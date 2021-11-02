« previous next »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21280 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:26:56 pm
I never celebrate as i used anymore. It's destroyed the game i once loved.

That's the worst thing about it all



Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21281 on: Yesterday at 08:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm
You don't even need to go back that far for an example of a handball in the buildup being ignored. And by the build up, I mean about 2 seconds before the goal is scored and by the player (Greenwood) that provided the assist. I believe the reason given then is that it was accidental (looks to me like it is a deliberate movement of his hand towards the ball) and as it wasn't the goalscorer then it's fine.

Atalanta 2 Man United 2 on 02/11/2021. Start at 6.40 for the replay of the goal.

Was anything said?
Was it acknowledged or discussed?

At least last night the commentators recognised the decision as a huge error. Not that it makes a difference, just less annoying about the overall clueless reaction.


Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21282 on: Yesterday at 09:14:48 pm »
I think there's a case that a kind of tunnel vision plays a part as well; once the VAR get involved the officials become sort of panicked; they need to get it right and they stop looking at the incident in the round and just narrow their focus to the key moment or image. Their judgment is affected. Like last night the ref and VAR see the ball brushing the arm slightly and they become convinced that's the moment that will hang them if they get this one wrong, so they err on the side of caution and just disallow the goal as it's easier to cry handball then to try and justify why they think it wasn't handball or why even if it was it should not matter to the goal. History shows that pundits and hacks don't seem to have the brains to deal with such complex thoughts so the refs/VAR end up playing down to their level.




Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21283 on: Yesterday at 09:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 06:13:25 pm
Like VAR itself it a challenge system could work very well in football if implemented correctly with strict rules. For example, I would suggest giving each team a maximum of one challenge per half, as this would encourage each bench to use the challenge only when needed and to their maximum potential advantage.   

It would only be used for goals, pens and potential red cards.   
Sorry but this is idiotic; How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game?

And let's say that an incident happens where a challenge is definitely the right call. So the challenge is used up and then there are three more even bigger incidents later in the game where the bench have to just sit on their hands and do nothing as they have no challenges left. It's ridiculous. EVERY incident deserves to be officiated properly, whether it's on minute 1 or minute 101; that's what football has always had and we lose that at a huge cost.

Even if you say that a challenge that's upheld means that you still retain the challenge (i.e it's only used up if it fails to be upheld) there's still a very big chance that the refs/VAR won't uphold a perfectly good challenge leading to you losing it.

And then there're all the ways that cynical managers will abuse the challenge system to their benefit, which have been discussed before.

But most importantly if you think people are going nuts about VAR as it is now that's nothing to the apoplexy that woukld ensue if there was a challenge system. You are literally asking for things to become a 100 times worse.


I agree with the general drift of opinion: I thought VAR might work but it doesn't. It is bad for the game so they need to keep only the goal line tech and automated offside checking, and also the ability to change decision if the wrong person is sent off i.e mistaken identity, and ditch the rest.

GLT, mistaken identity and AI controlled automated or semi-automated offside checking would have covered and righted 95% of really egregious 'errors' we saw pre-VAR (like that one with Sterling). More than that is not worth the disadvantages






Offline wenlock

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21284 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm »
If you ever want a fair game getting rid of VAR is the wrong way to go. The problems are with the people making the decisions and they will remain to make the same shit decisions but with even less oversight.

People usually ask for more transparency to avoid possible wrong doing and not less, I am baffled.

People of all clubs have pissed and moaned about bias from refs and bad calls for years and then when they get actual evidence of it they want to bury their heads in the sand so they don't have to see it.





Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21285 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:43:28 am
Thanks for posting that. Makes things clearer, but does make me wonder at even more decisions in the Premier League.

Does seem he got the call wrong then.
PL would have counted(unless ref called handball right away) because it was the not the goal scorer. UEFA it just any build up and they didnt view the possessions or a new phrase reset with the clearance not leaving the box.


Offline Illmatic

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21286 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:15:22 pm
Sorry but this is idiotic; How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game?

And let's say that an incident happens where a challenge is definitely the right call. So the challenge is used up and then there are three more even bigger incidents later in the game where the bench have to just sit on their hands and do nothing as they have no challenges left. It's ridiculous. EVERY incident deserves to be officiated properly, whether it's on minute 1 or minute 101; that's what football has always had and we lose that at a huge cost.

Even if you say that a challenge that's upheld means that you still retain the challenge (i.e it's only used up if it fails to be upheld) there's still a very big chance that the refs/VAR won't uphold a perfectly good challenge leading to you losing it.

And then there're all the ways that cynical managers will abuse the challenge system to their benefit, which have been discussed before.

But most importantly if you think people are going nuts about VAR as it is now that's nothing to the apoplexy that woukld ensue if there was a challenge system. You are literally asking for things to become a 100 times worse.


I agree with the general drift of opinion: I thought VAR might work but it doesn't. It is bad for the game so they need to keep only the goal line tech and automated offside checking, and also the ability to change decision if the wrong person is sent off i.e mistaken identity, and ditch the rest.

GLT, mistaken identity and AI controlled automated or semi-automated offside checking would have covered and righted 95% of really egregious 'errors' we saw pre-VAR (like that one with Sterling). More than that is not worth the disadvantages

You do highlight many potential problems with a challenge system and perhaps why on balance it is perhaps not worth the hassle. My thinking behind limiting the number of challenges is really about striking a balance between correcting genuine injustices and the flow of the game. Allowing two 2 or 3 challenges could be abused and just lead to many pitch side reviews; moreover, very few incidents that occur over the course of a football match warrant a ref going over to the side of the pitch to review on the monitor.

"How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game? "

Well they wouldn't but i'm not sure that's really the right question.

Remember the other away game to Spurs a few seasons ago where we absolutely got done by Paul Terniey (sp)- non penalty given to Jota and the Harry Kane stonewall red not given. Both incidents occurred in the first half so with one challenge per half the bench could only bring the ref to review the screen for one of these incidents; however, if the ref reverses his on field decision on either of those it would most likely have alter the game.

If the ref saw either those incidents again he would have to change his mind I mean they are so obvious - the biggest problem with the current VAR implementation is the subjective nature of which incidents get a pitch side review as we saw last night. With the challenge system i'm proposing your giving power to each bench to bring the on the field ref pitch side to review specific and limited incidents. However, I accept it would take a huge cultural shift amongst refs for it to happen and be successful so it is probably not a realistic proposal.               
   



Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21287 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
You do highlight many potential problems with a challenge system and perhaps why on balance it is perhaps not worth the hassle. My thinking behind limiting the number of challenges is really about striking a balance between correcting genuine injustices and the flow of the game. Allowing two 2 or 3 challenges could be abused and just lead to many pitch side reviews; moreover, very few incidents that occur over the course of a football match warrant a ref going over to the side of the pitch to review on the monitor.

"How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game? "

Well they wouldn't but i'm not sure that's really the right question.
It absolutely is the right question: by putting the onus on managers and the bench to decide when to issue a challenge you make officiating at least partly into a test of the manager and bench's judgement. Have they picked the right incident to challenge? Should they have done that other one earlier instead? Or keep their challenge in reserve for a more clear cut incident that might happen later? Is this one stonewall enough? Will they regret it if they use the challenge up now?

The whole dynamic of a manager's and a bench's in-game job will change. They'll be left second-guessing themsleves. Sky and BT and Neville and co will love it, of course. Macmananananaman telling the world with syrupy delight that Klopp has fucked up in challenging that incident, he should have waited. Neville saying if he were manager he would have challenged B instead of A. Captain Hindsights all over the internet swaggering around. Fuck off with that.

And can you imagine this place? There are people here who haven't forgiven Klopp for playing Jota in a CL game, even though the reasoning was sound (if nothing else he needed the minutes to get match fit); and plenty of self-proclaimed gurus who think they know better than him. Can you imagine the swag and hindsight and chin-stroking experts who all know better under your system? 'This one's on Klopp' and 'Klopp has fucked up there' type posts galore if his issuing a challenge doesn't work in our favour? It'll be carnage. Fuck right off with that

Quote
Remember the other away game to Spurs a few seasons ago where we absolutely got done by Paul Terniey (sp)- non penalty given to Jota and the Harry Kane stonewall red not given. Both incidents occurred in the first half so with one challenge per half the bench could only bring the ref to review the screen for one of these incidents; however, if the ref reverses his on field decision on either of those it would most likely have alter the game.

If the ref saw either those incidents again he would have to change his mind I mean they are so obvious - the biggest problem with the current VAR implementation is the subjective nature of which incidents get a pitch side review as we saw last night. With the challenge system i'm proposing your giving power to each bench to bring the on the field ref pitch side to review specific and limited incidents. However, I accept it would take a huge cultural shift amongst refs for it to happen and be successful so it is probably not a realistic proposal.               
   
OK let me approach this from another angle: at the moment refs and VAR are bound by the laws of the game to check all major incidents. It's the authorities who make them do so. And they still come out with inexplicable and downright incorrect decisions whether the ref goes to the monitor or not.

Now imagine that Paul Tierney has given a decision against LFC under your system. Klopp challenges it and Tierney, who hates Klopp, is not going to view that as a personal insult? You think he's not going to think 'I can fuck Klopp up big time here'? You trust him to make the right decision when his judgement has been called into question by a manager he hates? It won't be the authorities asking him to reconsider his decision it will be the guy he despises, manager of a club he loves to fuck over. Ditto a number of other referees and VARs

What could possibly go wrong?




Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21288 on: Today at 01:57:48 am »
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.


Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21289 on: Today at 02:09:51 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.

At this point youre not getting the emotion or the justice. They take 5 mins and then make the wrong decision, and to top it all of they pat their stupid selves on the back and call it a good process!

At least if Var is binned we ll go back to knowing who to blame, which ref is corrupt, now its just a committee of incompetence passing each other the buck.


Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21290 on: Today at 02:43:48 am »
I think the handball rule is one that needs a lot of changes. What was the difference between what Macallister did and what Virgil got away with at Newcastle where the ball bounced off his thigh on to his arm? Who draws the line?

VAR only exacerbates problems the game already has, it doesn't create new ones bar the loss of catharsis upon a goal.


Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21291 on: Today at 04:02:19 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:57:48 am
I thought justice was served last night because I'd have been livid if say, a Man City player was allowed to control the ball with his arm while going for a last minute equaliser against us defending our box

The debate about VAR has come down to those that want the unbridled emotion of a goal versus those that want justice. I am in the justice camp and my main issue has always been Premier League refs screwing teams from Liverpool. I am convinced they are corrupt and the less they can get away with it, the better. VAR decreases the percentage of corrupt decisions against us and that is better.

It was 13 seconds from "handball" until the goal. Toulouse even cleared the ball out of the box but we won the second ball.

An attacking player handball should only count if it is scored by the player themself or it leads to a direct assist of a goal scored.

Going back 10-15 20 seconds should not come into it.


