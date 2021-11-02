Like VAR itself it a challenge system could work very well in football if implemented correctly with strict rules. For example, I would suggest giving each team a maximum of one challenge per half, as this would encourage each bench to use the challenge only when needed and to their maximum potential advantage.
It would only be used for goals, pens and potential red cards.
Sorry but this is idiotic; How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game?
And let's say that an incident happens where a challenge is definitely the right call. So the challenge is used up and then there are three more even bigger incidents later in the game where the bench have to just sit on their hands and do nothing as they have no challenges left. It's ridiculous. EVERY incident deserves to be officiated properly, whether it's on minute 1 or minute 101; that's what football has always had and we lose that at a huge cost.
Even if you say that a challenge that's upheld means that you still retain the challenge (i.e it's only used up if it fails to be upheld) there's still a very big chance that the refs/VAR won't uphold a perfectly good challenge leading to you losing it.
And then there're all the ways that cynical managers will abuse the challenge system to their benefit, which have been discussed before.
But most importantly if you think people are going nuts about VAR as it is now that's nothing
to the apoplexy that woukld ensue if there was a challenge system. You are literally asking for things to become a 100 times worse.
I agree with the general drift of opinion: I thought VAR might work but it doesn't. It is bad for the game so they need to keep only the goal line tech and automated offside checking, and also the ability to change decision if the wrong person is sent off i.e mistaken identity, and ditch the rest.
GLT, mistaken identity and AI controlled automated or semi-automated offside checking would have covered and righted 95% of really egregious 'errors' we saw pre-VAR (like that one with Sterling). More than that is not worth the disadvantages