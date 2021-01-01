Imagine if Klopp said this. Arteta should get a lengthy ban , these people ?









Embarrassing, its an absolute disgrace, thats what it is: a disgrace, Arteta said. Theres so much at stake, weve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages weve had saying this cannot continue. Its embarrassing.

Its not acceptable, theres too much at stake. I dont want to be in the hands of these people. I dont know how to feel. Im wasting my time, we are wasting our time. Its difficult enough to compete against Newcastle  they are a really good team, but we have to talk about how the hell this goal stood. Its an absolute disgrace it was allowed. For more than one reason it should not be a goal.

I have been in this country more than 20 years and [the officiating] is nowhere near the level of the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick. Its not a goal, its not a goal.