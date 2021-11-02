« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 07:37:24 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November 10, 2023, 07:26:56 pm
I never celebrate as i used anymore. It's destroyed the game i once loved.

That's the worst thing about it all
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 08:12:19 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 10, 2023, 03:41:41 pm
You don't even need to go back that far for an example of a handball in the buildup being ignored. And by the build up, I mean about 2 seconds before the goal is scored and by the player (Greenwood) that provided the assist. I believe the reason given then is that it was accidental (looks to me like it is a deliberate movement of his hand towards the ball) and as it wasn't the goalscorer then it's fine.

Atalanta 2 Man United 2 on 02/11/2021. Start at 6.40 for the replay of the goal.

Was anything said?
Was it acknowledged or discussed?

At least last night the commentators recognised the decision as a huge error. Not that it makes a difference, just less annoying about the overall clueless reaction.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 09:14:48 pm
I think there's a case that a kind of tunnel vision plays a part as well; once the VAR get involved the officials become sort of panicked; they need to get it right and they stop looking at the incident in the round and just narrow their focus to the key moment or image. Their judgment is affected. Like last night the ref and VAR see the ball brushing the arm slightly and they become convinced that's the moment that will hang them if they get this one wrong, so they err on the side of caution and just disallow the goal as it's easier to cry handball then to try and justify why they think it wasn't handball or why even if it was it should not matter to the goal. History shows that pundits and hacks don't seem to have the brains to deal with such complex thoughts so the refs/VAR end up playing down to their level.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 09:15:22 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on November 10, 2023, 06:13:25 pm
Like VAR itself it a challenge system could work very well in football if implemented correctly with strict rules. For example, I would suggest giving each team a maximum of one challenge per half, as this would encourage each bench to use the challenge only when needed and to their maximum potential advantage.   

It would only be used for goals, pens and potential red cards.   
Sorry but this is idiotic; How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game?

And let's say that an incident happens where a challenge is definitely the right call. So the challenge is used up and then there are three more even bigger incidents later in the game where the bench have to just sit on their hands and do nothing as they have no challenges left. It's ridiculous. EVERY incident deserves to be officiated properly, whether it's on minute 1 or minute 101; that's what football has always had and we lose that at a huge cost.

Even if you say that a challenge that's upheld means that you still retain the challenge (i.e it's only used up if it fails to be upheld) there's still a very big chance that the refs/VAR won't uphold a perfectly good challenge leading to you losing it.

And then there're all the ways that cynical managers will abuse the challenge system to their benefit, which have been discussed before.

But most importantly if you think people are going nuts about VAR as it is now that's nothing to the apoplexy that woukld ensue if there was a challenge system. You are literally asking for things to become a 100 times worse.


I agree with the general drift of opinion: I thought VAR might work but it doesn't. It is bad for the game so they need to keep only the goal line tech and automated offside checking, and also the ability to change decision if the wrong person is sent off i.e mistaken identity, and ditch the rest.

GLT, mistaken identity and AI controlled automated or semi-automated offside checking would have covered and righted 95% of really egregious 'errors' we saw pre-VAR (like that one with Sterling). More than that is not worth the disadvantages

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 10:04:24 pm
If you ever want a fair game getting rid of VAR is the wrong way to go. The problems are with the people making the decisions and they will remain to make the same shit decisions but with even less oversight.

People usually ask for more transparency to avoid possible wrong doing and not less, I am baffled.

People of all clubs have pissed and moaned about bias from refs and bad calls for years and then when they get actual evidence of it they want to bury their heads in the sand so they don't have to see it.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 10:50:45 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 10, 2023, 10:43:28 am
Thanks for posting that. Makes things clearer, but does make me wonder at even more decisions in the Premier League.

Does seem he got the call wrong then.
PL would have counted(unless ref called handball right away) because it was the not the goal scorer. UEFA it just any build up and they didnt view the possessions or a new phrase reset with the clearance not leaving the box.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 10:52:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 10, 2023, 09:15:22 pm
Sorry but this is idiotic; How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game?

And let's say that an incident happens where a challenge is definitely the right call. So the challenge is used up and then there are three more even bigger incidents later in the game where the bench have to just sit on their hands and do nothing as they have no challenges left. It's ridiculous. EVERY incident deserves to be officiated properly, whether it's on minute 1 or minute 101; that's what football has always had and we lose that at a huge cost.

Even if you say that a challenge that's upheld means that you still retain the challenge (i.e it's only used up if it fails to be upheld) there's still a very big chance that the refs/VAR won't uphold a perfectly good challenge leading to you losing it.

And then there're all the ways that cynical managers will abuse the challenge system to their benefit, which have been discussed before.

But most importantly if you think people are going nuts about VAR as it is now that's nothing to the apoplexy that woukld ensue if there was a challenge system. You are literally asking for things to become a 100 times worse.


I agree with the general drift of opinion: I thought VAR might work but it doesn't. It is bad for the game so they need to keep only the goal line tech and automated offside checking, and also the ability to change decision if the wrong person is sent off i.e mistaken identity, and ditch the rest.

GLT, mistaken identity and AI controlled automated or semi-automated offside checking would have covered and righted 95% of really egregious 'errors' we saw pre-VAR (like that one with Sterling). More than that is not worth the disadvantages

You do highlight many potential problems with a challenge system and perhaps why on balance it is perhaps not worth the hassle. My thinking behind limiting the number of challenges is really about striking a balance between correcting genuine injustices and the flow of the game. Allowing two 2 or 3 challenges could be abused and just lead to many pitch side reviews; moreover, very few incidents that occur over the course of a football match warrant a ref going over to the side of the pitch to review on the monitor.

"How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game? "

Well they wouldn't but i'm not sure that's really the right question.

Remember the other away game to Spurs a few seasons ago where we absolutely got done by Paul Terniey (sp)- non penalty given to Jota and the Harry Kane stonewall red not given. Both incidents occurred in the first half so with one challenge per half the bench could only bring the ref to review the screen for one of these incidents; however, if the ref reverses his on field decision on either of those it would most likely have alter the game.

If the ref saw either those incidents again he would have to change his mind I mean they are so obvious - the biggest problem with the current VAR implementation is the subjective nature of which incidents get a pitch side review as we saw last night. With the challenge system i'm proposing your giving power to each bench to bring the on the field ref pitch side to review specific and limited incidents. However, I accept it would take a huge cultural shift amongst refs for it to happen and be successful so it is probably not a realistic proposal.               
   
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 10, 2023, 11:57:13 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on November 10, 2023, 10:52:37 pm
You do highlight many potential problems with a challenge system and perhaps why on balance it is perhaps not worth the hassle. My thinking behind limiting the number of challenges is really about striking a balance between correcting genuine injustices and the flow of the game. Allowing two 2 or 3 challenges could be abused and just lead to many pitch side reviews; moreover, very few incidents that occur over the course of a football match warrant a ref going over to the side of the pitch to review on the monitor.

"How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game? "

Well they wouldn't but i'm not sure that's really the right question.
It absolutely is the right question: by putting the onus on managers and the bench to decide when to issue a challenge you make officiating at least partly into a test of the manager and bench's judgement. Have they picked the right incident to challenge? Should they have done that other one earlier instead? Or keep their challenge in reserve for a more clear cut incident that might happen later? Is this one stonewall enough? Will they regret it if they use the challenge up now?

The whole dynamic of a manager's and a bench's in-game job will change. They'll be left second-guessing themsleves. Sky and BT and Neville and co will love it, of course. Macmananananaman telling the world with syrupy delight that Klopp has fucked up in challenging that incident, he should have waited. Neville saying if he were manager he would have challenged B instead of A. Captain Hindsights all over the internet swaggering around. Fuck off with that.

And can you imagine this place? There are people here who haven't forgiven Klopp for playing Jota in a CL game, even though the reasoning was sound (if nothing else he needed the minutes to get match fit); and plenty of self-proclaimed gurus who think they know better than him. Can you imagine the swag and hindsight and chin-stroking experts who all know better under your system? 'This one's on Klopp' and 'Klopp has fucked up there' type posts galore if his issuing a challenge doesn't work in our favour? It'll be carnage. Fuck right off with that

Quote
Remember the other away game to Spurs a few seasons ago where we absolutely got done by Paul Terniey (sp)- non penalty given to Jota and the Harry Kane stonewall red not given. Both incidents occurred in the first half so with one challenge per half the bench could only bring the ref to review the screen for one of these incidents; however, if the ref reverses his on field decision on either of those it would most likely have alter the game.

If the ref saw either those incidents again he would have to change his mind I mean they are so obvious - the biggest problem with the current VAR implementation is the subjective nature of which incidents get a pitch side review as we saw last night. With the challenge system i'm proposing your giving power to each bench to bring the on the field ref pitch side to review specific and limited incidents. However, I accept it would take a huge cultural shift amongst refs for it to happen and be successful so it is probably not a realistic proposal.               
   
OK let me approach this from another angle: at the moment refs and VAR are bound by the laws of the game to check all major incidents. It's the authorities who make them do so. And they still come out with inexplicable and downright incorrect decisions whether the ref goes to the monitor or not.

Now imagine that Paul Tierney has given a decision against LFC under your system. Klopp challenges it and Tierney, who hates Klopp, is not going to view that as a personal insult? You think he's not going to think 'I can fuck Klopp up big time here'? You trust him to make the right decision when his judgement has been called into question by a manager he hates? It won't be the authorities asking him to reconsider his decision it will be the guy he despises, manager of a club he loves to fuck over. Ditto a number of other referees and VARs

What could possibly go wrong?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:09:51 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.

At this point youre not getting the emotion or the justice. They take 5 mins and then make the wrong decision, and to top it all of they pat their stupid selves on the back and call it a good process!

At least if Var is binned we ll go back to knowing who to blame, which ref is corrupt, now its just a committee of incompetence passing each other the buck.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:43:48 am
I think the handball rule is one that needs a lot of changes. What was the difference between what Macallister did and what Virgil got away with at Newcastle where the ball bounced off his thigh on to his arm? Who draws the line?

VAR only exacerbates problems the game already has, it doesn't create new ones bar the loss of catharsis upon a goal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:02:19 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.

It was 13 seconds from "handball" until the goal. Toulouse even cleared the ball out of the box but we won the second ball.

An attacking player handball should only count if it is scored by the player themself or it leads to a direct assist of a goal scored.

Going back 10-15 20 seconds should not come into it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:52:08 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.

It's just not handball though.

It flicks up off his chest onto his sleeve.

That's never handball.

I maintain if the roles were reversed in that stadium and Tolouse score that goal after being 3-1 down it's not getting disallowed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:02:19 am
It was 13 seconds from "handball" until the goal. Toulouse even cleared the ball out of the box but we won the second ball.

An attacking player handball should only count if it is scored by the player themself or it leads to a direct assist of a goal scored.

Going back 10-15 20 seconds should not come into it.

I don't want to win on technicalities, the only question should be "is it fair?". If the Tolouse player had headed the ball out for a corner and we had scored from it, it would still be unfair despite it being legal. I want fairness first, consistency second, speed third and "undermining a referee's authority" dead last in the priorities of making a decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 05:24:49 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:55:04 am
I don't want to win on technicalities, the only question should be "is it fair?". If the Tolouse player had headed the ball out for a corner and we had scored from it, it would still be unfair despite it being legal. I want fairness first, consistency second, speed third and "undermining a referee's authority" dead last in the priorities of making a decision.

You've got to be on a wind up.

Argue Endo was lucky to stay on, but from that point on the refs head fell off after having a pretty solid start.

It's not a "technicality". It just wasn't handball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 05:43:55 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:02:19 am
It was 13 seconds from "handball" until the goal. Toulouse even cleared the ball out of the box but we won the second ball.

An attacking player handball should only count if it is scored by the player themself or it leads to a direct assist of a goal scored.

Going back 10-15 20 seconds should not come into it.
The Ball never left the box. Szoboszlai recovered in the area.
The Handball rule in UEFA is not good.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:11:26 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.

If you believe the refs are corrupt you should want them to have fewer opportunities to screw us over. VAR gives more. Take the Curtis red, impossible to give in real time but with VAR - hey presto its a red card! VAR just expands the grey areas a ref can work in if he wants to screw us over.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:12:45 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:55:04 am
I don't want to win on technicalities, the only question should be "is it fair?". If the Tolouse player had headed the ball out for a corner and we had scored from it, it would still be unfair despite it being legal. I want fairness first, consistency second, speed third and "undermining a referee's authority" dead last in the priorities of making a decision.

The logic of this requires every single impactful moment of a football game to be assessed for whether it was correct or not. Because only then will it be fair.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:00:47 am
IFAB CEO saying it'll take another decade to get VAR right.

This was always my main contention with it. It should never have been introduced in top level football until it was proven to work properly.

What it has proven is a lot of decisions in football are just too subjective for the process to sort, you get the same human error as you do from refs and it takes the joy out of celebrating goals.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:03:46 am
Quote from: Illmatic on November 10, 2023, 06:13:25 pm
Like VAR itself it a challenge system could work very well in football if implemented correctly with strict rules. For example, I would suggest giving each team a maximum of one challenge per half, as this would encourage each bench to use the challenge only when needed and to their maximum potential advantage.   

It would only be used for goals, pens and potential red cards.     

I agree.

The manager could stride on the pitch with a velvet glove, whip the referee smartly in the face upon and declare "I challenge you, sir! To a duel! To the death! Sir!" upon which the seconds would proceed to the field of play.

The manager and referee could then dress up in 1700s garb complete with fluffy wigs and both be handed flintlocks. They would proceed to pace ten yards and then smartly turn and deliver their shots.

If the referee cops it then the decision is overruled and if the referee is quicker to the draw then the decision stands. If both miss then a quick decider of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Spock, Lizard is enacted and the result is drawn from that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:21:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:00:47 am
IFAB CEO saying it'll take another decade to get VAR right.

This was always my main contention with it. It should never have been introduced in top level football until it was proven to work properly.

What it has proven is a lot of decisions in football are just too subjective for the process to sort, you get the same human error as you do from refs and it takes the joy out of celebrating goals.

Then he needs fucking sacking, because I could sort VAR out in an afternoon, as could most on here. Rugby have it mostly sorted already, learn from them

1) DO NOT check every goal - if the onfield officials are 100% happy, give it, if not raise the flag and review
2) Use AI if needed to manage offsides - Hawkeye have fully mapped a pitch in the Bundesliga and the software can do offsides from the ground up, so it can be programmed to do it and is doing so in Europe.
3) Handballs - only check if the ball touches the arm - then replay at full speed and its the onfield refs decision, if he thinks its deliberate or not is his say.
4) Penalties - check for contact, to eliminate blatant dives, then again, full speed replay and its the contact sufficient to cause the player to go down? Again, onfield refs decision only.
5) Red card offences - stop showing the ref the bent ankle as the first shot, just show the action in full speed and if it looks dangerous, red card.
6) Sack off PGMOL and the refs (except Sian Massey-Ellis) and get ex players in who are fully trained - this last bit will take 6 months or so.

When people moan about VAR, they see VAR as a machine - its not. VAR is Video Assistant Referee, its a HUMAN BEING who is supposedly a fully trained, professional referee looking at 5 screens and having the advantage of a clear look to see what happened. If they cannot make the correct decision, then they shouldn't be refereeing at all - because if you cant do it watching a monitor, you sure as fuck cannot do it on field using just your eyes.

There are a couple of holes in the tech, they need more cameras for offsides, forget checking the ball is out, that needs too many cameras and they all need to have a downwards view, as a round ball can look out from one angle when its still in play, so dont try to implement that, but other than that, the tech is fine - its a comfortable room, with cameras, slow mo, replays, computer drawn lines, it's fine - its the useless and corrupt humans that are the issue.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:18:04 am
Handball is handball so whenever it happened, if it wasn't spotted but was intentional then I hope VAR would come up with the correct call. That's the issue though as they seem to have binned the unintentional rule as we have seen moments that are mind boggling these days. In regards to Mcallister i actually think he knew what he was doing as he wouldn't have kept the move flowing if he didn't control the ball with his chest / arm n if we saw a player do that or worse, let's say Henry like handball twenty seconds before a goal was scored would you not want VAR to get involved? This "rule" it's not relevant if its not a direct assist or the goal scorer is pretty stupid. I would hope VAR could just notify the ref within a few seconds, tell him to blow the whistle award a free kick and get on with the game so we can avoid goals getting scored and wiped off. It's a bit of a mess to be honest but it still doesn't hide we were a bit shyte Thursday.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:26:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:21:28 am
6) Sack off PGMOL and the refs (except Sian Massey-Ellis) and get ex players in who are fully trained - this last bit will take 6 months or so.

Not convinced ex players would make better refs why do so few former players particularly those who played at lower reaches of the pro game seek to get involved?

In my view a good ref would be someone with excellence judgement who is able to make big decisions under pressure without, fear favour or bias these character traits will not necessarily be built up during a professional playing career.     

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:54:50 am
Quote from: John C on November 10, 2023, 08:12:19 pm
Was anything said?
Was it acknowledged or discussed?

At least last night the commentators recognised the decision as a huge error. Not that it makes a difference, just less annoying about the overall clueless reaction.

No mention of it on the couple of match reports I read there.
Tried looking for the thread on here to see thee reaction but seemingly there wasn't one.

Found the thread actually, but surprisingly very few people mentioned it https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349486.440
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:26:38 am
Not convinced ex players would make better refs why do so few former players particularly those who played at lower reaches of the pro game seek to get involved?

In my view a good ref would be someone with excellence judgement who is able to make big decisions under pressure without, fear favour or bias these character traits will not necessarily be built up during a professional playing career.     



They'd at least have an idea of what was going on, the more intelligent pundits always call a dive or say "he's played for that". I don't think many go into reffing as there is no fast track, they I believe, have to start at the bottom.

They can run interviews, tests etc and then once they find suitable candidates, teach them the laws, most know them, but they need to be trained to apply them as an official. Make the pay good, £500k a year per official is fuck all to an association that pulls in about £4 billion and you'd easily get a crop of very high quality ex players reffing. VAR jobs could be thrown open to any applicant, you don't need the fitness, just the brains to do the job.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:40:16 pm
Quote from: wenlock on November 10, 2023, 10:04:24 pm
If you ever want a fair game getting rid of VAR is the wrong way to go. The problems are with the people making the decisions and they will remain to make the same shit decisions but with even less oversight.

People usually ask for more transparency to avoid possible wrong doing and not less, I am baffled.

People of all clubs have pissed and moaned about bias from refs and bad calls for years and then when they get actual evidence of it they want to bury their heads in the sand so they don't have to see it.
I think people just want to enjoy the experience of watching football. VAR is fucking ruining it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:42:41 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:40:16 pm
I think people just want to enjoy the experience of watching football. VAR is fucking ruining it.

Nor does it make things 'fairer'. It just makes the outcome easier to manipulate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21307 on: Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm »
Hawk-Eye's contract with the Premier League expires at the end of next season, giving league bosses an opportunity to explore alternative operators for the system. Rival technology and data companies are said to be planning to bid for the new contract when it becomes available. While Hawk-Eye has been successful in operating goal-line technology, their transition to VAR has been challenging.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21308 on: Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Hawk-Eye's contract with the Premier League expires at the end of next season, giving league bosses an opportunity to explore alternative operators for the system. Rival technology and data companies are said to be planning to bid for the new contract when it becomes available. While Hawk-Eye has been successful in operating goal-line technology, their transition to VAR has been challenging.

Wheres that from? Id be interested to hear the challenges hawk eye have encountered technologically considering that all the issues so far have been a result of human interaction.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21309 on: Yesterday at 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Hawk-Eye's contract with the Premier League expires at the end of next season, giving league bosses an opportunity to explore alternative operators for the system. Rival technology and data companies are said to be planning to bid for the new contract when it becomes available. While Hawk-Eye has been successful in operating goal-line technology, their transition to VAR has been challenging.
What's the alternative?

Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm
Wheres that from? Id be interested to hear the challenges hawk eye have encountered technologically considering that all the issues so far have been a result of human interaction.
Getting the idiots to understand how to use it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21310 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
Arsenal goal disallowed for Saka push - https://streamin.me/v/bc4d59f8 :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21311 on: Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
Arsenal goal disallowed for Saka push - https://streamin.me/v/bc4d59f8 :D
Known as the Joelinton move now I believe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21312 on: Yesterday at 06:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
Arsenal goal disallowed for Saka push - https://streamin.me/v/bc4d59f8 :D
The only thing that can be guaranteed is that in consecutive weeks different decisions will be made for similar/same incidents.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21313 on: Yesterday at 06:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm
Wheres that from? Id be interested to hear the challenges hawk eye have encountered technologically considering that all the issues so far have been a result of human interaction.

I think originally it might be from the Daily Fail, but I saw it on a website called liverpool.com.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21314 on: Yesterday at 07:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
Arsenal goal disallowed for Saka push - https://streamin.me/v/bc4d59f8 :D
Lego head called out the officials,Asresnal are now in the sights of the BRA {bent refs Association}
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21315 on: Yesterday at 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:28:49 pm
The only thing that can be guaranteed is that in consecutive weeks different decisions will be made for similar/same incidents.

Subjective decisions turn out to still be subjective when you watch on a screen. Given weve been arguing about ref decisions through a screen for years this shouldnt have been a surprise to us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21316 on: Today at 12:48:42 am »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 07:21:38 pm
Lego head called out the officials,Asresnal are now in the sights of the BRA {bent refs Association}

haha

That BRA is very full and plump.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21317 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
The thing is yes, some calls are subjective and fall into that 50/50 category. Our handball against Toulousse for example, I think it was a handball personally. Youve seen them given, youve seen them not given and that to me , is ultimately fine.

What isnt fine is the blatant stuff. The push on Gabriel by Joelinton, for example. The push by Saka to me was almost the same. Both are fouls, one is the right decision and the other is wrong. They shouldnt have to tie themselves up in knots trying to defend a shit decision with he was stooping for it or he was trying to flick it backwards. But if they cant even get the blatant ones right then Im not sure what the point of the system is.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21318 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:32:22 pm
The thing is yes, some calls are subjective and fall into that 50/50 category. Our handball against Toulousse for example, I think it was a handball personally. Youve seen them given, youve seen them not given and that to me , is ultimately fine.

What isnt fine is the blatant stuff. The push on Gabriel by Joelinton, for example. The push by Saka to me was almost the same. Both are fouls, one is the right decision and the other is wrong. They shouldnt have to tie themselves up in knots trying to defend a shit decision with he was stooping for it or he was trying to flick it backwards. But if they cant even get the blatant ones right then Im not sure what the point of the system is.

Agreed , both were fouls. Not that hard to decipher, a pair of eyes, or glasses. Would do the job.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21319 on: Today at 01:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
Arsenal goal disallowed for Saka push - https://streamin.me/v/bc4d59f8 :D

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:36:40 pm
Agreed , both were fouls. Not that hard to decipher, a pair of eyes, or glasses. Would do the job.

Yep, thats a foul, but you aren't bankrolled by a Middle East country and don't fly referees first class to ref games for £20k, so you get it given against you. You need to have a word with your sponsors, they're failing you.
