Embarrassing, its an absolute disgrace, thats what it is: a disgrace, Arteta said. Theres so much at stake, weve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages weve had saying this cannot continue. Its embarrassing.
Its not acceptable, theres too much at stake. I dont want to be in the hands of these people. I dont know how to feel. Im wasting my time, we are wasting our time. Its difficult enough to compete against Newcastle they are a really good team, but we have to talk about how the hell this goal stood. Its an absolute disgrace it was allowed. For more than one reason it should not be a goal.
I have been in this country more than 20 years and [the officiating] is nowhere near the level of the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick. Its not a goal, its not a goal.