Dont think I have a problem with the Newcastle goal to be honest. I thought it was a foul in real time but then wasnt convinced it was enough of a push/contact with replays. One of the where a foul is given though, they also probably dont overturn it.



I still think that ball is out but the AVAR made a good point that the angle they had didnt consider the curvature of the ball (for me another issue and a bug bear of mine, fuck the curvature, if none of the ball is touching the line its over it for me) so not enough evidence to overturn.



Then the offside, again in real time I thought theyd fucked up and missed the keeper being behind the ball but Im not sure if Gordon is ahead of the ball anyway with the replays they used, he looks like he is behind it so the position of the keeper is irrelevant.



I can see why people may have different views on all three of the above decisions as I think theyre all close calls, so can see the other side. I dont think it was the embarrassment or farce Arteta called it though.