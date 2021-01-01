Rugby has a much better system in that they look at the whole phase if play in normal speed and then in detail or in slow motion.



Rashford was sent off by, in my opinion, looking at a still or in slow motion. Yes if you see the contact then it looks very bad but if you look at the full clip then you can see that it was purely accidental and there was no intent nor could he really have avoided it.



This nonsense of VAR focusing on one incident in minute detail is ruining the game. I am wondering if they understand the game at all or if they are looking for the headline picture which makes the incident look bad.



As for MacAllisters handball, a ball bouncing off the body onto a static arm that is in a natural position should not be handball. Did the ref miss it? Yes. Was it deliberate? No. Did he gain any advantage? No.Did the subsequent pass lead to a goal without the defence clearing the ball? No. I would have no problem if MacAllister had brought his arm to the ball to control it but even then the defence played the ball out of immediate danger.



For me, the only way to use VAR effectively is to have a checklist and clear guidelines. A red card for a foul should only be given for dangerous play and not for an accident. A handball is only when it is deliberate or if the player has adequate time to take their hand away or if the arm is away from the body. If the arm is close to the side and the ball bounces off part of the body onto the arm then its not a handball. Yes there will always be grey areas and subjectivity but a good checklist would minimise this and ensure better decisions.



For me there are far too many weird decisions which appear to be down to the opinion of the VAR person.