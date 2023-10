Sounds like another sterling day in the VAR booths.



Even Kompany had had enough, a few weeks ago they where on the wrong end of a VAR decision{cant remember who against, but his response to the interviewer was, "i cant say anything, dont ask me," or along those lines} today he has said"Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has likened the wait for video assistant referees to make tight decisions to "going to the casino".Jay Rodriguez's late goal in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Bournemouth was initially ruled out for offside by Samuel Barrott, but VAR needed more than five minutes to confirm the original on-field call.VAR screens showed the officials drawing different coloured lines and replaying the goal from various angles before finally reaching a verdict."It's sometimes like going to the casino and putting all your chips on black or red," Kompany told BBC Match of the Day.Honestly its time the whole PGMOL was disbanded as unfit for purpose.. the shit they get away with is piss taking now