Klopp:“Ibrahima, could have gone, yes. It could have happened obviously and then we took him off and from that moment we were solid and compact.”I absolutely am all for taking the LFC side and sticking up for our playeres, but in this instance, I am not sure what people are even arguing aboutJürgen did say that it could have been a red. And being as the sub happened straight after, surely it isn’t wild to suggest he did it partly because he knew they got a bit lucky and didn’t want to risk another challenged by Ibou.What is typically hilarious now is the media narrative that Liverpool and Klopp can no longer complain, because they ‘got a decision’, so now everything is evened out