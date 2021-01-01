They'll have seen the foul by Haaland but they hide behind the clear and obvious shite, to avoid making the officials look incompetent, but they should be brave and honest enough to correct the errors. Clear and obvious needs binning off asap. Officials make mistakes, but they refuse to own up to them, the officials in the main need replacing, as they are not good enough.



True. This clear and obvious bollox has always been an issue for me. Referees should not expect to see everything that goes on. It's impossible. They're human.It should not be an issue to suggest to a referee that there is other evidence they might want to look at, or consider.The conversation should go something like this:VAR "Anthony, what did you see to give the penalty"AT "The pull on Haaland's shirt"VAR "You might want to take a look at the screen. There might be a pull from Haaland first"AT either "No, I'm happy with my first decision. I don't think there's much in that" orAT "Yeah. I didn't see that. No, I'm not going to award a penalty. I'm giving a free out. Thanks guys"Who decides clear and obvious? VAR cannot possibly know exactly what a referee saw, or was thinking.