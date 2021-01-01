I don't like the challenge system. How would it work in football?
- stop the play if the manager raises a challenge? Prone to abuse, might stop promising attacks
- wait until next stoppage and then raise challenge? Could end up reviewing something that happened two minutes ago, wrecks the flow of the game
- only allow challenge for goals and penalties? If you get 2 reviews a game then managers will simply use them on every goal & penalty in the hope of spawning an overturn. Shite. And every goal/penalty gets reviewed by VAR anyway, right?
It works in cricket because every [potential] wicket is a natural stoppage, and there are 10 wickets per innings so giving each team 2 reviews means they have to use them judiciously. In a sport where teams average less than 2 goals a game, having 2 reviews per team guarantees bureaucratic bloat.
Every new initiative in North American sport is designed to increase advertising exposure. Follow their lead at your peril.