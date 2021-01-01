« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21360 on: Yesterday at 03:24:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:21:20 pm
Two players going for the ball in literally the exact same way. What the fuck were they looking for?!

Lord knows??? They just want to be involved imo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21361 on: Yesterday at 03:27:26 pm »
Matip already on a yellow for no reason. We had better be careful
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21362 on: Yesterday at 03:28:26 pm »
Nobody even celebrated that goal until it was confirmed by Tierney later. Fucking joke.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21363 on: Yesterday at 03:29:32 pm »
Lol  VAR lads crest fallen there  :lmao :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21364 on: Yesterday at 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:57:16 pm
You know how much I hate the PGMOl but can't say anything about the offside call it was close , Paul Tierney tho is a joke I don't know how this guy is still refereeing professional football we should take Matip out before the red that's how fked up Tierney is .

I don't have too many qualms with the first offside as they actually spent a fair amount of time checking it (knowing eyes are on them after the Spurs robbery). Prior to that we get a 5 second check on those instances, at least i'm satisfied it was fair.

Issue is VAR in general. And pre-var the flag likely stays down anyway.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21365 on: Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm »
The Endo var review was insane. Taking that long for nothing 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21366 on: Yesterday at 04:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:31:47 pm
I don't have too many qualms with the first offside as they actually spent a fair amount of time checking it (knowing eyes are on them after the Spurs robbery). Prior to that we get a 5 second check on those instances, at least i'm satisfied it was fair.

Issue is VAR in general. And pre-var the flag likely stays down anyway.

Nah, pre VAR that flag still goes up. The linesman didn't see the toe, he's flagged once Darwin was clear
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21367 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm »
Needs binning. Not fit for purpose.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21368 on: Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
Needs binning. Not fit for purpose.

Taylor gave the pen and it wasn't a clear and obvious error, so not going to be overturned.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21369 on: Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Anthony Taylor from Altrincham gave the pen and it wasn't a clear and obvious error, so not going to be overturned.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21370 on: Yesterday at 05:46:02 pm »
Its about narratives around players how the refs view things 99/100 the ref or linesman would call that city penalty a foul by Nunez but Hal and just get those kind of decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21371 on: Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm


He's actually from Wythenshawe, just pretends to support Altrincham
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21372 on: Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Taylor gave the pen and it wasn't a clear and obvious error, so not going to be overturned.

Absolutely despise that phrase. If it's an error, it's an error. Never mind if it's clear & fucking obvious!

Not a pop at you, just the dickheads in power who coined it. It's essentially just a phrase they can throw out when they don't want to overturn their mates decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21373 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Football isnt fun to watch anymore.

Would love to know the stats on how many goals are disallowed as a % (and how many have lengthy checks). Theres no joy anymore.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21374 on: Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm
Absolutely despise that phrase. If it's an error, it's an error. Never mind if it's clear & fucking obvious!

Not a pop at you, just the dickheads in power who coined it. It's essentially just a phrase they can throw out when they don't want to overturn their mates decision.

Yep, I'm same as you, an error is an error. If that was two Rugby officials doing this game, the chat between the onfield ref and video ref would have said something like "they're both pulling each other, its not a penalty" and it would have been overturned. In fact, for the Diaz stolen goal, the linesman actually says "both pulling" and lets play go.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21375 on: Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm
Absolutely despise that phrase. If it's an error, it's an error. Never mind if it's clear & fucking obvious!

Not a pop at you, just the dickheads in power who coined it. It's essentially just a phrase they can throw out when they don't want to overturn their mates decision.

It's a totally necessary and yet utterly insufficient accommodation to the inherently subjective nature of many refereeing calls. The very fact that it's required points to the inherent issue with the whole concept of VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21376 on: Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm »
The City penalty is pretty much an ideal situation for the existence of VAR. A penalty being given on the field is fair enough, Haaland was pulled back - but all it takes is one replay to see that Haaland committed a foul first. But oh no, it can't even get shit like that correct.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21377 on: Yesterday at 07:47:37 pm »
They can. But their rule is not to overrule their buddy on the pitch.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21378 on: Yesterday at 07:48:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm
The City penalty is pretty much an ideal situation for the existence of VAR. A penalty being given on the field is fair enough, Haaland was pulled back - but all it takes is one replay to see that Haaland committed a foul first. But oh no, it can't even get shit like that correct.

They'll have seen the foul by Haaland but they hide behind the clear and obvious shite, to avoid making the officials look incompetent, but they should be brave and honest enough to correct the errors. Clear and obvious needs binning off asap. Officials make mistakes, but they refuse to own up to them, the officials in the main need replacing, as they are not good enough.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21379 on: Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm
The City penalty is pretty much an ideal situation for the existence of VAR. A penalty being given on the field is fair enough, Haaland was pulled back - but all it takes is one replay to see that Haaland committed a foul first. But oh no, it can't even get shit like that correct.
It, is fine, they, the users, the implementers of VAR, are the issue.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21380 on: Yesterday at 07:50:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:48:10 pm
They'll have seen the foul by Haaland but they hide behind the clear and obvious shite, to avoid making the officials look incompetent, but they should be brave and honest enough to correct the errors. Clear and obvious needs binning off asap. Officials make mistakes, but they refuse to own up to them, the officials in the main need replacing, as they are not good enough.

Yes this is an example of clear and obvious completely falling apart. Two identical offences, one not clear and obvious so can't be given, the other not clear and obvious so can't be overturned. It's all just an absolute nonsense.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21381 on: Yesterday at 08:34:53 pm »
When the view at the top of PGMOL is to not re-referee a match, that is all you need to know.

This viewpoint inhibits growth of the referee's and assistants to improve their decision making.

So, we are left with poor calls not being corrected.

While some can complain about the people at Stockley Park, it's not entirely their fault due to orders from upon high. Just doing what we've been ordered to do guv'ner.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21382 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 pm »
Would be nice if we get penalties like Haaland does against Mancs and now Chelsea.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21383 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:48:10 pm
They'll have seen the foul by Haaland but they hide behind the clear and obvious shite, to avoid making the officials look incompetent, but they should be brave and honest enough to correct the errors. Clear and obvious needs binning off asap. Officials make mistakes, but they refuse to own up to them, the officials in the main need replacing, as they are not good enough.

True. This clear and obvious bollox has always been an issue for me. Referees should not expect to see everything that goes on. It's impossible. They're human.
It should not be an issue to suggest to a referee that there is other evidence they might want to look at, or consider.

The conversation should go something like this:

VAR "Anthony, what did you see to give the penalty"
AT "The pull on Haaland's shirt"
VAR "You might want to take a look at the screen. There might be a pull from Haaland first"
AT either "No, I'm happy with my first decision. I don't think there's much in that" or
AT "Yeah. I didn't see that. No, I'm not going to award a penalty. I'm giving a free out. Thanks guys"

Who decides clear and obvious? VAR cannot possibly know exactly what a referee saw, or was thinking.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21384 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm

The conversation should go something like this:

VAR "Anthony, what did you see to give the penalty"
AT "The pull on Haaland's shirt"
VAR "You might want to take a look at the screen. There might be a pull from Haaland first"
AT either "No, I'm happy with my first decision. I don't think there's much in that" or
AT "Yeah. I didn't see that. No, I'm not going to award a penalty. I'm giving a free out. Thanks guys"
AT: Well done, boys. Good process

You left out the most important part!

I think this VAR bullshit may be why I'm finally sleeping through Liverpool games that occur in the wee hours of the morning in my part of the world. It's just tedious seeing a goal flash and then waiting 5 minutes to see how they'll chalk it off. And then waiting around 5 minutes to see if they can find a way to give Liverpool yet another red card... stuff that, I'm getting my Zs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21385 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm »
Did they release a VAR still for Nuñez first disallowed goal today that also shows when the ball left Szoboszlai?

I have only saw one with the lines and Nuñez, but none that included Szoboszlai....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21386 on: Today at 12:05:59 am »
I'm not sure what everyone's seeing on this Halaand fouled first stuff

They're both at it first. If anything cucurella makes first contact. Then eventually pulls him

I know it's city etc but you've got to call things when they happen otherwise it just dilutes everything
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21387 on: Today at 01:33:39 am »
Agreed, I think it was a foul on Haaland, and it's the kind of low-level cheating that needs to be cut out of the game, so I have no problem with that one. Just a shame about that law that says curly-haired Egyptians don't count.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21388 on: Today at 02:38:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm
You left out the most important part!

I think this VAR bullshit may be why I'm finally sleeping through Liverpool games that occur in the wee hours of the morning in my part of the world. It's just tedious seeing a goal flash and then waiting 5 minutes to see how they'll chalk it off. And then waiting around 5 minutes to see if they can find a way to give Liverpool yet another red card... stuff that, I'm getting my Zs.

Its what I hate the most about VAR, its completely killed the excitement of scoring a goal for me. Every time we score a goal Im doing my best not to get excited because I know they will run it past VAR and try to find the smallest thing possible that allows them to disallow it. Even when they dont the excitement is just gone.

You could see it with Mos second today. Didnt even bother celebrating because he thought theyd disallow it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21389 on: Today at 06:29:26 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:38:57 am
Its what I hate the most about VAR, its completely killed the excitement of scoring a goal for me. Every time we score a goal Im doing my best not to get excited because I know they will run it past VAR and try to find the smallest thing possible that allows them to disallow it. Even when they dont the excitement is just gone.

You could see it with Mos second today. Didnt even bother celebrating because he thought theyd disallow it.

Mo didn't celebrate when he scored and then cheered just before the restart when the goal was confirmed. That's me on.every goal since VAR came in. Although I made the mistake of cheering the equaliser the other night.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21390 on: Today at 07:12:07 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm
Did they release a VAR still for Nuñez first disallowed goal today that also shows when the ball left Szoboszlai?

I have only saw one with the lines and Nuñez, but none that included Szoboszlai....

If you pause it on the TV replay it matches up with the still they released so not really got any complaints about it, the defender closest to Nunez moves his right leg towards the goal a little bit in the couple of frames where the ball is played (and it's fuck all to do with when the ball left the foot, it's when contact with the ball is first made) but it's a very tight call

It's the type of decision where I'd just draw a line across the pitch and eyeball it, if you can't tell one way or the other after 30 seconds go with the linesman's decision, which in this case he flagged anyway



Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21391 on: Today at 07:58:01 am »
Going back to our disallowed goal against Toulouse - was anything official declared that it was an error or have the officials stood by the decision?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21392 on: Today at 08:40:42 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:59 am
I'm not sure what everyone's seeing on this Halaand fouled first stuff

They're both at it first. If anything cucurella makes first contact. Then eventually pulls him

I know it's city etc but you've got to call things when they happen otherwise it just dilutes everything

For me it's more the fact that they were pulling each other, and as we heard in the Spurs game, Mo and whoever were pulling each other and the linesman let it go. As GreatEx says, Taylor should look at that and make the decision as to whether he thinks, with a better look, that they were as bad as each other, or does he think that's OK,  but the pull that takes Haaland down is a foul worthy of a pen. It's two things for me, it's the clear and obvious bollocks, a pen changes the game, so check to see if its correct and the consistency, Jota was getting ragged all over the place yesterday and got nothing.

Saw a clip from Germany last week, player got booked for diving twice, both times VAR looked, referee reviewed, changed his decisions, rescinded the cards and gave a penalty and a free kick. Him and the player shook hands each time, all smiles, right outcome. This is the strength of var, but the PGMOL are determined to fuck it up for some reason.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21393 on: Today at 09:39:30 am »
Great to see the Kop (And the whole ground) actively calling out that cheating twat Tierney
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21394 on: Today at 09:42:40 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:58:01 am
Going back to our disallowed goal against Toulouse - was anything official declared that it was an error or have the officials stood by the decision?
Nothing has been said about it either way.  It's just boxed up and we all move on.
