No they shouldn't!! If the ref gives a goal it's a goal. If the lino raises his flag then the ref can ask for an offside/onside check, asking "is offside a reason to not allow the goal?" etc etc. VAR is too active, keep it's fucking nose out until the ref asks for assistance. It needs to be more passive, a tool (no pun intended) the ref can use when he wants/needs to, not something watching his every move like Big Brother.



Not really. It's a split second decision when he's got to see the exact second the ball is kicked. He put the flag up after the ball hit the net as they've been instructed to do.



That my entire issue with the way VAR was implementted and why I keep saying they should have copied Rugby, use VAR IF NOT SURE, but if you are sure, award the fucking goal and get on with it.Its easy from telly cameras, its a lot harder when that close to the play and trying to watch two things at the same time.Its one of the few things they do that is actually like Rugby, in that sport, if they are not sure, they don't give the try, they get the video ref/TMO to check for them, eg grounding/ball out of play/ offside on a kick and I like that they allow the play to develop and if a goal is scored, confirm its correct.