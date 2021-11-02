You do highlight many potential problems with a challenge system and perhaps why on balance it is perhaps not worth the hassle. My thinking behind limiting the number of challenges is really about striking a balance between correcting genuine injustices and the flow of the game. Allowing two 2 or 3 challenges could be abused and just lead to many pitch side reviews; moreover, very few incidents that occur over the course of a football match warrant a ref going over to the side of the pitch to review on the monitor.



"How does the bench know that an incident, at say 60 minute mark, is the best one to use their challenge on, the one to their 'maximum potential advantage' when they have no idea what's going to happen during the remainder of the game? "



Well they wouldn't but i'm not sure that's really the right question.

Quote

Remember the other away game to Spurs a few seasons ago where we absolutely got done by Paul Terniey (sp)- non penalty given to Jota and the Harry Kane stonewall red not given. Both incidents occurred in the first half so with one challenge per half the bench could only bring the ref to review the screen for one of these incidents; however, if the ref reverses his on field decision on either of those it would most likely have alter the game.



If the ref saw either those incidents again he would have to change his mind I mean they are so obvious - the biggest problem with the current VAR implementation is the subjective nature of which incidents get a pitch side review as we saw last night. With the challenge system i'm proposing your giving power to each bench to bring the on the field ref pitch side to review specific and limited incidents. However, I accept it would take a huge cultural shift amongst refs for it to happen and be successful so it is probably not a realistic proposal.





It absolutely is the right question: by putting the onus on managers and the bench to decide when to issue a challenge you make officiating at least partly into a test of the manager and bench's judgement. Have they picked the right incident to challenge? Should they have done that other one earlier instead? Or keep their challenge in reserve for a more clear cut incident that might happen later? Is this one stonewall enough? Will they regret it if they use the challenge up now?The whole dynamic of a manager's and a bench's in-game job will change. They'll be left second-guessing themsleves. Sky and BT and Neville and co will love it, of course. Macmananananaman telling the world with syrupy delight that Klopp has fucked up in challenging that incident, he should have waited. Neville saying if he were manager he would have challenged B instead of A. Captain Hindsights all over the internet swaggering around. Fuck off with that.And can you imagine this place? There are people here who haven't forgiven Klopp for playing Jota in a CL game, even though the reasoning was sound (if nothing else he needed the minutes to get match fit); and plenty of self-proclaimed gurus who think they know better than him. Can you imagine the swag and hindsight and chin-stroking experts who all know better under your system? 'This one's on Klopp' and 'Klopp has fucked up there' type posts galore if his issuing a challenge doesn't work in our favour? It'll be carnage. Fuck right off with thatOK let me approach this from another angle: at the moment refs and VAR are bound by the laws of the game to check all major incidents. It's the authorities who make them do so. And they still come out with inexplicable and downright incorrect decisions whether the ref goes to the monitor or not.Now imagine that Paul Tierney has given a decision against LFC under your system. Klopp challenges it and Tierney, who hates Klopp, is not going to view that as a personal insult? You think he's not going to think 'I can fuck Klopp up big time here'? You trust him to make the right decision when his judgement has been called into question by a manager he hates? It won't be the authorities asking him to reconsider his decision it will be the guy he despises, manager of a club he loves to fuck over. Ditto a number of other referees and VARsWhat could possibly go wrong?