« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1079572 times)

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,556
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21200 on: Today at 09:26:22 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:12:24 pm
No it resets, when the opposition has the ball under control or passes to each other or the ball does out of play.

They will have taken that header to be a clearance however you could argue it was a poor first touch under control so it is shite rule as it is subjective. And a wank rule that is applied differently in our league that's before even getting to if it was handball.

How comes when it comes to offside, the rules on 'new phase' seem to be completely different?
Logged
:D

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21201 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm »
Its destroying football and the only way to get rid of it is mass fan protests. There needs to be organised demonstrations, walk outs etc across the football world to rid the game of this fucking evil. The higher ups at UEFA and FIFA need reminding this game is for all not just them.
Logged

Online Markus_12

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21202 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm »
They should move to a system of using coaches challenges like is used in most North American sports. It greatly reduces the amount of reviews, and still catches the most egregious errors. VAR is at the point now where they are acting as an additional ref and not just catching obvious errors as was the intent.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21203 on: Today at 09:38:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:00:53 pm
There's a bit of a narrative about this posted by others as well.

It's not true.

When Taylor was dropped down to the Championship, with no VAR, he was just as shit.

Anytime VAR reviews a situation, VAR has to be advised as to what the call is on the pitch. Either by the Ref or Assistant. Then VAR can review to confirm or find a "clear and obvious" error.

So you don't think match officials or VAR are not shitting themselves every time the light is shone on them. They can't even decide on what they should be reviewing as we have seen them look at a phase of play going from is that a goal, was there a foul in the build up, was there a handball fifteen seconds beforehand. Ref the fucking game or just sit back watch ten replays and then ref the game. This version of the game we grew up on sucks ass. It was sucking beforehand as every few years we get someone who thinks they know what's best for the game, alter the playing field somewhat and we get this shyte. This season has highlighted how bad those in charge from the top down, the vast majority have never even played the game professionally but seem to know what's best for it. Horse shyte is the result. Crazy thing is the ref got it right for once tonight, actually thought he was decent compared to the crass we have seen in the league but low and behold VAR made a right fkup but they couldn't help themselves. They had to get involved, have a feeling they are loving their time in the limelight.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:38 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21204 on: Today at 09:46:09 pm »
I initially supported VAR introduction but on reflection it has totally ruined the game.  Not because the technology is to blame, but the human element is incompetent from those that write the guidance to those officiating who interpret it.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,466
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21205 on: Today at 09:46:53 pm »
Villa scored from a corner that should have been a goal kick. No chance the VAR c*nts will pull that back though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,732
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21206 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Rugby has a much better system in that they look at the whole phase if play in normal speed and then in detail or in slow motion.

Rashford was sent off by, in my opinion, looking at a still or in slow motion. Yes if you see the contact then it looks very bad but if you look at the full clip then you can see that it was purely accidental and there was no intent nor could he really have avoided it.

This nonsense of VAR focusing on one incident in minute detail is ruining the game. I am wondering if they understand the game at all or if they are looking for the headline picture which makes the incident look bad.

As for MacAllisters handball, a ball bouncing off the body onto a static arm that is in a natural position should not be handball. Did the ref miss it? Yes. Was it deliberate? No. Did he gain any advantage? No.Did the subsequent pass lead to a goal without the defence clearing the ball? No. I would have no problem if MacAllister had brought his arm to the ball to control it but even then the defence played the ball out of immediate danger.

For me, the only way to use VAR effectively is to have a checklist and clear guidelines. A red card for a foul should only be given for dangerous play and not for an accident. A handball is only when it is deliberate or if the player has adequate time to take their hand away or if the arm is away from the body. If the arm is close to the side and the ball bounces off part of the body onto the arm then its not a handball. Yes there will always be grey areas and subjectivity but a good checklist would minimise this and ensure better decisions.

For me there are far too many weird decisions which appear to be down to the opinion of the VAR person.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 