting with the monstrosity of VAR - just doesn't seem to get. So many of these decisions are subjective. You'll never get a consensus on them. One set of fans/manager/staff/players/pundits will expect the decision to go one way and other set of fans/manager/staff/players/pundits will expect the decision to go the other way.

Either way you've got a lot of people unhappy the decision didn't go their way. VAR cannot solve that. It's fundamentally flawed as a concept in football. All you can do is work on technology that can bring in objectie decisions (like automated offsides) while finding ways to improve the standard of refereeing and making their jobs easier. Less cheating from players would be a start, but you've got managers like Arteta - and many others now - instructing players to cheat their way through 90 minutes of football. That helps nobody.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:34:06 pm
It's what football in general - by persisting with the monstrosity of VAR - just doesn't seem to get. So many of these decisions are subjective. You'll never get a consensus on them. One set of fans/manager/staff/players/pundits will expect the decision to go one way and other set of fans/manager/staff/players/pundits will expect the decision to go the other way.

Either way you've got a lot of people unhappy the decision didn't go their way. VAR cannot solve that. It's fundamentally flawed as a concept in football. All you can do is work on technology that can bring in objectie decisions (like automated offsides) while finding ways to improve the standard of refereeing and making their jobs easier. Less cheating from players would be a start, but you've got managers like Arteta - and many others now - instructing players to cheat their way through 90 minutes of football. That helps nobody.

NFL is a great example which football could learn from. Have had a reviews for objective decisions for years and in 2020 finally implemented it for pass interference - a subjective call. It failed miserably because every call and non-call still resulted in controversary, so they binned it off after one season. 
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:08:59 am
I've said from day one that the more VAR is used the worse it'll be. You want it used as little as possible, similar to how you barely notice a good referee.

You're just asking the VAR official to make more subjective calls which a consensus of agreement is rare on (unless it's genuinely blatant). They're sat there going through decisions like the Newcastle goal that nobody can agree on anyway. How does VAR help? You just have to leave it to the ref like we did for 150+ years.
Why is it better to leave it to one man who gets a single, split second view of things when it's possible to leave it to several people who get multiple views and replays of the incident?

Your answer can't be anyuthing to do with accuracy because it's absurd to thing a single, split second view can be more accurate and more likley to be correct over multiple instances, than multiple views and replays.

So it seems to me that your answer must be something to do with one of the following:

a) the assumption that an onfield ref has a priviliged, visceral view that video refs can't have. i.e that there is something unquantifiable about 'being there' in the midst of the action that confers an advantage over and above multile views and replays

b) because it's tradition, it has always been like this

or

c) keep it quick, stupid

Unless you or anyone can add any others?

Of the above I can go for c). I.e we all accept that we are going to sacrifice accuracy for speed. Not sure I can go for the other two. I have never, in particular, understood the privileging of the onfield ref; why he is regarded as so important that HE has to make the final decision even if others have better views and access to replays. In that regard 'calling him to the monitor' is a waste of everyone's time. If a qualified referee on video duty can see what has happened there's no need for another qualified referee on the field to have to give his blessing as well.

I have yet to be convinced that being on the field confers any meaningful enough advantage to him.

All of the above, of course, is separate form whether the people we have in place now are fit for purpose, which they clearly are not. Quite apart from percieved biases or the possibility of decision making to suit their whims or agendas, or corruption, they just don't come across as very able. They seem to freeze and panic when they have to make big decisions, instead of calmly going through a procedure they should be trained to use, they run around like headless chickens, so to speak, in the VAR room. Or so it seems.

Quote
Webb just reacts to media pressure. It's on the likes of Carragher and Neville to repeatedly call to get rid of it. They've sat there and defended it for years.
True enough. Webb just wants to be a media star, while clearly stipulating the conditions under which he will go public - i.e no one can interrogate him or give him a hard time, or force him to defend instances he hasn't chosen to talk about. His media appearances are just puff pieces to make him and his organisaton look good.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:41:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:34:06 pm
It's what football in general - by persisting with the monstrosity of VAR - just doesn't seem to get. So many of these decisions are subjective. You'll never get a consensus on them. One set of fans/manager/staff/players/pundits will expect the decision to go one way and other set of fans/manager/staff/players/pundits will expect the decision to go the other way.

Either way you've got a lot of people unhappy the decision didn't go their way. VAR cannot solve that. It's fundamentally flawed as a concept in football. All you can do is work on technology that can bring in objectie decisions (like automated offsides) while finding ways to improve the standard of refereeing and making their jobs easier. Less cheating from players would be a start, but you've got managers like Arteta - and many others now - instructing players to cheat their way through 90 minutes of football. That helps nobody.
But the idea, surely, is that while there's a huge amount of subjectivity, having multiple views and replays of an incident will make it more likely that correct decisions are reached; that the subjectivity curve will tend more towards objectivity, while never fully reaching there, of course.

That's the idea anyway. Whether it's coming to pass is a different matter. I think most would agree that it's not. It's all over the place.

And yes, it may be that it can never work. That no matter who you have in officiating positions, or how much you change the culture of officiating, they may never be able to swing the curve close enough to objectivity to make it all worthwhile.

In which case 'keep it quick, stupid' might well be the only worthwhile solution, for non-objective checks, despite all the flaws that brings. So have technology for goal line checks, off side checks and mistaken identity checks. And sacrifice the possibility of greater accuracy for speed on everythinge else.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 07:18:54 am
I still think that ball is out but the AVAR made a good point that the angle they had didnt consider the curvature of the ball (for me another issue and a bug bear of mine, fuck the curvature, if none of the ball is touching the line its over it for me) so not enough evidence to overturn.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:43 am
I think if you can see grass between the ball and the line its out. Curvature shouldnt come into it. Then theres less grey areas.
Seriously, this is such a unthoughtout view of it. Can you not see that whether the ball is touching the line or not depends on where you view it from? If the camera is low down, side on, it may not look like ball is touching line; you may see grass.

But raise the camera angle, progressively, and the ball and line will get closer and closer until it is touching and then overlapping. View it directly from above and the ball may be overlapping the line by a substantial amount. Despite 'grass being visible' between ball and line form other angles.

So which angle do you take when you declare that "fuck the curvature, if none of the ball is touching the line its over it for me"?

And secondly, what do you do when the ball is up in the air as it reaches its furthest point on or over the line? Forget grass you could probaby see the entire stand between ball and line if it's high in the air. But it may not have fully crossed the vertical plane of the line at all.

This is why the goalline tech bases its decision on a direct topdown, zenith/overhead view to decide whether the ball is out or not. When we see the result of the goaline tech Goal Decision System it always shows us the view directly from above. In many of the IN instances there'd have been clear space and grass visible between goal and line from other angles, but not from the zenith view.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:19:03 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm
NFL is a great example which football could learn from. Have had a reviews for objective decisions for years and in 2020 finally implemented it for pass interference - a subjective call. It failed miserably because every call and non-call still resulted in controversary, so they binned it off after one season.

Which is why VAR will always be full of controversy for most decisions. I don't follow NFL but i'd assume football is even more subjective. You can't fix that, it comes down to opinion. A room full of pundits can never agree on these decisions, fans never can and managers certainly don't.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:26:22 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
Why is it better to leave it to one man who gets a single, split second view of things when it's possible to leave it to several people who get multiple views and replays of the incident?

Your answer can't be anyuthing to do with accuracy because it's absurd to thing a single, split second view can be more accurate and more likley to be correct over multiple instances, than multiple views and replays.

So it seems to me that your answer must be something to do with one of the following:

a) the assumption that an onfield ref has a priviliged, visceral view that video refs can't have. i.e that there is something unquantifiable about 'being there' in the midst of the action that confers an advantage over and above multile views and replays

b) because it's tradition, it has always been like this

or

c) keep it quick, stupid

Unless you or anyone can add any others?

Of the above I can go for c). I.e we all accept that we are going to sacrifice accuracy for speed. Not sure I can go for the other two. I have never, in particular, understood the privileging of the onfield ref; why he is regarded as so important that HE has to make the final decision even if others have better views and access to replays. In that regard 'calling him to the monitor' is a waste of everyone's time. If a qualified referee on video duty can see what has happened there's no need for another qualified referee on the field to have to give his blessing as well.

I have yet to be convinced that being on the field confers any meaningful enough advantage to him.

All of the above, of course, is separate form whether the people we have in place now are fit for purpose, which they clearly are not. Quite apart from percieved biases or the possibility of decision making to suit their whims or agendas, or corruption, they just don't come across as very able. They seem to freeze and panic when they have to make big decisions, instead of calmly going through a procedure they should be trained to use, they run around like headless chickens, so to speak, in the VAR room. Or so it seems.
True enough. Webb just wants to be a media star, while clearly stipulating the conditions under which he will go public - i.e no one can interrogate him or give him a hard time, or force him to defend instances he hasn't chosen to talk about. His media appearances are just puff pieces to make him and his organisaton look good.

You might get more accuracy overall with VAR than without it, but it's to the detriment of the actual game. And you'll still have one side who vehemently don't agree with the decision to intervene or not intervene no matter what they do - unless it's genuinely clear and obvious (which itself is subjective and the criteria the PL have tried and failed with). It just doesn't work as a concept in football.

Too often in the PL it hasn't even intervened in the genuine howlers (we can point to many) but will regularly spend 5 minutes ruling a goal out for next to nothing. That's a problem with process and the people using it, but you'll always get human error with it anyway.
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 05:11:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:55:31 am
Definitely think theyd get more right if VAR didnt exist. Theyll concentrate more knowing their decision is final. Now they play on because they think its the right thing to do and VAR will pull it back if it was out, but then VAR is more interested in backing them up than getting the correct decision so they use inconclusive  subjective if it was given out it wouldnt have been reversed. Thats not an approach they can take when the on field officials are knowingly risking making wrong decisions thinking VAR will get it right.
That's a very good point.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:46:01 pm
How to improve VAR.

First, we all know the Referees decision on the pitch is final.

The way I would improve VAR is to take the Referee out of the booth. Only have an Assistant Referee in the booth.

Assistant Referees also know the LOTG. But their decision is not final on the pitch, They advise the Referee on fouls, etc. They put their flag up or not but the Referee can overrule.

With just an AR in the booth, they can look at the incident. then decide to advise the Ref have a look at the monitor.  They do not make the call themselves. They have one minute to make their decision to refer to the Ref or not.

If there is a "clear and obvious" error they can communicate that to the Ref. The Ref then goes to the monitor to confirm.


Btw, I would eliminate the monitor pitch side. I would have the fourth official bring out an I-pad to the pitch and let the Ref view the replays from it. No mucking about and time wasting going back and forth to a static monitor. All players, including Captains, must be 10 yards away from the Ref when the I-pad gets brought out. Any players within 10 yards gets an automatic yellow card. The 4th official does the checking for this as the Ref receives the I-pad. The Assistant Referee on the teams' bench side of the pitch makes sure no managers, staff, or players goes onto the pitch when the 4th official leaves their post to take the I-pad out. Again, any manager, staff, or players leaving their area gets a yellow card.
wenlock

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:22:05 am
How to improve VAR.

Use chimps. :)

Chimps can be trained, the problem comes when you scale it up from there obviously. It also helps if the recruiter isn't just recruiting in walking distance of his office/home.

We estimate that while we could alienate a number of people by exploiting chimps these numbers will be insugnificant when compared to the number of people who like to see/hear cute animals at play.

A bonus will be the instant hit we get with the over 50's age group as they fondly remember old PG Tips adverts. As far as competency goes we estimate that the chimps will perform no worse then the current troup from manchester on the majority of cases and none are better at throwing poo around at who they are told to.
GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:11:56 am
I definitely prefer the chimp option to the ipad option
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:49:14 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:11:56 am
I definitely prefer the chimp option to the ipad option

Chimps invented I-pads. So i had it covered.. :P
