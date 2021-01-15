« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1073487 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21000 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm »
The inconsistency really makes you despair, Macca gets a yellow card for stopping an attack fair enough. A Luton player stops one of our attacks with his hand and isn't even booked for it, what the hell is going on. Why are they still picking and choosing when they follow the rules?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21001 on: Yesterday at 08:20:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm
The inconsistency really makes you despair, Macca gets a yellow card for stopping an attack fair enough. A Luton player stops one of our attacks with his hand and isn't even booked for it, what the hell is going on. Why are they still picking and choosing when they follow the rules?
Ref didnt see from that angle. That on the Linesman to let him know so he can give the yellow.
It should been a yellow but the ref didnt have an angle for it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21002 on: Yesterday at 08:22:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:20:36 pm
Ref didnt see from that angle. That on the Linesman to let him know so he can give the yellow.
It should been a yellow but the ref didnt have an angle for it

So why didn't the linesman do that, he complained enough about Klopp to get him a yellow card. I have no time for these linesmen who hide away when things are happening around them. Either get involved and do your job or don't do it at all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21003 on: Yesterday at 08:25:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:22:39 pm
So why didn't the linesman do that, he complained enough about Klopp to get him a yellow card. I have no time for these linesmen who hide away when things are happening around them. Either get involved and do your job or don't do it at all.
Like the other day when the defender had a tight grip of Salah, hugging him without letting go until he finally brought him down to the ground, and the linesman was bent over watching who touched the ball for the throw in. It happened a yard in front of the linesman. Shit referees all around, they are not limited to the main refs or VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21004 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:22:39 pm
So why didn't the linesman do that, he complained enough about Klopp to get him a yellow card. I have no time for these linesmen who hide away when things are happening around them. Either get involved and do your job or don't do it at all.
No Clue. I get why the ref didnt see from that angle. Lineman different story
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21005 on: Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:20:36 pm
Ref didnt see from that angle. That on the Linesman to let him know so he can give the yellow.
It should been a yellow but the ref didnt have an angle for it

So what did the referee give the free kick for?

It could only have been for a hand ball, stopping the break. Nothing else. That's a yellow card offence.

VVD was pulling Jota away from the referee when he was asking the question.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21006 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
Carra watching van dijk being dragged to the ground and basically said its 6 of one, half a dozen of the other. Then later watches Chong diving and then claims Gomez is lucky to only concede a free. He doesnt correct himself when the replay shows no contact. What the fuck is wrong with the man? I dont expect Liverpool bias, just basic cognition would do.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21007 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:27 pm
Carragher is another embarrassment. Like PGMOL, and rat boy guevara.
Carra has gone from we need best referees in the world to everyone makes mistakes and we shouldn't say anything. He's awful.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21008 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm »
I didn't think Rodri's against Utd was a penalty, but why did VAR feel the need to intervene last week and not on this occasion? If that's the bar they're using for potential penalties for Man City, it has to apply to the rest of the league too.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21009 on: Yesterday at 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 06:05:00 pm
Nice consistency with the Rodri penalty last week there...
guarantee that gets given for a similar incident on any City player
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21010 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
I didn't think Rodri's against Utd was a penalty, but why did VAR feel the need to intervene last week and not on this occasion? If that's the bar they're using for potential penalties for Man City, it has to apply to the rest of the league too.
If Rodri's was a penalty then I don't see how they can't call that on Virgil. Klopp called it, it was a wrestling move, ridiculous
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21011 on: Today at 01:22:28 am »
To repeat myself with a slightly different choice of words: The refs ARE consistent. Very consistent. They consistently give decisions to our main rivals that they consistently do not give to us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21012 on: Today at 02:33:01 am »
VAR isnt set up to get decisions correct, its set up to back up referees when they make massive fuck ups. Inconclusive  subjective no angle 50/50 all cop outs. The only thing that matters is on field decision no matter how bad it is.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21013 on: Today at 02:57:57 am »
The lego haired prick needs to STFU. Listening to his own press too much. ANother a Pep's Prodigy's that doesnt get enough criticism or scrutiny.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21014 on: Today at 06:55:23 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:57:57 am
The lego haired prick needs to STFU. Listening to his own press too much. ANother a Pep's Prodigy's that doesnt get enough criticism or scrutiny.

Except that he's spot on, maybe not about that particular goal but these are high-quality elite institutions being refereed and patronised by amateurs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21015 on: Today at 07:57:54 am »
Another shocking weekend from the refs but nothing will be done. Their stooges will be out in the media today backing them up and when they've got the likes of Carragher and Neville defending them then they can do no wrong. Just off the top of my head:

  • Havertz should have been off. Off the floor, absolutely reckless and could have really hurt the player
  • Bruno should have been sent off for the elbow. His only intention is to elbow the Arsenal lad in the back of the head and if that isn't violent conduct then nothing is
  • Havertz 2nd yellow for another out of control lunge not given
  • Another Bruno hand/arm to the throat which could have seen red
  • The Newcastle goal was a farce. Can't be 100% on the ball being in or out so that's fine but that is 100% a foul on Gabriel and I don't know how it isn't given when you can see it from several angles
  • The Sheffield United penalty is now up there with one of the worst decisions of the season. Silva does not touch the player, who is already falling down, and yet after several replays they don't correct the decision
  • VVD getting lashed about by his neck in the box and yet nothing is given. All fine. No consistency between that and Rodri last weekend

I've said it before and I'll say it until I decide to give the whole sport up. These fellas have never played the game in their lives and yet they have total control over the outcome of every game and the rules of the game. It's fucked up on so many levels
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21016 on: Today at 08:28:33 am »
There is no 'conspiracy' in the way people who try and say nothing is going on believe.

But there are teams that, on the whole, get certain decisions for them and few decisions against them compared to the 'average' and there are teams that get the opposite and then you have the rest that get purely random results depending on who they are playing, who the ref is, who the linos are, what ground it's at and which players are playing.

Of course, the thing that would make the league a good league would be if A happened then B is the result regardless of any of the above.

We are a long, long, long way away from that and have been for a few decades. The Premier league is successful and makes a ton of cash. Why would those at the top want to change that. They must feel that the officiating helps drive the product and people are joining across the world to view the show.

All I have ever wanted to see is if a situation occurs then it's got a predictable and constant outcome. Nothing more. Nothing less. Every single week shows this is not the case and no one is ever held to account.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21017 on: Today at 08:54:58 am »
I wonder who's on the apologies list this weekend then. Gary O'Neil and Wolves must be absolutely apoplectic having had two equally terrible decisions in two weeks. Both of which VAR could've fixed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21018 on: Today at 09:20:09 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm
So what did the referee give the free kick for?

It could only have been for a hand ball, stopping the break. Nothing else. That's a yellow card offence.

VVD was pulling Jota away from the referee when he was asking the question.
Handball but he didnt have good angle to see how deliberate it was. Im sure if he had a better angle he gives a yellow. The Replay showed how it Deliberate it was.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21019 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:57:15 pm
guarantee that gets given for a similar incident on any City player

Dale Johnson later today "it's different to the rodri incident because well, you know. They told me it was"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21020 on: Today at 09:44:16 am »
I've seen enough to believe it's cock-up rather than conspiracy.

The audio from the Diaz disallowed goal showed the whole thing up as the amateurish mess that most of us already assumed it to be.  The clear lack of consistency is down to officials with different levels of (often mediocre) ability left with huge scope for "interpretation".

In the Newcastle vs. Arsenal game if there was an agenda to help Newcastle then the Havertz tackle was the equivalent of an open goal.  Maybe VAR not intervening after the Guimaraes assault was influenced by the earlier non-intervention or maybe it was just more bad officiating.

It seems inevitable that VAR will at some point have an AI element to it.  Not necessarily a bad thing as it will provide more consistency but realistically it's a long way off so finding some way to drag up the level of the humanoids in the meantime would be great.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21021 on: Today at 10:48:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:44:16 am
I've seen enough to believe it's cock-up rather than conspiracy.

The audio from the Diaz disallowed goal showed the whole thing up as the amateurish mess that most of us already assumed it to be.  The clear lack of consistency is down to officials with different levels of (often mediocre) ability left with huge scope for "interpretation".

In the Newcastle vs. Arsenal game if there was an agenda to help Newcastle then the Havertz tackle was the equivalent of an open goal.  Maybe VAR not intervening after the Guimaraes assault was influenced by the earlier non-intervention or maybe it was just more bad officiating.

It seems inevitable that VAR will at some point have an AI element to it.  Not necessarily a bad thing as it will provide more consistency but realistically it's a long way off so finding some way to drag up the level of the humanoids in the meantime would be great.

What do people mean by the word 'conspiracy' though?

It's not a shadowy enclave located in the Swiss Alps with henchmen wearing 'The man from Milk Tray' Ninja uniforms while Solsjaer drives a golf buggy through vast underground tunnels with sharks chomping in the background.

It may and is likely many reasons some of which are 'innocent' and some less so.

The age of the people involved is a concern. I used to be a very fit 20s person. I'm a 50s bloater now and couldn't hope to even keep up with my past self. Thinking that old blokes can keep up with the rocket-powered top players of today is a joke.

The tech level of those involved in VAR is clearly wanting and their rules and interpretation of the game is quite often suspect. Either they aren't keeping up with play as refs, have unconcious (or concious) bias and maybe like/dislike certain clubs.

That's poor, but would be countered by good training, accountability, review of performance and programmes to find errors and to correct them and then prevent them.

This doesn't appear to happen and the same ref can see the same event three times and give three different outcomes - quite often in the same game.

There is no consistency and there appears to be no drive or plan to achieve it.

We clearly are reffed by certain officials differently than certain other clubs. Certain other clubs are clearly reffed differently than certain other clubs. In many cases, the games are really, really, really close and more often than not, the deadlock is broken by an officials decision. And that's fine. If the decisions are on the whole fair and correct.

Fair and correct decisions seems to be dependant on the club or the team or the player or the manager or the location of the club.

It's easy to pick figures out and prove this statistically. A few Universities and people like Paul Tompkins and other stattos have done just this. You just have to see the opinions of the officials which is in black and white comparing how (say) the English Grealish is treated compared to the North African Salah.

At the end of the day, it really doesn't matter WHAT the reason is. The only thing that should matter is to remove the reason.

If it's training then better training is required. If it's fitness then fitter people are required. If it's bias then unbiased people are required. If it's pressure from clubs our countries or players or managers then punishments and remedial action is required.

All these things can only be done through complete openness. If they were miked up and put their conversations out in real time for all to hear then I think (If they aren't as bent as fuck) they would get a lot of sympathy.

Players make mistakes. Managers make mistakes. It's expected and it's more than fair enough for refs and linos and even VAR to make mistakes. If mistakes are what they are.

The aim should be to get the correct decision each and every single time. If that doesn't happen then the process to fix it should be open and the results should be open.

Dropping someone for a game or two when they come back and do it selectively just again helps no one.

No fans want their club to get shithouse decisions for them every game. I'd say most fans just want to see the game decided by the players and their ability and performance and the tactical prowess of the manager.

Far, far, far too many games are all about the referee and how they changed a game. That's not right. If steps were being taken to fix that then I think we'd all be happier.

At the moment it's like a secret cabal where no one is allowed to pierce the inner sanctum. That's ridiculous. Look how open and fair seeming the refs in rugby are and they have giants of men to order about.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21022 on: Today at 12:33:50 pm »
So he'd have given a penalty for the Virgil challenge ::)

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/13001867/ref-watch-live-newcastle-celtic-man-utd-decisions-analysed

Still stunned they don't think Newcastle player challenge warrants a red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21023 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
There's a reason they won't mic the refs up and let us hear all of the audio from every game.  They are either incompetent or bent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21024 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm »
I'm sure someone will find the link, but Anthony Taylor's demotion to the Championship went terribly.

He gave Preston a pen for the player falling over after taking a shot.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21025 on: Today at 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:17:00 pm
I'm sure someone will find the link, but Anthony Taylor's demotion to the Championship went terribly.

He gave Preston a pen for the player falling over after taking a shot.

I thought his 'punishment' was bizarre.
Demotion to the championship, but officiating in the PL the same weekend (following day)???

He managed to get Klopp booked too!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21026 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:17:00 pm
I'm sure someone will find the link, but Anthony Taylor's demotion to the Championship went terribly.

He gave Preston a pen for the player falling over after taking a shot.

Watched that earlier. Couldn't believe it was from that game and thought it must've been an old one. Surely he's down to League 1 next weekend?

I don't really understand the decision to 'demote' a ref from the PL to the Championship after a howler. Why are the EFL not kicking up a fuss about it? Why are they happy taking a ref that has been deemed incompetent?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21027 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:30:56 pm
Watched that earlier. Couldn't believe it was from that game and thought it must've been an old one. Surely he's down to League 1 next weekend?

I don't really understand the decision to 'demote' a ref from the PL to the Championship after a howler. Why are the EFL not kicking up a fuss about it? Why are they happy taking a ref that has been deemed incompetent?

The fans fucking hate it. Not sure if managers have spoken out about it but it's basically officials way of appearing to punish a ref without actually punishing them
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21028 on: Today at 07:09:04 pm »
Neville calling for Premier League to do something about the clubs releasing statements ala Arsenal & Liverpool is amusing.
