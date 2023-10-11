« previous next »
Offline Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20720 on: Yesterday at 05:12:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 10:22:06 pm
He can't give a satisfactory answer to that sp Sky will never ask the question.

True, it does have the air of pre-approved questions only.

Thinking more about officials getting gigs in Abu Dhabi, it feels worse the more I do. There's the obvious question of travelling on Friday and officiating on Saturday and whether that's enough time to officiate effectively but it's worse with regards to potential conflicts of interest. It's difficult believe Webb or whoever at the PGMOL think it's absolutely fine.
Offline ep1987

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20721 on: Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm »
Wolves handball: At no point is the referee asked if he saw the deflection and whether that would have changed his decision; the process just doesn't make sense.

Martial offside: At no point do they confirm whether he made contact with the ball which seems like an oversight.

Luton push: Probably should have at least checked for serious foul play for the boot to the head (or confirmed that the ref had seen it).

The last two just how how inept PGMOL are; this new focus on the language being precise is going to lead to them not checking for secondary offences and at some point there will be another major error made.
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20722 on: Yesterday at 05:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:12:17 pm
True, it does have the air of pre-approved questions only.

Thinking more about officials getting gigs in Abu Dhabi, it feels worse the more I do. There's the obvious question of travelling on Friday and officiating on Saturday and whether that's enough time to officiate effectively but it's worse with regards to potential conflicts of interest. It's difficult believe Webb or whoever at the PGMOL think it's absolutely fine.

Obviously we don't know the details of the trip, but there is nothing to stop Abu Dhabi putting them in the 1st Class suite on the plane



The putting them up in the Emirates Palace Hotel





None of that is going to influence you in any way is it?
Offline Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20723 on: Yesterday at 05:47:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:28:36 pm
Obviously we don't know the details of the trip, but there is nothing to stop Abu Dhabi putting them in the 1st Class suite on the plane

The putting them up in the Emirates Palace Hotel

None of that is going to influence you in any way is it?

Also why those specific refs, I mean PGMOL has what 30+ refs and VAR officials?
Offline Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20724 on: Yesterday at 05:59:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:28:36 pm
None of that is going to influence you in any way is it?

Yeah, exactly. There's going to be that risk, either consciously or unconsciously that officials are going to be influenced by accepting work in Abu Dhabi and then making decisions in matches that affect Manchester City.

PGMOL seem fine with it for some reason.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20725 on: Yesterday at 06:05:03 pm »
Cone on, Rob, they are obviously and indisputably the best referees in the world! You've got to treat them properly. However good the room may look like, you can't keep them there all the time. There are good restaurants, escorts, night clubs; they need to experience the beautiful life in such a welcoming country!
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20726 on: Yesterday at 06:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:59:02 pm
Yeah, exactly. There's going to be that risk, either consciously or unconsciously that officials are going to be influenced by accepting work in Abu Dhabi and then making decisions in matches that affect Manchester City.

PGMOL seem fine with it for some reason.

I can't get my head around it either. It opens them up to all kinds of accusations of corruption and then when all 3 of the officials are involved in a game involving us and the worst VAR fuck up ever occurs costing us a goal and a 1-0 lead and then one of them referees ADFC the week after and doesn't send an ADFC player off for two fouls, both which are yellow card offences and watching the video, the second fits all the criteria for serious foul play and a straight red.

It stinks of corruption.
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20727 on: Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:05:03 pm
Cone on, Rob, they are obviously and indisputably the best referees in the world! You've got to treat them properly. However good the room may look like, you can't keep them there all the time. There are good restaurants, escorts, night clubs; they need to experience the beautiful life in such a welcoming country!

Some absolute stunning views according to Google images  8)  ;)
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20728 on: Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:43:28 pm
So you cant become an expert in the job in 5 minutes? Surprising.
Or are they saying its an impossible job? In which case why do we still have them running the line when var can check it a lot more accurately now?

Because an Assistant Referee is there to do more than just worry about offside during a match.
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20729 on: Yesterday at 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
Because an Assistant Referee is there to do more than just worry about offside during a match.
Honestly, what else do they do?
Offline stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20730 on: Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:50:07 pm
Honestly, what else do they do?

Handle subs, indicate fouls, watch whether the ball crosses the line for a throw in or corner/goal kick and in general help the ref with things he might not have seen...
Offline coolbyrne

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20731 on: Yesterday at 07:02:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:43:28 pm
So you cant become an expert in the job in 5 minutes? Surprising.
Or are they saying its an impossible job? In which case why do we still have them running the line when var can check it a lot more accurately now?

They're not saying it's an impossible job, they're saying it's a hell of a lot harder than it is when you're sitting on your couch watching the match shown through a camera in an elevated position on a big screen TV. And -it pains me to say- they get it right more than they get it wrong. But my god, when they get it wrong, they get it astronomically wrong.

That being said, I do think we need to go to the AI semi-automated offside system they used in the World Cup. Let the linesman/woman call fouls and possession (throw-ins/corners/goal kicks).
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20732 on: Yesterday at 07:05:11 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm
Handle subs, indicate fouls, watch whether the ball crosses the line for a throw in or corner/goal kick and in general help the ref with things he might not have seen...
All could be done much better with competent VAR.
4th official does subs.
Very rare that you see a linesman help out a referee by indicating fouls the ref hasnt given.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20733 on: Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:05:11 pm
All could be done much better with competent VAR.
4th official does subs.
Very rare that you see a linesman help out a referee by indicating fouls the ref hasnt given.

Would slow the game down too much to go to VAR for every out of bounds/possession call. And it's not about indicating fouls the ref hasn't given, it's about indicating fouls the ref hasn't seen. It's also about confering with the ref on calls, whether they be fouls or possession calls. There's no way one ref can run a field, relying only on VAR to call everything else.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20734 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:05:11 pm
All could be done much better with competent VAR.
4th official does subs.
Very rare that you see a linesman help out a referee by indicating fouls the ref hasnt given.

Oh, so you don't see the Assistant Ref flag and tell the Referee that Mo fouled the defender. Which happens every match.

Or, as the play is heading towards the opposite goal, to inform the Referee of a foul behind the play that the Ref had no chance of seeing.

VAR isn't there to do ball out of play over the line. If it was, just how many minutes would would that take to A: verify the ball was out of play. B; then verify who the ball came off last.

No ta...
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20735 on: Yesterday at 07:25:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
Oh, so you don't see the Assistant Ref flag and tell the Referee that Mo fouled the defender. Which happens every match.

Or, as the play is heading towards the opposite goal, to inform the Referee of a foul behind the play that the Ref had no chance of seeing.

VAR isn't there to do ball out of play over the line. If it was, just how many minutes would would that take to A: verify the ball was out of play. B; then verify who the ball came off last.

No ta...
Yeah well just continue having them give decisions like that idiot putting his flag up for Diaz at spurs. I know its a difficult job. I think Ive just had enough of all the officials right now, theyre absolutely putting me off watching football.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20736 on: Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67083839

Quote
The use of in-stadium Video Assistant Referee (VAR) announcements is set to be extended beyond Fifa events.

VAR decisions were announced at the Women's World Cup, but the PA news agency says football's lawmakers Ifab will now trial in other competitions.

FA chief Mark Bullingham expects Ifab to discuss other changes, such as making audio between the referee and VAR available in the stadium.

He said an extension to the trial is a "step in the right direction".

At July's World Cup, referees announced VAR decisions to the crowd via microphone to fans in stadiums and viewers at home - a first at a senior Fifa international tournament.

Last month, miscommunication between VAR Darren England and referee Simon Hooper led to Liverpool's Luis Diaz having a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in their Premier League game against Tottenham.

Referees' chief Howard Webb has since said steps have been taken to avoid a repeat of the controversy, with Liverpool losing the game 2-1.

Bullingham, chief executive of the Football Association and a member of Ifab, said the organisation had discussed making changes to the laws of the game so that conversations between on-field officials and VARs are broadcast live to fans in the stadium, which is currently prohibited.

"Generally there is a split in the room over that, and quite often it is between the marketing and commercial people and the referees," he added.

"Our point of view, from the marketing and commercial perspective, would normally be that transparency is a really good thing, and we want fans to have the maximum experience."

However, Bullingham said there is an "understandable nervousness" that this may place an added pressure on the referees, which is "hard enough as it is".

"We are taking a step in the right direction with announcing the decision and explaining why it has been reached," he added. "Let's see if that leads to further progression."

Fellow Ifab member Patrick Nelson, chief executive of the Irish Football Association, said: "We just need to see more evidence on this at the moment.

"It's interesting when we look at recent examples but we still need to remember that VAR, as an entire concept, is relatively in its infancy compared to the game of football and compared to Ifab. There is still more that we can learn."

Audio recordings of discussions between the match officials around Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham were made public by referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

VAR England said the check was "perfect", before swearing when he realises a mistake has been made.

Currently, VARs are prevented from revisiting a decision once play has restarted, but this could be something Ifab look to change in the future.It could be updated to allow a decision to be revisited where a clear mistake has occurred and where no significant action has taken place since play restarted.

Bullingham said he was also aware Ifab had been asked to discuss widening the scope of VAR to rule on decisions such as the awards of corners and free-kicks.

VAR is currently only able to intervene on decisions surrounding goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

"I think we would be really reluctant to have a game that was stopped a lot more than it currently is, but that will be a proper discussion," said Bullingham.

I see absolutely no benefit whatsoever to referees announcing the decisions on the field after a VAR review. We know what the decision is when it's awarded so what difference does it make by them saying it?

Interesting, but not surprising that referees are seemingly against the conversations being broadcast. I wonder why  ::)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20737 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm »
Lots and lots and lots of discussion and argument.

Doesn't need any.

They are fucking bent.

/EndThread
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20738 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
Lots and lots and lots of discussion and argument.

Doesn't need any.

They are fucking bent.

/EndThread
Unfortunately, this is true.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20739 on: Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm »
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20740 on: Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: End Product on October 10, 2023, 10:51:11 pm
Webb says the onfield refs knew nothing of the offside mess up against us till after fulltime? Dermot Gallagher said they knew at halftime. Someone's lying. Hard to believe that would not be discussed.

 Really did well covering micheal oliver shocking var miss of the Brentford penalty at forest for the keeper kick to the shins . A pure whitewash with twatish hand gestures and micheal owen interviewing like owen jones talking to corbyn.

He's either covering their arses with that explanation, or his own, or all three.

And his presence on camera, no doubt a result of much media training, is absolutely fucking nauseating.
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20741 on: Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 12:23:07 am
I said the same in the post match thread, and I agree with you. He knows he's checking the for offside, runs the check and confirms the on pitch decision. It's almost like he's looking at a different picture (I'm not suggesting he is). It's like he's had the biggest brain fart of all time and doesn't even check where Diaz is. He's just hurrying to backup his mate on the pitch as he's already somehow convinced he's off and it's a simple run through of the procedure.

Quite what AVAR was doing is anyone's guess. He should have been telling England to slowdown and run the procedure fucking properly.

We do know that he understands that an offside has been called, as he starts he dialogue with "checking the offside". So this theory that he doesn't know the flag has gone up is bollocks.

Quite how both the VAR and the Ref can conclude the whole procedure without one of them calling the actual decision is also astounding.

There are still so many unanswered questions to this.

I can help with that.

They were cheating.
Offline John C

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20742 on: Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm »
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20743 on: Yesterday at 08:56:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?

The IFAB make the laws of the game.
The IFAB is made up of FIFA, and the FAs of Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20744 on: Yesterday at 09:11:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?

Mike Dean also told us a new rule if your mate sorry colleague has had a tough game then you dont need to tell him about a controversial 90th equaliser..who knew that one hey
Offline RJH

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20745 on: Yesterday at 09:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:47:08 pm
Also why those specific refs, I mean PGMOL has what 30+ refs and VAR officials?

Yup, some important unanswered questions.


1. Who decided who went to UAE? Were specific officials requested, or was there a general request and PGMOL chose?
And was the official contact only through PGMOL, or were the officials approached first directly?
 
1a. In fact, given the officials are technically self-employed, were PGMOL officially involved in the UAE trip at all?


2. When were the requests/decisions regarding the UAE trip made with respect to when officials were chosen for that weekend's matches?
Assuming UAE was arranged first, was any consideration given to the teams or the kick-off time of the matches those officials were appointed to?
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20746 on: Yesterday at 10:09:55 pm »
Btw..

Sian Massey-Ellis seems to have moved to the WSL.

She has not, as far as I can see, been appointed to any Premier League match this season.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20747 on: Today at 04:33:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
Because an Assistant Referee is there to do more than just worry about offside during a match.

I've said it before. If the offside is so difficult for them, take it out of their hands.

If a job can be done better, easier and faster by someone on their sofa watching a TV why on earth do we let them carry on with offsides.

If they need a job let them signal for fouls and make sure a player hasn't moved the ball half a mm outside a quadrant.

Full of bizzies this thread at times
