Oliver has steadily regressed - the inflection point was when he bottled sending Pickford off for that assault on Virgil
He definitely has. I wonder if he needs glasses as his performances over the last month or so have been very poor. Only 38 so it must be something else.
Reading up on him he was the youngest ever to be promoted to the PL register at 25yr 182days.
Also Wiki said;
On 18 April 2023, he refereed a match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. So our officials have worked in the Middle East last season as well. He returned to referee the Man C v Chelsea game on Sunday 21 April.
Kick Off:
16:00
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Att: 53,490
Ref: Michael Oliver
City won the match 1-0 but as Arsenal had lost at Forest the previous day they were already confirmed as Champions. It meant they were able to field weakened teams in their last two away games before their CL final.