Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21400 on: Today at 11:49:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:59 am
I'm not sure what everyone's seeing on this Halaand fouled first stuff

They're both at it first. If anything cucurella makes first contact. Then eventually pulls him

I know it's city etc but you've got to call things when they happen otherwise it just dilutes everything

Thing is City have got two penalties for these type of fouls in the past few weeks whereas Virgil was dragged to the ground in a headlock last week and we got nothing.

The refs are either being inconsistent or favouring one team over others.
Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21401 on: Today at 11:56:06 am »
Had a thought at the weekend. It was my own thought though so it's probably rubbish. But...

Would offside calls be better if the players positions were based on the middle of their torso, rather than just arbitrarily choosing which ever part is protruding and deciding if the elbow or armpit are the correct point to draw the lines to?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,755
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21402 on: Today at 12:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:39:30 am
Great to see the Kop (And the whole ground) actively calling out that cheating twat Tierney
Funny as fuck when he gave us a decision on a foul just before halt-time and "We love you Tierney, we do" rang out all around the ground.  ;D
Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21403 on: Today at 12:09:27 pm »
I still don't get how their software can determine if a foot is on the ground or not. If that Brentford defenders foot is raised off the ground then Nunez is probably onside.

Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:12:07 am

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21404 on: Today at 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:09:27 pm
I still don't get how their software can determine if a foot is on the ground or not. If that Brentford defenders foot is raised off the ground then Nunez is probably onside.

I have yet to see a still, from VAR, that includes when Szoboszlai released the ball.
The still that they have used to confirm the offside decision confirms nothing.

If he was indeed 'just offside' by a toe, whatever happened to the 'Rashford rule ', where you can be offside, but 'not offside enough to disallow the goal'?

On a regular basis, we are having to be so much better than the other team, in order to get results, whilst others are given a helping hand it seems.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,064
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21405 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:51:11 pm
I have yet to see a still, from VAR, that includes when Szoboszlai released the ball.
The still that they have used to confirm the offside decision confirms nothing.

If he was indeed 'just offside' by a toe, whatever happened to the 'Rashford rule ', where you can be offside, but 'not offside enough to disallow the goal'?

On a regular basis, we are having to be so much better than the other team, in order to get results, whilst others are given a helping hand it seems.


Wasn't that just made up on the spot by Darren England so the 2nd v us could be allowed?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,614
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21406 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:51:11 pm
I have yet to see a still, from VAR, that includes when Szoboszlai released the ball.
The still that they have used to confirm the offside decision confirms nothing.

If he was indeed 'just offside' by a toe, whatever happened to the 'Rashford rule ', where you can be offside, but 'not offside enough to disallow the goal'?

On a regular basis, we are having to be so much better than the other team, in order to get results, whilst others are given a helping hand it seems.

I remember there being a change a couple of seasons ago. If the 2 lines touched then it would be onside. No idea if that's still the case and if not, when it stopped.
Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21407 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:42 pm
I remember there being a change a couple of seasons ago. If the 2 lines touched then it would be onside. No idea if that's still the case and if not, when it stopped.

They applied it to the Rashford goal V us and then never used it again.

Like when they sent Mascherano off for dissent during the respect for referees campaign and then forgot to punish everyone else in the league when they did it.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21408 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
When Newcastle scored an offside (among other things) goal against us, they said its so tight and the benefit goes to the attacker. Why didnt they apply to that goal Liverpool scored.
Also city are the only team that gets penalties for shirt pulling in the area.

Newcastle and city keep featuring in these 50/50 calls, but why does every 50/50 go their way.
Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21409 on: Today at 03:32:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:29 pm
Newcastle and city keep featuring in these 50/50 calls, but why does every 50/50 go their way.

💰
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,988
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21410 on: Today at 04:08:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:29 pm
When Newcastle scored an offside (among other things) goal against us, they said its so tight and the benefit goes to the attacker. Why didnt they apply to that goal Liverpool scored.
Also city are the only team that gets penalties for shirt pulling in the area.

Newcastle and city keep featuring in these 50/50 calls, but why does every 50/50 go their way.

Paid jollies to the Middle East for PGMOL employees.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21411 on: Today at 04:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:01:51 pm
Funny as fuck when he gave us a decision on a foul just before halt-time and "We love you Tierney, we do" rang out all around the ground.  ;D

That was brilliant :D
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21412 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:29 pm
When Newcastle scored an offside (among other things) goal against us, they said its so tight and the benefit goes to the attacker. Why didnt they apply to that goal Liverpool scored.
Also city are the only team that gets penalties for shirt pulling in the area.

Newcastle and city keep featuring in these 50/50 calls, but why does every 50/50 go their way.

Personally I think when it's tight just go with the on-field call. It shouldn't take longer than 30 seconds to check. If you need the lines to tell then allow the decision to stand.

I've no problem with the goal being ruled out on that basis, but i'd be pissed off if that one got overturned had the flag stayed down.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21413 on: Today at 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:11:35 pm
Personally I think when it's tight just go with the on-field call. It shouldn't take longer than 30 seconds to check. If you need the lines to tell then allow the decision to stand.

I've no problem with the goal being ruled out on that basis, but i'd be pissed off if that one got overturned had the flag stayed down.


Why the onfield call? We know onfield officials make errors; that's the whole reason for VAR.

In my opinion if it looks that tight then it should be onside. The offisde rule wasn't created to nitpick mm differences. In the case of Darwin yesterday if he had been standing in exactly the same position but his foot had been pointing slightly another way it might have been onside per the lines. That does not confer unfairly gained advantage to him.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21414 on: Today at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:19:45 pm
Why the onfield call? We know onfield officials make errors; that's the whole reason for VAR.

In my opinion if it looks that tight then it should be onside. The offisde rule wasn't created to nitpick mm differences. In the case of Darwin yesterday if he had been standing in exactly the same position but his foot had been pointing slightly another way it might have been onside per the lines. That does not confer unfairly gained advantage to him.




this is sort of like the bamford pointing off side, by the looks of it the heels of both nunez and the defenders are in the same place but because Nunez is attacking his foot is pointed one way and the defenders is going the other way.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21415 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:19:45 pm
Why the onfield call? We know onfield officials make errors; that's the whole reason for VAR.

In my opinion if it looks that tight then it should be onside. The offisde rule wasn't created to nitpick mm differences. In the case of Darwin yesterday if he had been standing in exactly the same position but his foot had been pointing slightly another way it might have been onside per the lines. That does not confer unfairly gained advantage to him.

If it's an obvious error then you'll know from one frame or replay. If they need to start messing around with lines then leave it alone, it ruins the game as a spectacle. At least until the automated offsides come in and work quickly.

That being said, the process being what it is at least they took their time on that. How many times have you seen them spend ages trying to rule our goals out and then when we have one ruled out they take 5 seconds to look at it? At least that Spurs fall out (and the Arteta rant) puts them in the microscope now.
Online marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21416 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm »



Not debating this goal but look how the lines are not parallel to the byline and goal line.

Also, zoom in and look at fat splodge of the blue line next to the Brentford defender's heel. Just shows what a farce this technology is.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21417 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:51:30 pm
If it's an obvious error then you'll know from one frame or replay. If they need to start messing around with lines then leave it alone, it ruins the game as a spectacle. At least until they automated offsides come in and work quickly.
I understand that and tend to agree, but my point is that 'sticking with the onfiled call' will still be divisive because the linesperson might flag off or on. It'll mean different outcomes from near identical situations (too close to call without lines).

It would surely be better to have a blanket, preagreed rule that if it's too close to call without drawing lines and measuring mm then its onside. Everyone signs up to that, and it's the same outcome each time that it's so close that lines would be needed.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21418 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 04:51:46 pm


Not debating this goal but look how the lines are not parallel to the byline and goal line.

Also, zoom in and look at fat splodge of the blue line next to the Brentford defender's heel. Just shows what a farce this technology is.

I've never trusted the process with the lines at all. It's either guesswork or open to manipulation, it's not foolproof but it makes the game farcical by holding it up for several minutes while they play about with it.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21419 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
You wouldn't expect them to be parallel to the goal line?  The red and blue lines do look parallel to the cut of the grass nearest to them, which makes sense, no?
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21420 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 04:51:46 pm


Not debating this goal but look how the lines are not parallel to the byline and goal line.

Also, zoom in and look at fat splodge of the blue line next to the Brentford defender's heel. Just shows what a farce this technology is.
Parallel lines converge at the vanishing point, on the observers horizon.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,064
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21421 on: Today at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 04:51:46 pm


Not debating this goal but look how the lines are not parallel to the byline and goal line.

Also, zoom in and look at fat splodge of the blue line next to the Brentford defender's heel. Just shows what a farce this technology is.

They're the lines drawn on by the TV companies, the actual line that the VAR video operator shows to the VAR officials are not the same. Those lines are drawn on by the software that they spent ages developing. The mapped a pitch in the Bundesliga and they use that data to calculate and draw the lines. They can work in both the horizintal and vertical planes, which is how they can where a foot off the ground is in relation to a foot on the ground, or a head compared to a head.

Also, thing back to Art class in school and when you were taught perspective, that explains the lines not being parallel
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21422 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:00:15 pm
I understand that and tend to agree, but my point is that 'sticking with the onfiled call' will still be divisive because the linesperson might flag off or on. It'll mean different outcomes from near identical situations (too close to call without lines).

It would surely be better to have a blanket, preagreed rule that if it's too close to call without drawing lines and measuring mm then its onside. Everyone signs up to that, and it's the same outcome each time that it's so close that lines would be needed.

Yeah, but it's the problem with VAR re-refereeing the game to the extent it does. That's just football that tight offside calls sometimes go your way and sometimes they don't, it's basically the lino's job to call it. The difference with VAR is the blatant ones now get flagged, but the payoff for that isn't worth the bullshit of the whole process.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,064
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21423 on: Today at 05:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:19 pm
I've never trusted the process with the lines at all. It's either guesswork or open to manipulation, it's not foolproof but it makes the game farcical by holding it up for several minutes while they play about with it.

Its software that, once the trained replay operator clicks on a point, calculates it, the actual lines are not "drawn" by anyone (except the blue and red for TV purposes only). The biggest issue is the VAR official picks the point - AI remove that, wonder why PGMOL didn't bring that in?
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21424 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm »
It's clear that the byline, the six yard line, and the 18 yard line, are not parallel, due to the rules of perspective
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21425 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:53 pm
Its software that, once the trained replay operator clicks on a point, calculates it, the actual lines are not "drawn" by anyone (except the blue and red for TV purposes only). The biggest issue is the VAR official picks the point - AI remove that, wonder why PGMOL didn't bring that in?

So when it's tight enough they can get the outcome they want and hide behind the technology.

I'd imagine most are at least subtle enough about it. Darren England was far too blatant and didn't get away with it at Spurs (did last season) as another TV station had the technology to show our lad was onside. We should have kicked up a fuss last season over Rashford at Old Trafford or the bullshit at Arsenal with their first goal.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21426 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm »
Is the person using the technology during VAR checks part of the PGMOL?
Logged
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21427 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:07 pm
Yeah, but it's the problem with VAR re-refereeing the game to the extent it does. That's just football that tight offside calls sometimes go your way and sometimes they don't, it's basically the lino's job to call it. The difference with VAR is the blatant ones now get flagged, but the payoff for that isn't worth the bullshit of the whole process.
Right. But imagine we brought in the rule that 'too tight to call without lines' situations go with linesperson's call.

It sounds straightforward and fair. But then we begin to notice that when it's City or Utd the linesperson always seems to keep their flag down when it's that tight, so 'onfield call' goes in their favour,  but when it's us they always seem to put their flag up so 'onfield call' goes against us.

I'm not even saying that perception would be real, but that's how it will seem. And other clubs will feel the same: that their 'too tight' situations always seem to have a flag up onfield call, while their hated rivals/sportswashers always seem to have flag down onfield calls.

It'll mean continuing division and anger and 'certainly' of curruption.

On the other hand if the rule, which we all sign up to, is that EVERY 'too tight to call without lines' situation is deemed to be onside, regardless of the linesperson's call, then at least there'd be less scope for real or perceived differences in the way certain teams are officated and less likelihood of real or perceived corruption .
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21428 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:14:31 pm
Is the person using the technology during VAR checks part of the PGMOL?
Good question. The tech is operated by someone glorying in the title of 'replay operator', who is a techie. But I don't know if they work for PGMOL or work for another, maybe tech, organisation. Or if they're individuals employed by the Stockly Park site or something.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,033
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21429 on: Today at 05:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:03:05 pm
Parallel lines converge at the vanishing point, on the observers horizon.

Oh fuck off with your scientific explanations. And if that was true it would mean that parallel railway lines would eventually converge, so causing loads of railway disasters.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21430 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:15:32 pm
Right. But imagine we brought in the rule that 'too tight to call without lines' situations go with linesperson's call.

It sounds straightforward and fair. But then we begin to notice that when it's City or Utd the linesperson always seems to keep their flag down when it's that tight, so 'onfield call' goes in their favour,  but when it's us they always seem to put their flag up so 'onfield call' goes against us.

I'm not even saying that perception would be real, but that's how it will seem. And other clubs will feel the same: that their 'too tight' situations always seem to have a flag up onfield call, while their hated rivals/sportswashers always seem to have flag down onfield calls.

It'll mean continuing division and anger and 'certainly' of curruption.

On the other hand if the rule, which we all sign up to, is that EVERY 'too tight to call without lines' situation is deemed to be onside, regardless of the linesperson's call, then at least there'd be less scope for real or perceived differences in the way certain teams are officated and less likelihood of real or perceived corruption .

Yeah, that's fair enough. i just want the tech used as little as possible. VAR is never going to work in reality.

Automated offsides will be the future. If they can speed that process up, simplify the offside role for AI purposes then ideally get rid of VAR altogether.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21431 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:15:32 pm
Right. But imagine we brought in the rule that 'too tight to call without lines' situations go with linesperson's call.

It sounds straightforward and fair. But then we begin to notice that when it's City or Utd the linesperson always seems to keep their flag down when it's that tight, so 'onfield call' goes in their favour,  but when it's us they always seem to put their flag up so 'onfield call' goes against us.

I'm not even saying that perception would be real, but that's how it will seem. And other clubs will feel the same: that their 'too tight' situations always seem to have a flag up onfield call, while their hated rivals/sportswashers always seem to have flag down onfield calls.

It'll mean continuing division and anger and 'certainly' of curruption.

On the other hand if the rule, which we all sign up to, is that EVERY 'too tight to call without lines' situation is deemed to be onside, regardless of the linesperson's call, then at least there'd be less scope for real or perceived differences in the way certain teams are officated and less likelihood of real or perceived corruption .
Still very open to corruption/interpretation.
