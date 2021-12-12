Hand on the back doesn't make it a foul though. It's a contact sport etc etc.



If Joelinton had pushed him hard enough for him to hit the deck, he'd have just crumbled to the ground. Why do his legs flick up in the air? Joelinton doesn't pick him up.



I disagree wholeheartedly, Salah falls in one of the most unorthodox ways ive ever seen and yet a large large majority of them are fouls, clear fouls in fact, clear as day. Szoboszlais legs flicked up in the air when he won a pen a few games back, again, clear foul. I never even said hand on the back, I said hand on the back of the head, theres a huge difference2 hands on you, one on your head, from a player who constantly fucking cheats, it was a foul all day long IMO and I doubt anyone would be saying it wasnt had that been one of our CBs. I love seeing opposing team in the race for the title drop points, but I think that was a clear foul