What's funny is that some people still seem to think VAR could be successful.



The pattern of refs being reactive to optics and public opinion from before VAR was always going to continue, with the addition of more referees to ponder subjective calls and more time taken (at the expense of time that could be spent playing the sport we're interested in).



At the start of next season, the refs association will discuss with clubs and the new directive announced will sway back to principles like 'take less time, only intervene when very serious, less review time so there's less injury time'. Til the next time they decide to lurch in a different direction, reactively