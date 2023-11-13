Dont think I have a problem with the Newcastle goal to be honest. I thought it was a foul in real time but then wasnt convinced it was enough of a push/contact with replays. One of the where a foul is given though, they also probably dont overturn it.
I still think that ball is out but the AVAR made a good point that the angle they had didnt consider the curvature of the ball (for me another issue and a bug bear of mine, fuck the curvature, if none of the ball is touching the line its over it for me) so not enough evidence to overturn.
Then the offside, again in real time I thought theyd fucked up and missed the keeper being behind the ball but Im not sure if Gordon is ahead of the ball anyway with the replays they used, he looks like he is behind it so the position of the keeper is irrelevant.
I can see why people may have different views on all three of the above decisions as I think theyre all close calls, so can see the other side. I dont think it was the embarrassment or farce Arteta called it though.