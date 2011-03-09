At this point in time, I think the club should treat anything coming from PGMOL as little more than enemy propaganda designed to distract and confuse. It really has come to that. They are not being honest, they are maintaining the deliberate application of double standards and frankly - they are lying through their teeth.



This organisation has briefed Dermot Gallagher in the aftermath of the Spurs game to immediately shut down all talk of on-field referee knowing about the fuckup (which he did). This is what he said, as the first PGMOL apologist appearing after the game: "I've been assured at no point onwards did he tell the referee he had made a mistake from the 34th minute until half time." Ok Dermot, we didn't believe you, but we played along because you didn't give us access to evidence. But here comes Webb now, not quite happy to even concede that much blame on the on-field referee, looking to fully contain damage to one man having a small lapse in concentration and the joke of a punsihment he has been given. Here he fucking comes gaslighting the fuck out of us all and saying 'No, the referee knew nothing about it until the game was over.'



Well, which one is it Howard?

Because the difference, though some might argue differently, is quite significant.

Difference is YOU'RE FUCKING LYING to everyone.