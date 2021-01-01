It was obvious from the first time VAR was used at Anfield (West Brom in a cup match about 5 years ago) that it was a dreadful system that wouldn't work and would ruin the match going experience.



It should never have came in. Hawkeye for goal-line tech - fine. Automated offsides for offsides - fine. Otherwise just get on with the match the way we did for 150+ years - the same way it's played in grassroots.



They shouldn't have the remit of making subjective decisions, or taking minutes to make a decision. Offside is objective, goal-line tech is objective - use the tech available to make those decisions. Also simplify the offside rule to further speed the decision making process.



VAR just doesn't work and should never have came in without much more extensive trialling and testing (and not on the biggest stage) to show it actually works well. Replace it with an automated decision process with whatever tech is available. Subjective decisions should be left to the referee.