I'm not sure what everyone's seeing on this Halaand fouled first stuff



They're both at it first. If anything cucurella makes first contact. Then eventually pulls him



I know it's city etc but you've got to call things when they happen otherwise it just dilutes everything



For me it's more the fact that they were pulling each other, and as we heard in the Spurs game, Mo and whoever were pulling each other and the linesman let it go. As GreatEx says, Taylor should look at that and make the decision as to whether he thinks, with a better look, that they were as bad as each other, or does he think that's OK, but the pull that takes Haaland down is a foul worthy of a pen. It's two things for me, it's the clear and obvious bollocks, a pen changes the game, so check to see if its correct and the consistency, Jota was getting ragged all over the place yesterday and got nothing.Saw a clip from Germany last week, player got booked for diving twice, both times VAR looked, referee reviewed, changed his decisions, rescinded the cards and gave a penalty and a free kick. Him and the player shook hands each time, all smiles, right outcome. This is the strength of var, but the PGMOL are determined to fuck it up for some reason.