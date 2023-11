Imagine if Klopp said this. Arteta should get a lengthy ban , these people ?









ďEmbarrassing, itís an absolute disgrace, thatís what it is: a disgrace,Ē Arteta said. ďThereís so much at stake, weíve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages weíve had saying this cannot continue. Itís embarrassing.

ďItís not acceptable, thereís too much at stake. I donít want to be in the hands of these people. I donít know how to feel. Iím wasting my time, we are wasting our time. Itís difficult enough to compete against Newcastle Ė they are a really good team, but we have to talk about how the hell this goal stood. Itís an absolute disgrace it was allowed. For more than one reason it should not be a goal.

ďI have been in this country more than 20 years and [the officiating] is nowhere near the level of the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick. Itís not a goal, itís not a goal.Ē