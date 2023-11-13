« previous next »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21440 on: November 13, 2023, 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 13, 2023, 06:59:32 pm
Duh! All trains are fitted with variable lateral gauge adjusters to compensate for perspective anomalies.

The ones that crash are presumably operated by PGMOL?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21441 on: November 13, 2023, 07:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 13, 2023, 07:30:46 pm
The ones that crash are presumably operated by PGMOL?
They train up dedicated train spotters. Those who fail to qualify are sent to PGMOL.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21442 on: Yesterday at 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 13, 2023, 09:39:30 am
Great to see the Kop (And the whole ground) actively calling out that cheating twat Tierney

TBF we also sung we loved him after he gave us a decision  ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21443 on: Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm »
Arsenal supporters on this forum will be watching the Referee excuses show tonight?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21444 on: Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm »
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21445 on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm »
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21446 on: Yesterday at 07:32:25 pm »
Not sure, I still think it's a foul, I know subjective, but I'd be screaming for that..
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21447 on: Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm »
Its a foul, hes got one hand on the back of his head ffs. Clear as day to see in the screenshot before you even play the video
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21448 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm
Its a foul, hes got one hand on the back of his head ffs. Clear as day to see in the screenshot before you even play the video
Hand on the back doesn't make it a foul though. It's a contact sport etc etc.

If Joelinton had pushed him hard enough for him to hit the deck, he'd have just crumbled to the ground. Why do his legs flick up in the air? Joelinton doesn't pick him up.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21449 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
Hand on the back doesn't make it a foul though. It's a contact sport etc etc.

If Joelinton had pushed him hard enough for him to hit the deck, he'd have just crumbled to the ground. Why do his legs flick up in the air? Joelinton doesn't pick him up.

I disagree wholeheartedly, Salah falls in one of the most unorthodox ways ive ever seen and yet a large large majority of them are fouls, clear fouls in fact, clear as day. Szoboszlais legs flicked up in the air when he won a pen a few games back, again, clear foul. I never even said hand on the back, I said hand on the back of the head, theres a huge difference

2 hands on you, one on your head, from a player who constantly fucking cheats, it was a foul all day long IMO and I doubt anyone would be saying it wasnt had that been one of our CBs. I love seeing opposing team in the race for the title drop points, but I think that was a clear foul
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21450 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm »
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.
Offline Ray K

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21451 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.
Yeah, it was really there when I thought Gabriel's made a meal out of that.

Probably one of those ones where the VAR wouldn't have overruled if the foul had been awarded.

Interesting that they comment when Joelinton touched the ball 'checking for potential handball ' then straightaway they say 'he didn't score, not looking at it'. So essentially there are two different rules for association football, one for matches in England, one for UEFA matches where you can go back 30 seconds for potential accidental handball 3 phases of play earlier.

Good process lads.
Offline Bullet500

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21452 on: Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.
Yeah, offside is a concern here. How can they claim they don't see the ball on the other angle?
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21453 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.

I'd say it's offside, but I can see why they can't draw the lines in this situation.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21454 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm »
Just saw the clip and listened to the audio. They're absolutely certain from the start the goal will stand no matter what.
Offline Bullet500

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21455 on: Yesterday at 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
I'd say it's offside, but I can see why they can't draw the lines in this situation.
Why?

The operators don't really "draw" the lines. They just place them. The software automatically makes the lines converge at the vanishing point: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanishing_point
Offline The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21456 on: Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm »
That was an absolute shocker, they decide to use the camera thats 50 yards away to call no foul then on checking the offside they show a close up angle of joelinton with both hands pushing down on Gabriels neck. Its fucking infuriating, subjective load of bollox . Ive no doubt when checking the offside they realised it was a foul but they couldnt admit they fucked up then, and still cant now, fucking hopeless the lot of them, and thats without Brunos smash.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21457 on: Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:36:20 pm
Why?

The operators don't really "draw" the lines. They just place them. The software automatically makes the lines converge at the vanishing point: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanishing_point

I'd say it's a scenario, like Diaz's, that didn't even need lines. Gordon's foot is clearly ahead of the ball when it last makes contact with Joelinton.
Offline The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21458 on: Yesterday at 08:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.

Think they picked pointless owen deliberately, he has no opinions of his own.
Offline Bullet500

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21459 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm
I'd say it's a scenario, like Diaz's, that didn't even need lines. Gordon's foot is clearly ahead of the ball when it last makes contact with Joelinton.
Exactly.
Offline The North Bank

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21460 on: Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm
Just saw the clip and listened to the audio. They're absolutely certain from the start the goal will stand no matter what.

Have to agree with that, they probably shouldnt have sent it to VAR. Just decide its a goal and save yourself the hassle of looking corrupt.
Offline Bullet500

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21461 on: Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm »
When are they releasing the audio for Bruno's elbow to Jorginho's head?
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21462 on: Yesterday at 08:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.

It highlights the problem with VAR though. Most decisions are subjective so managers/fans/players/pundits are never going to be satisfied with them.

It takes too much out the game.
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21463 on: Yesterday at 09:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
When are they releasing the audio for Bruno's elbow to Jorginho's head?

Youll have a long wait pal !

The issue with all this BS is it gives them plenty of time to get their excuses / ducks all in a row.

The heat should be put on them so we hear it live in all games I mean it not stop bad calls but gives them less time to all get together and make something up.
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21464 on: Yesterday at 09:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.

I'd not really watched it before, but as the VAR says, not enough of a push to make him fly like that. The ball was in and they can't 100% say Gordon was offside.

Shame the fucking communication wasn't that professional when Diaz scored at Spurs :no
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21465 on: Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
When are they releasing the audio for Bruno's elbow to Jorginho's head?
Never? Although Webb apparently said both (Havertz & Bruno) hould have been sent off?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21466 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm »
Sian Massey Ellis on the Fulham v Manchester United game sounds the most professional person I've heard since they've started releasing these audios.
Offline thaddeus

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21467 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm »
Aaaarrrrrgggggghhhhhhhhhh

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67421748
VAR review: Howard Webb says video officials must challenge on-field referees more

Video assistant referees have been asked to be more proactive in challenging officials following a series of controversial decisions.
I think most of us are hoping for less VAR interventions - pointing out the absolute clangers and leaving the rest to the interpretation of the on-field officials - but the refereeing chief wants them to get even more involved.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21468 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm
Aaaarrrrrgggggghhhhhhhhhh
I think most of us are hoping for less VAR interventions - pointing out the absolute clangers and leaving the rest to the interpretation of the on-field officials - but the refereeing chief wants them to get even more involved.

Yeah I agree we need less involvement, what he is effectively saying is that he wants the game refereed by var not the on field ref which will lead to forensically analysing every event like the Endo tackle the other day. Garbage.

Why not just go the whole hog, deploy a pitch side whistle and speaker, get rid of the on field ref and have Howard Webb in full gimp suit control everything from his basement.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21469 on: Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm

Why not just go the whole hog, deploy a pitch side whistle and speaker, get rid of the on field ref and have Howard Webb in full gimp suit control everything from his basement.
Don't give the fucker ideas!
Offline Eeyore

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21470 on: Today at 12:04:40 am »
Webb when he got the job "We said from the outset that VAR shouldn't referee the game"

Today. "We are asking VARs to have a look and if they don't like the decision, ask the referee what they saw," said Webb.

So basically he wants the VAR to Referee the game.

Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21471 on: Today at 12:16:09 am »
It would be funny..

According to IFAB, FIFA, Uefa, and everyone else...the Referees decision is final.

Should VAR ask the Ref to check the monitor because they think there is an error or to have another look... then the Ref gets the hump, does what VAR say to do, comes back and announces his original call stands.

I'll lmao..
Offline classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21472 on: Today at 01:07:52 am »
What's funny is that some people still seem to think VAR could be successful.

The pattern of refs being reactive to optics and public opinion from before VAR was always going to continue, with the addition of more referees to ponder subjective calls and more time taken (at the expense of time that could be spent playing the sport we're interested in).

At the start of next season, the refs association will discuss with clubs and the new directive announced will sway back to principles like 'take less time, only intervene when very serious, less review time so there's less injury time'. Til the next time they decide to lurch in a different direction, reactively
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21473 on: Today at 07:08:59 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm
Yeah I agree we need less involvement, what he is effectively saying is that he wants the game refereed by var not the on field ref which will lead to forensically analysing every event like the Endo tackle the other day. Garbage.

Why not just go the whole hog, deploy a pitch side whistle and speaker, get rid of the on field ref and have Howard Webb in full gimp suit control everything from his basement.

I've said from day one that the more VAR is used the worse it'll be. You want it used as little as possible, similar to how you barely notice a good referee.

You're just asking the VAR official to make more subjective calls which a consensus of agreement is rare on (unless it's genuinely blatant). They're sat there going through decisions like the Newcastle goal that nobody can agree on anyway. How does VAR help? You just have to leave it to the ref like we did for 150+ years.

Webb just reacts to media pressure. It's on the likes of Carragher and Neville to repeatedly call to get rid of it. They've sat there and defended it for years.
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21474 on: Today at 07:16:40 am »
This whole thing is like when kids are painting and they inevitably fuck up the mix of colours so they keep adding more white, black, red, blue, everything in desperate hope of going back to pre-fuckup shade. But all they end up with is a horrible gray-brown pile of useless waste. The only way back is to bin everything.
Online Spanish Al

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21475 on: Today at 07:18:54 am »
Dont think I have a problem with the Newcastle goal to be honest. I thought it was a foul in real time but then wasnt convinced it was enough of a push/contact with replays. One of the where a foul is given though, they also probably dont overturn it.

I still think that ball is out but the AVAR made a good point that the angle they had didnt consider the curvature of the ball (for me another issue and a bug bear of mine, fuck the curvature, if none of the ball is touching the line its over it for me) so not enough evidence to overturn.

Then the offside, again in real time I thought theyd fucked up and missed the keeper being behind the ball but Im not sure if Gordon is ahead of the ball anyway with the replays they used, he looks like he is behind it so the position of the keeper is irrelevant.

I can see why people may have different views on all three of the above decisions as I think theyre all close calls, so can see the other side. I dont think it was the embarrassment or farce Arteta called it though.
Online Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21476 on: Today at 07:29:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:08:59 am
I've said from day one that the more VAR is used the worse it'll be. You want it used as little as possible, similar to how you barely notice a good referee.

You're just asking the VAR official to make more subjective calls which a consensus of agreement is rare on (unless it's genuinely blatant). They're sat there going through decisions like the Newcastle goal that nobody can agree on anyway. How does VAR help? You just have to leave it to the ref like we did for 150+ years.

Webb just reacts to media pressure. It's on the likes of Carragher and Neville to repeatedly call to get rid of it. They've sat there and defended it for years.

I hate VAR but could probably get on board with it if it was only ever used in the most extreme circumstances. So when a player is very clearly onside or offside - that is the linesman made a clear error (which means thered have to be clear separation between players, like the Sterling one against City a few years back). Or the ref missed a 2 foot off floor lunging tackle or a handball that stopped the ball going into the net. How you prevent mission creep is, thought, I suspect impossible. When the technology is there, we use it.
