IFAB CEO saying it'll take another decade to get VAR right.
This was always my main contention with it. It should never have been introduced in top level football until it was proven to work properly.
What it has proven is a lot of decisions in football are just too subjective for the process to sort, you get the same human error as you do from refs and it takes the joy out of celebrating goals.
Then he needs fucking sacking, because I could sort VAR out in an afternoon, as could most on here. Rugby have it mostly sorted already, learn from them
1) DO NOT check every goal - if the onfield officials are 100% happy, give it, if not raise the flag and review
2) Use AI if needed to manage offsides - Hawkeye have fully mapped a pitch in the Bundesliga and the software can do offsides from the ground up, so it can be programmed to do it and is doing so in Europe.
3) Handballs - only check if the ball touches the arm - then replay at full speed and its the onfield refs decision, if he thinks its deliberate or not is his say.
4) Penalties - check for contact, to eliminate blatant dives, then again, full speed replay and its the contact sufficient to cause the player to go down? Again, onfield refs decision only.
5) Red card offences - stop showing the ref the bent ankle as the first shot, just show the action in full speed and if it looks dangerous, red card.
6) Sack off PGMOL and the refs (except Sian Massey-Ellis) and get ex players in who are fully trained - this last bit will take 6 months or so.
When people moan about VAR, they see VAR as a machine - its not. VAR is Video Assistant Referee, its a HUMAN BEING who is supposedly a fully trained, professional referee looking at 5 screens and having the advantage of a clear look to see what happened. If they cannot make the correct decision, then they shouldn't be refereeing at all - because if you cant do it watching a monitor, you sure as fuck cannot do it on field using just your eyes.
There are a couple of holes in the tech, they need more cameras for offsides, forget checking the ball is out, that needs too many cameras and they all need to have a downwards view, as a round ball can look out from one angle when its still in play, so dont try to implement that, but other than that, the tech is fine - its a comfortable room, with cameras, slow mo, replays, computer drawn lines, it's fine - its the useless and corrupt humans that are the issue.