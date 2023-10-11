Wolves handball: At no point is the referee asked if he saw the deflection and whether that would have changed his decision; the process just doesn't make sense.



Martial offside: At no point do they confirm whether he made contact with the ball which seems like an oversight.



Luton push: Probably should have at least checked for serious foul play for the boot to the head (or confirmed that the ref had seen it).



The last two just how how inept PGMOL are; this new focus on the language being precise is going to lead to them not checking for secondary offences and at some point there will be another major error made.