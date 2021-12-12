« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 513 514 515 516 517 [518]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1047059 times)

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20680 on: Today at 11:59:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:30:16 am
I dunno. Fair enough if he thought it was offside then he did the right thing.

But if VAR check every goal, as they should, and hed kept his flag down and let VAR check anyway then the goal would have stood. So even if he acted with honest intentions, he helped start the shitshow.

No they shouldn't!!  If the ref gives a goal it's a goal.  If the lino raises his flag then the ref can ask for an offside/onside check, asking "is offside a reason to not allow the goal?" etc etc.   VAR is too active, keep it's fucking nose out until the ref asks for assistance.   It needs to be more passive, a tool (no pun intended) the ref can use when he wants/needs to, not something watching his every move like Big Brother. 
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,927
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20681 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:52:56 am
I mean he's not. He flagged incorrectly when Stevie Wonder could see he was on

Not really. It's a split second decision when he's got to see the exact second the ball is kicked. He put the flag up after the ball hit the net as they've been instructed to do.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20682 on: Today at 12:11:20 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 11:59:40 am
No they shouldn't!!  If the ref gives a goal it's a goal.  If the lino raises his flag then the ref can ask for an offside/onside check, asking "is offside a reason to not allow the goal?" etc etc.   VAR is too active, keep it's fucking nose out until the ref asks for assistance.   It needs to be more passive, a tool (no pun intended) the ref can use when he wants/needs to, not something watching his every move like Big Brother. 

That my entire issue with the way VAR was implementted and why I keep saying they should have copied Rugby, use VAR IF NOT SURE, but if you are sure, award the fucking goal and get on with it.

Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:07:52 pm
Not really. It's a split second decision when he's got to see the exact second the ball is kicked. He put the flag up after the ball hit the net as they've been instructed to do.

Its easy from telly cameras, its a lot harder when that close to the play and trying to watch two things at the same time.

Its one of the few things they do that is actually like Rugby, in that sport, if they are not sure, they don't give the try, they get the video ref/TMO to check for them, eg grounding/ball out of play/ offside on a kick and I like that they allow the play to develop and if a goal is scored, confirm its correct.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:06 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,164
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20683 on: Today at 12:12:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:52:56 am
I mean he's not. He flagged incorrectly when Stevie Wonder could see he was on

Stevie Wonder had the benefit of multiple replays from multiple angles at multiple speeds though. The linesman has 1 single angle and has to make a decision in real time based on what he believes he has seen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20684 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:11:20 pm
That my entire issue with the way VAR was implementted and why I keep saying they should have copied Rugby, use VAR IF NOT SURE, but if you are sure, award the fucking goal and get on with it.

Indeed, it should be a passive tool for the ref to use rather than a device manipulating the ref, and hence the game.  Rugby League has got it spot on (don't watch the other one so can't comment).
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,832
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20685 on: Today at 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:12:44 pm
Stevie Wonder had the benefit of multiple replays from multiple angles at multiple speeds though. The linesman has 1 single angle and has to make a decision in real time based on what he believes he has seen.

Exactly.  It's one thing for the PGMOL to just make stuff up to suit their agenda without us doing it too.  It was a tight call, it wasn't a blatant offside at all and the linesman did his job.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,228
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20686 on: Today at 12:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:03:00 am
But every goal is checked isnt it? So no flag doesnt mean the goal couldnt be disallowed if replays showed it was offside.

Im not really annoyed with him too much, assume it was a genuine call more annoyed with the butterfly effect it led to!
You raise a good point though.  It's not like cricket where an umpire gives a 'soft' on-field decision (think that's the terminology) and the 3rd umpire looks to see if there's anything on video to overturn the decision.

If as we're told, offside is a fact-based decision not subject to interpretation, why does he raise the flag at all give there's no subsequent phases to check? (Diaz sticks the ball in the net being the only action that happens after the 'offside').  Let the VAR make that call based on the technology rather than your subjective eyesight guesswork. An assistant referee could tell the VAR that he thinks it's offside, but it shouldn't have any effect on the final decision.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,928
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20687 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm »
Its amazing how VAR was instigated to take the load off officials, yet PGMOL have managed to parlay that into a whole team of their members also getting paid to use it incompetently (at best). They wont be getting rid of it in the same way politicians wont be voting for pay cuts.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20688 on: Today at 01:00:40 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:30:59 pm
Its amazing how VAR was instigated to take the load off officials, yet PGMOL have managed to parlay that into a whole team of their members also getting paid to use it incompetently (at best). They wont be getting rid of it in the same way politicians wont be voting for pay cuts.

One of the knock on effects of that is, the standard of refereeing in the lower leagues is laughable now, in Scotland anyway, can't speak for anywhere else.

If all the better known officials are stuck watching the telly, someone has to cover the other games. We actually had a Conservative MSP running the line at Falkirk the other week. You can imagine the abuse he got.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,928
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20689 on: Today at 01:21:37 pm »
Has DRoss given up being a lino? What a masochist he must be: Tory MP, Linesman in Scotland.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20690 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:12:44 pm
Stevie Wonder had the benefit of multiple replays from multiple angles at multiple speeds though. The linesman has 1 single angle and has to make a decision in real time based on what he believes he has seen.

There's no need for the lino to get that wrong. Realtime I didn't think he was off.

He's apparently clearly seen Diaz offside. How?
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20691 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:21:37 pm
Has DRoss given up being a lino? What a masochist he must be: Tory MP, Linesman in Scotland.

Nah, we had him the other week. He's the most unfit linesman I've ever seen.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,785
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20692 on: Today at 01:47:47 pm »
Be a lino yourself, like these two tried.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pGMRN5KN8M&t=1s
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,520
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20693 on: Today at 01:48:40 pm »
Howard Webb should be fired for last nights Michael Owen interview alone.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,548
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20694 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:48:40 pm
Howard Webb should be fired for last nights Michael Owen interview alone.

Fired by who? He's not gonna fire himself.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,785
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20695 on: Today at 02:05:02 pm »
One might hope that all clubs are watching Webb and his whitewashing show.

Then they each come up with calls that were questionable or counter to what Webb says on tv.

As a group go to PGMOL and show their individual calls that don't jive with how Webb says calls should go.

Just inundate Webb with the inconsistencies and let him know he and PGMOL have failed their remit. Demand changes from the top down and consistency in interpretation of the LOTG.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,548
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20696 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:05:02 pm
One might hope that all clubs are watching Webb and his whitewashing show.

Then they each come up with calls that were questionable or counter to what Webb says on tv.

As a group go to PGMOL and show their individual calls that don't jive with how Webb says calls should go.

Just inundate Webb with the inconsistencies and let him know he and PGMOL have failed their remit. Demand changes from the top down and consistency in interpretation of the LOTG.

You're never gonna get all the clubs together to go to webb and complain. It's like herding cats.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20697 on: Today at 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:37:55 pm
There's no need for the lino to get that wrong. Realtime I didn't think he was off.

He's apparently clearly seen Diaz offside. How?

You're watching from your couch on a what 40/48inch telly, viewing the angle from a camera on an gantry about 50ft in the air with a view across the whole field - he's running along a touch line at ground level and trying to look between Diaz. Romero and Salah and judge offside.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20698 on: Today at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:48 pm
You're watching from your couch on a what 40/48inch telly, viewing the angle from a camera on an gantry about 50ft in the air with a view across the whole field - he's running along a touch line at ground level and trying to look between Diaz. Romero and Salah and judge offside.

which from what you say strengthens the argument for leaving the flag down instead of 'guessing' a close call
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20699 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:47:47 pm
Be a lino yourself, like these two tried.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pGMRN5KN8M&t=1s
They didn't though. They went along and everyone knew it would be good for TV.

The lino flagged when he's paid to get the decision right.

If they can't do it and the jobs too difficult bin them off and let the semi automated offside run the line
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,785
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20700 on: Today at 02:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:06:56 pm
You're never gonna get all the clubs together to go to webb and complain. It's like herding cats.

Maybe. Maybe not.

Isn't it 14 votes to change things. So only 14-15 clubs need to be unified.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20701 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:48 pm
You're watching from your couch on a what 40/48inch telly, viewing the angle from a camera on an gantry about 50ft in the air with a view across the whole field - he's running along a touch line at ground level and trying to look between Diaz. Romero and Salah and judge offside.

So your argument is someone watching on their couch on a TV has a better view than a linesman.on the field?

The question is then why are we letting them make the decisions on the field ?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20702 on: Today at 02:28:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:47:47 pm
Be a lino yourself, like these two tried.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pGMRN5KN8M&t=1s

Bloody hell, that's tough.

Shows how good Sian Massey is at her job.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20703 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm »
Of course the other thing that could be done is televise the offside outcome on big screens within the grounds - would that make things better?  Probably not do it on subjective calls or red card tackles

Yes, gonna cost a few quid for the tech but to improve the experience for those in the ground, has to be a consideration.

If Hooper had saw what the VAR had drawn as it was being drawn, and heard 'check complete' then he would have to confirm what he was seeing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20704 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:26:04 pm
So your argument is someone watching on their couch on a TV has a better view than a linesman.on the field?

The question is then why are we letting them make the decisions on the field ?

I've sat in row 3 of the Kemlyn and it can be hard to judge when you are that close to the players yes.

Linesman come from the days before TV, with modern tech, there is an argument that they shouldn't be used for offside at all and allow the AI auto system to dictate it. As the fella says in the video 4pool posted, on a quick crossover, if a player looks a yard offside, they're probably onside, thats how hard their job is.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,548
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20705 on: Today at 02:33:01 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:31:31 pm
Of course the other thing that could be done is televise the offside outcome on big screens within the grounds - would that make things better?  Probably not do it on subjective calls or red card tackles

Yes, gonna cost a few quid for the tech but to improve the experience for those in the ground, has to be a consideration.

If Hooper had saw what the VAR had drawn as it was being drawn, and heard 'check complete' then he would have to confirm what he was seeing.

The one thing that would solve all the issues, is making the audio live for everyone to hear. Like they do in rugby and cricket. Solves every single issue VAR is having at the moment.

Of course that will never happen.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20706 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:47:47 pm
Be a lino yourself, like these two tried.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pGMRN5KN8M&t=1s


Interesting watch that
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,832
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20707 on: Today at 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:47:47 pm
Be a lino yourself, like these two tried.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pGMRN5KN8M&t=1s

It's a really tough job.  The speed of the play in tight calls is a nightmare.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20708 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:31:31 pm
Of course the other thing that could be done is televise the offside outcome on big screens within the grounds - would that make things better?  Probably not do it on subjective calls or red card tackles

Yes, gonna cost a few quid for the tech but to improve the experience for those in the ground, has to be a consideration.

If Hooper had saw what the VAR had drawn as it was being drawn, and heard 'check complete' then he would have to confirm what he was seeing.

Not been to a RL game for a long time now, but when the game was televised, they had a bank of screens in the corner and you saw what the video referee was watching as they reviewed it. You'd need a screen in every PL ground, but if they were available then yes, for fact based calls with lines, I cannot see why you couldn't show them.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20709 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:34:54 pm
It's a really tough job.  The speed of the play in tight calls is a nightmare.

The bit right at the end where he talks about the quick crossover and how they're basically guessing, based on years of experience admittedly, where the forward is at ball kick time.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 513 514 515 516 517 [518]   Go Up
« previous next »
 