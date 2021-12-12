« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 532 533 534 535 536 [537]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1089769 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,037
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21440 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm
Duh! All trains are fitted with variable lateral gauge adjusters to compensate for perspective anomalies.

The ones that crash are presumably operated by PGMOL?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21441 on: Yesterday at 07:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm
The ones that crash are presumably operated by PGMOL?
They train up dedicated train spotters. Those who fail to qualify are sent to PGMOL.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21442 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:39:30 am
Great to see the Kop (And the whole ground) actively calling out that cheating twat Tierney

TBF we also sung we loved him after he gave us a decision  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,404
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21443 on: Today at 05:52:43 pm »
Arsenal supporters on this forum will be watching the Referee excuses show tonight?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,404
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21444 on: Today at 07:15:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,955
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21445 on: Today at 07:30:39 pm »
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.
Logged

Offline AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21446 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm »
Not sure, I still think it's a foul, I know subjective, but I'd be screaming for that..
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:48 pm by AllyouneedisRush »
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21447 on: Today at 07:53:26 pm »
Its a foul, hes got one hand on the back of his head ffs. Clear as day to see in the screenshot before you even play the video
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,955
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21448 on: Today at 07:58:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:53:26 pm
Its a foul, hes got one hand on the back of his head ffs. Clear as day to see in the screenshot before you even play the video
Hand on the back doesn't make it a foul though. It's a contact sport etc etc.

If Joelinton had pushed him hard enough for him to hit the deck, he'd have just crumbled to the ground. Why do his legs flick up in the air? Joelinton doesn't pick him up.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21449 on: Today at 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:58:10 pm
Hand on the back doesn't make it a foul though. It's a contact sport etc etc.

If Joelinton had pushed him hard enough for him to hit the deck, he'd have just crumbled to the ground. Why do his legs flick up in the air? Joelinton doesn't pick him up.

I disagree wholeheartedly, Salah falls in one of the most unorthodox ways ive ever seen and yet a large large majority of them are fouls, clear fouls in fact, clear as day. Szoboszlais legs flicked up in the air when he won a pen a few games back, again, clear foul. I never even said hand on the back, I said hand on the back of the head, theres a huge difference

2 hands on you, one on your head, from a player who constantly fucking cheats, it was a foul all day long IMO and I doubt anyone would be saying it wasnt had that been one of our CBs. I love seeing opposing team in the race for the title drop points, but I think that was a clear foul
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21450 on: Today at 08:04:28 pm »
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,496
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21451 on: Today at 08:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:30:39 pm
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.
Yeah, it was really there when I thought Gabriel's made a meal out of that.

Probably one of those ones where the VAR wouldn't have overruled if the foul had been awarded.

Interesting that they comment when Joelinton touched the ball 'checking for potential handball ' then straightaway they say 'he didn't score, not looking at it'. So essentially there are two different rules for association football, one for matches in England, one for UEFA matches where you can go back 30 seconds for potential accidental handball 3 phases of play earlier.

Good process lads.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21452 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:04:28 pm
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.
Yeah, offside is a concern here. How can they claim they don't see the ball on the other angle?
Logged

Offline AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21453 on: Today at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:04:28 pm
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.

I'd say it's offside, but I can see why they can't draw the lines in this situation.
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,626
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21454 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Just saw the clip and listened to the audio. They're absolutely certain from the start the goal will stand no matter what.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21455 on: Today at 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 08:22:03 pm
I'd say it's offside, but I can see why they can't draw the lines in this situation.
Why?

The operators don't really "draw" the lines. They just place them. The software automatically makes the lines converge at the vanishing point: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanishing_point
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21456 on: Today at 08:37:28 pm »
That was an absolute shocker, they decide to use the camera thats 50 yards away to call no foul then on checking the offside they show a close up angle of joelinton with both hands pushing down on Gabriels neck. Its fucking infuriating, subjective load of bollox . Ive no doubt when checking the offside they realised it was a foul but they couldnt admit they fucked up then, and still cant now, fucking hopeless the lot of them, and thats without Brunos smash.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,626
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21457 on: Today at 08:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:36:20 pm
Why?

The operators don't really "draw" the lines. They just place them. The software automatically makes the lines converge at the vanishing point: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanishing_point

I'd say it's a scenario, like Diaz's, that didn't even need lines. Gordon's foot is clearly ahead of the ball when it last makes contact with Joelinton.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21458 on: Today at 08:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:04:28 pm
Am I being daft, only just looked, but how is it not offside as the goalie is not behind the ball?

So if its just Gabriel then it must be off? I know they said you cant see the ball bla bla, but the goalie is way off them so it surely doesnt matter.

Another point theres absolutely no fucking point of that gobshite on sky as Owen doesnt challenge him after he waffles on like a politician about the incident, its just simply ok thanks lets look at the next incident what the fucking point having him on?? Pathetic.

Think they picked pointless owen deliberately, he has no opinions of his own.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21459 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:38:56 pm
I'd say it's a scenario, like Diaz's, that didn't even need lines. Gordon's foot is clearly ahead of the ball when it last makes contact with Joelinton.
Exactly.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21460 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:36:08 pm
Just saw the clip and listened to the audio. They're absolutely certain from the start the goal will stand no matter what.

Have to agree with that, they probably shouldnt have sent it to VAR. Just decide its a goal and save yourself the hassle of looking corrupt.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21461 on: Today at 08:47:29 pm »
When are they releasing the audio for Bruno's elbow to Jorginho's head?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,639
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21462 on: Today at 08:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:30:39 pm
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.

It highlights the problem with VAR though. Most decisions are subjective so managers/fans/players/pundits are never going to be satisfied with them.

It takes too much out the game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21463 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:47:29 pm
When are they releasing the audio for Bruno's elbow to Jorginho's head?

Youll have a long wait pal !

The issue with all this BS is it gives them plenty of time to get their excuses / ducks all in a row.

The heat should be put on them so we hear it live in all games I mean it not stop bad calls but gives them less time to all get together and make something up.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,094
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21464 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:30:39 pm
I'd love to say that VAR made a mess of the Saudi goal, but I still can't get the outcry at all. The more I watch, the more laughable Arteta's reaction was. You can see the moment Gabriel decides to throw himself to the ground and win a foul. Poor keeping and defending.

I'd not really watched it before, but as the VAR says, not enough of a push to make him fly like that. The ball was in and they can't 100% say Gordon was offside.

Shame the fucking communication wasn't that professional when Diaz scored at Spurs :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,404
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21465 on: Today at 10:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:47:29 pm
When are they releasing the audio for Bruno's elbow to Jorginho's head?
Never? Although Webb apparently said both (Havertz & Bruno) hould have been sent off?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,404
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21466 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm »
Sian Massey Ellis on the Fulham v Manchester United game sounds the most professional person I've heard since they've started releasing these audios.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21467 on: Today at 10:23:17 pm »
Aaaarrrrrgggggghhhhhhhhhh

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67421748
VAR review: Howard Webb says video officials must challenge on-field referees more

Video assistant referees have been asked to be more proactive in challenging officials following a series of controversial decisions.
I think most of us are hoping for less VAR interventions - pointing out the absolute clangers and leaving the rest to the interpretation of the on-field officials - but the refereeing chief wants them to get even more involved.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21468 on: Today at 11:42:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:17 pm
Aaaarrrrrgggggghhhhhhhhhh
I think most of us are hoping for less VAR interventions - pointing out the absolute clangers and leaving the rest to the interpretation of the on-field officials - but the refereeing chief wants them to get even more involved.

Yeah I agree we need less involvement, what he is effectively saying is that he wants the game refereed by var not the on field ref which will lead to forensically analysing every event like the Endo tackle the other day. Garbage.

Why not just go the whole hog, deploy a pitch side whistle and speaker, get rid of the on field ref and have Howard Webb in full gimp suit control everything from his basement.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21469 on: Today at 11:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:42:13 pm

Why not just go the whole hog, deploy a pitch side whistle and speaker, get rid of the on field ref and have Howard Webb in full gimp suit control everything from his basement.
Don't give the fucker ideas!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 532 533 534 535 536 [537]   Go Up
« previous next »
 