Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1052792 times)

  Offline Fromola
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20760 on: October 15, 2023, 05:17:01 pm »
It was obvious from the first time VAR was used at Anfield (West Brom in a cup match about 5 years ago) that it was a dreadful system that wouldn't work and would ruin the match going experience.

It should never have came in. Hawkeye for goal-line tech - fine. Automated offsides for offsides - fine. Otherwise just get on with the match the way we did for 150+ years - the same way it's played in grassroots.

They shouldn't have the remit of making subjective decisions, or taking minutes to make a decision. Offside is objective, goal-line tech is objective - use the tech available to make those decisions. Also simplify the offside rule to further speed the decision making process.

VAR just doesn't work and should never have came in without much more extensive trialling and testing (and not on the biggest stage) to show it actually works well. Replace it with an automated decision process with whatever tech is available. Subjective decisions should be left to the referee.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20761 on: October 15, 2023, 05:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 15, 2023, 05:17:01 pm
It was obvious from the first time VAR was used at Anfield (West Brom in a cup match about 5 years ago) that it was a dreadful system that wouldn't work and would ruin the match going experience.

It should never have came in. Hawkeye for goal-line tech - fine. Automated offsides for offsides - fine. Otherwise just get on with the match the way we did for 150+ years - the same way it's played in grassroots.

They shouldn't have the remit of making subjective decisions, or taking minutes to make a decision. Offside is objective, goal-line tech is objective - use the tech available to make those decisions. Also simplify the offside rule to further speed the decision making process.

VAR just doesn't work and should never have came in without much more extensive trialling and testing (and not on the biggest stage) to show it actually works well. Replace it with an automated decision process with whatever tech is available. Subjective decisions should be left to the referee.

I was in the Main Stand that day for a change and it was a complete farce. No one had any idea what was going on and it took ages.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20762 on: October 15, 2023, 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 15, 2023, 04:42:40 pm
The fact of the issue is that the PGMOL aren't fit to officiate in the Premier League.
On that we can all agree, 100%
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20763 on: October 15, 2023, 06:48:08 pm »
Great weekend for the officials of the Premier league, I haven't heard or seen a single complaint, credit where it's due.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20764 on: October 15, 2023, 06:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 15, 2023, 06:48:08 pm
Great weekend for the officials of the Premier league, I haven't heard or seen a single complaint, credit where it's due.

You didnt watch Oliver in the international game then

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20765 on: October 15, 2023, 07:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 15, 2023, 06:48:08 pm
Great weekend for the officials of the Premier league, I haven't heard or seen a single complaint, credit where it's due.

You didn't watch the women's derby either, could have done with VAR there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20766 on: October 15, 2023, 07:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 15, 2023, 06:49:08 pm
You didnt watch Oliver in the international game then

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.

Which game was that? I know it happened to Taylor on Thursday as well. ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20767 on: October 15, 2023, 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on October 15, 2023, 07:11:51 pm
Which game was that? I know it happened to Taylor on Thursday as well. ;D

Maybe Im thinking of Taylor, Ill have to find the story I saw.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20768 on: October 15, 2023, 07:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 15, 2023, 07:14:59 pm
Maybe Im thinking of Taylor, Ill have to find the story I saw.

Taylor was Croatia v Turkey.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20769 on: October 15, 2023, 07:38:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on October 15, 2023, 07:29:38 pm
Taylor was Croatia v Turkey.

Yeah was that one, got my shit refs mixed up lol
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20770 on: Yesterday at 05:33:09 am »
Quote from: 4pool on October 15, 2023, 04:01:03 pm
Only 19/20 years ago...

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx2VJ9VAwca/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b44251fa-76bd-4b6e-961d-f64c399270e6

refs in other leagues are made available to the media, Bundesliga for sure, Im guessing others leagues too.

And they really should be made available here again too. If there is ever a league where refs should be made to explain their work to the paying and watching public, its this one. But of course the PGMOL wont let their precious officials be put through such a terrible trauma as to be held accountable.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20771 on: Yesterday at 05:40:14 am »
Quote from: Chakan on October 15, 2023, 06:49:08 pm
You didnt watch Oliver in the international game then

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.

Oliver was reffing the Inter vs Real Sociedad champions league match the other week, when he sent an Inter player off, the officials on var sent him to the monitor, & Oliver rescinded the red card.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20772 on: Yesterday at 09:40:59 am »
Quote from: Chakan on October 15, 2023, 06:49:08 pm
You didn’t watch Oliver in the international game then…

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.
Oliver has steadily regressed - the inflection point was when he bottled sending Pickford off for that assault on Virgil
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20773 on: Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 09:40:59 am
Oliver has steadily regressed - the inflection point was when he bottled sending Pickford off for that assault on Virgil

He definitely has. I wonder if he needs glasses as his performances over the last month or so have been very poor. Only 38 so it must be something else.

Reading up on him he was the youngest ever to be promoted to the PL register at 25yr 182days.

Also Wiki said;
On 18 April 2023, he refereed a match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. So our officials have worked in the Middle East last season as well. He returned to referee the Man C v Chelsea game on Sunday 21 April.

Kick Off:
16:00
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Att: 53,490
Ref: Michael Oliver

City won the match 1-0 but as Arsenal had lost at Forest the previous day they were already confirmed as Champions. It meant they were able to field weakened teams in their last two away games before their CL final.



Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20774 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
He definitely has. I wonder if he needs glasses as his performances over the last month or so have been very poor. Only 38 so it must be something else.

Reading up on him he was the youngest ever to be promoted to the PL register at 25yr 182days.

Also Wiki said;
On 18 April 2023, he refereed a match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. So our officials have worked in the Middle East last season as well. He returned to referee the Man C v Chelsea game on Sunday 21 April.

Kick Off:
16:00
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Att: 53,490
Ref: Michael Oliver

City won the match 1-0 but as Arsenal had lost at Forest the previous day they were already confirmed as Champions. It meant they were able to field weakened teams in their last two away games before their CL final.





Probably worth checking who the Forest Arsenal ref was and seeing where they'd been recently!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20775 on: Yesterday at 03:10:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm
Probably worth checking who the Forest Arsenal ref was and seeing where they'd been recently!

It was worth it. Manchesters own.

Sat 20 May 2023
Kick Off:
17:30
The City Ground, Nottingham
Att: 29,514
Ref: Anthony Taylor

No trips mentioned except of course that Taylor and Oliver were our 2 representatives at the 2022 WC in Qatar. They are now regarded as our two top referees which tells a story I would say.












 


 

 

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20776 on: Today at 12:48:41 pm »
I see the officials who fucked us over are back this weekend after their "punishment" of having a 2 week holiday over the international break. That'll teach them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20777 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
Curtis Jones misses 3 matches for standing on the ball, they miss one match for not realising a goal had been scored. All is fair.
