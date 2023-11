It was the correct decision, but if it was at the other end it would've obviously been a foul and a red card.



We talk about big decisions but then there are dozens of smaller ones that occur too. Then you have the utter refusal to look at things like the Nunez possibly clean through incident or the assault on Jota like they do with any major incidents where Liverpool are the supposed transgressors.The game would have been stopped for a "forensic" check at the very least.