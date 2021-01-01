« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 05:17:01 pm
It was obvious from the first time VAR was used at Anfield (West Brom in a cup match about 5 years ago) that it was a dreadful system that wouldn't work and would ruin the match going experience.

It should never have came in. Hawkeye for goal-line tech - fine. Automated offsides for offsides - fine. Otherwise just get on with the match the way we did for 150+ years - the same way it's played in grassroots.

They shouldn't have the remit of making subjective decisions, or taking minutes to make a decision. Offside is objective, goal-line tech is objective - use the tech available to make those decisions. Also simplify the offside rule to further speed the decision making process.

VAR just doesn't work and should never have came in without much more extensive trialling and testing (and not on the biggest stage) to show it actually works well. Replace it with an automated decision process with whatever tech is available. Subjective decisions should be left to the referee.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 05:52:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:17:01 pm
It was obvious from the first time VAR was used at Anfield (West Brom in a cup match about 5 years ago) that it was a dreadful system that wouldn't work and would ruin the match going experience.

It should never have came in. Hawkeye for goal-line tech - fine. Automated offsides for offsides - fine. Otherwise just get on with the match the way we did for 150+ years - the same way it's played in grassroots.

They shouldn't have the remit of making subjective decisions, or taking minutes to make a decision. Offside is objective, goal-line tech is objective - use the tech available to make those decisions. Also simplify the offside rule to further speed the decision making process.

VAR just doesn't work and should never have came in without much more extensive trialling and testing (and not on the biggest stage) to show it actually works well. Replace it with an automated decision process with whatever tech is available. Subjective decisions should be left to the referee.

I was in the Main Stand that day for a change and it was a complete farce. No one had any idea what was going on and it took ages.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm
The fact of the issue is that the PGMOL aren't fit to officiate in the Premier League.
On that we can all agree, 100%
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 06:48:08 pm
Great weekend for the officials of the Premier league, I haven't heard or seen a single complaint, credit where it's due.
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:08 pm
Great weekend for the officials of the Premier league, I haven't heard or seen a single complaint, credit where it's due.

You didnt watch Oliver in the international game then

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 07:10:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:08 pm
Great weekend for the officials of the Premier league, I haven't heard or seen a single complaint, credit where it's due.

You didn't watch the women's derby either, could have done with VAR there.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 07:11:51 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
You didnt watch Oliver in the international game then

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.

Which game was that? I know it happened to Taylor on Thursday as well. ;D
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 07:14:59 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:11:51 pm
Which game was that? I know it happened to Taylor on Thursday as well. ;D

Maybe Im thinking of Taylor, Ill have to find the story I saw.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:14:59 pm
Maybe Im thinking of Taylor, Ill have to find the story I saw.

Taylor was Croatia v Turkey.
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20769 on: Yesterday at 07:38:03 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm
Taylor was Croatia v Turkey.

Yeah was that one, got my shit refs mixed up lol
Dim Glas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20770 on: Today at 05:33:09 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
Only 19/20 years ago...

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx2VJ9VAwca/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b44251fa-76bd-4b6e-961d-f64c399270e6

refs in other leagues are made available to the media, Bundesliga for sure, Im guessing others leagues too.

And they really should be made available here again too. If there is ever a league where refs should be made to explain their work to the paying and watching public, its this one. But of course the PGMOL wont let their precious officials be put through such a terrible trauma as to be held accountable.
Statto Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20771 on: Today at 05:40:14 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
You didnt watch Oliver in the international game then

They had to send him to the monitor to reverse a penalty decision he has given.

Oliver was reffing the Inter vs Real Sociedad champions league match the other week, when he sent an Inter player off, the officials on var sent him to the monitor, & Oliver rescinded the red card.
