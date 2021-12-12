Yeah, but it's the problem with VAR re-refereeing the game to the extent it does. That's just football that tight offside calls sometimes go your way and sometimes they don't, it's basically the lino's job to call it. The difference with VAR is the blatant ones now get flagged, but the payoff for that isn't worth the bullshit of the whole process.



Right. But imagine we brought in the rule that 'too tight to call without lines' situations go with linesperson's call.It sounds straightforward and fair. But then we begin to notice that when it's City or Utd the linesperson always seems to keep their flag down when it's that tight, so 'onfield call' goes in their favour, but when it's us they always seem to put their flag up so 'onfield call' goes against us.I'm not even saying that perception would be real, but that's how it will seem. And other clubs will feel the same: that their 'too tight' situations always seem to have a flag up onfield call, while their hated rivals/sportswashers always seem to have flag down onfield calls.It'll mean continuing division and anger and 'certainly' of curruption.On the other hand if the rule, which we all sign up to, is that EVERY 'too tight to call without lines' situation is deemed to be, regardless of the linesperson's call, then at least there'd be less scope for real or perceived differences in the way certain teams are officated and less likelihood of real or perceived corruption .