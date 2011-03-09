« previous next »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:09:53 pm
Theyre fucking liars sticking to a party line. Their story doesnt make sense. The only thing that makes sense from the audio is that Darren Daz England called it offside and then had to be shown it wasnt after (whether he already knew or not, we dont know).

He acknowledges beforehand its an offside hes checking. He follows the protocol for an offside. He doesnt bat an eyelid that the game starts again through a free kick to Tottenham. He only swears in frustration when represented with the image showing its onside.

Its the only thing that makes sense. What doesnt make sense is why theyre lying about it because this is a much simpler explanation than him understanding its offside hes looking at, then not, then immediately remembering once hes given the decision to shrug off the lack of a kick off, without remark. The only reason they lie is if theres something deeper to cover up, in my opinion.

I said the same in the post match thread, and I agree with you. He knows he's checking the for offside, runs the check and confirms the on pitch decision. It's almost like he's looking at a different picture (I'm not suggesting he is). It's like he's had the biggest brain fart of all time and doesn't even check where Diaz is. He's just hurrying to backup his mate on the pitch as he's already somehow convinced he's off and it's a simple run through of the procedure.

Quite what AVAR was doing is anyone's guess. He should have been telling England to slowdown and run the procedure fucking properly.

We do know that he understands that an offside has been called, as he starts he dialogue with "checking the offside". So this theory that he doesn't know the flag has gone up is bollocks.

Quite how both the VAR and the Ref can conclude the whole procedure without one of them calling the actual decision is also astounding.

There are still so many unanswered questions to this.
Anyone know if the linesman has been demoted? Keeping his flag down would have saved so much trouble.
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:07:09 am
Anyone know if the linesman has been demoted? Keeping his flag down would have saved so much trouble.

Cant blame the linesman, he made a legitimate call thinking Diaz was offside. Its VAR and his assistant that need to take the hit as well as Webb for cultivating that unprofessional culture at Stockley Park.
I really dont get how not overturning a decision is seen as protecting the refs integrity. It just highlights their mistake. Tell them to go to the monitor.
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:07:09 am
Anyone know if the linesman has been demoted? Keeping his flag down would have saved so much trouble.

Why would you demote him for literally doing his job? He wasn't sure if Luis was on or off and rather than flag (incorrectly) killing the move, he's followed protocol to the letter and left it for the VAR to check.

As the rules state, VAR will check every goal, and as was pointed out last night, England had already stated possible offside on Diaz just before the linesman said delaying, so VAR was going to check it no matter what the linesman did.
There's absolutely no doubt whatsoever now (there was only a sliver before) of PGMOLs "rules" as laid down by their erstwhile midweek hosts in the UAE...

1. All Liverpool goals are to be questioned and if possible, ruled out. Offside is subjective.

2. Any Liverpool foul, should be escalated to a card, red if possible. Actual contact is subjective.

3. If caught out, feign incompetence then double down on the lies, pull out the cord on Mike Dean ("it's the law! it's the law, mate!!!") before the SYP Lodge Grandmaster comes out to gaslight, blame others and end with "nothing to see here, move along now", whilst blatantly/contradictory "rules" are applied to other clubs.
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Webb actually said that Michael Oliver, being a top referee, didn't want to give a second yellow to Kovacic as it would "negatively impact the game"  :lmao :lmao

This from a man who once sent Gerrard off at Old Trafford well before half time.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
I actually despise that phrase. When a player gets sent off early on and the picks in the media say "it ruined the game". If it's a sending off then he should be sent off.

The insane thing is that if you turn the whole thing around, Hooper wanted to negatively influence our game by sending off Jota. If Webb admits that refs can not send players off with two yellows to not influence the game, sending a player off is a conscious decision to exert that influence. A lot more should be made of this, but it won't be, because the whole not sending off someone thing will be painted as something positive, because it shows "common sense".
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Webb actually said that Michael Oliver, being a top referee, didn't want to give a second yellow to Kovacic as it would "negatively impact the game"  :lmao :lmao

The way they tried to move past that was typical of the way PGMOL work. Webb grudgingly admitted Kovacic was lucky not to get a red, but they "didn't have time" to show the video - was that because the foul was as bad as the Chelsea one they highlighted in the show

Both feet left the ground? - Check
Studs up? - Check
Above the ankle? - Check
Endangering an opponent? - Check

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:58:41 am
Cant blame the linesman, he made a legitimate call thinking Diaz was offside. Its VAR and his assistant that need to take the hit as well as Webb for cultivating that unprofessional culture at Stockley Park.
Think thats going too easy on the linesman. It was one of the worst offside decisions you could see, it was obviously well onside. Ive said before that Ive noticed this linesman putting his flag up against us for close offside calls a number of times . This time he kept it down until the ball went in but would not be surprised if he was in on it with his mates in the var studio.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:31 am
Why would you demote him for literally doing his job? He wasn't sure if Luis was on or off and rather than flag (incorrectly) killing the move, he's followed protocol to the letter and left it for the VAR to check.

As the rules state, VAR will check every goal, and as was pointed out last night, England had already stated possible offside on Diaz just before the linesman said delaying, so VAR was going to check it no matter what the linesman did.

I dunno. Fair enough if he thought it was offside then he did the right thing.

But if VAR check every goal, as they should, and hed kept his flag down and let VAR check anyway then the goal would have stood. So even if he acted with honest intentions, he helped start the shitshow.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:30 am
Think thats going too easy on the linesman. It was one of the worst offside decisions you could see, it was obviously well onside. Ive said before that Ive noticed this linesman putting his flag up against us for close offside calls a number of times . This time he kept it down until the ball went in but would not be surprised if he was in on it with his mates in the var studio.

Nah, I'm siding with the lineo here, its quite a tight one to the eye at ground level, the lineo is having to look at Mo to see when he plays the ball and then look to Diaz and Luis is so quick , its visually quite tight in real time. Diaz's upper body looks like some of it is actually past the defender.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:30:16 am
I dunno. Fair enough if he thought it was offside then he did the right thing.

But if VAR check every goal, as they should, and hed kept his flag down and let VAR check anyway then the goal would have stood. So even if he acted with honest intentions, he helped start the shitshow.

The blame lies squarely at the feet of England for not accurately relaying that Diaz was onside. He's failed to do his job and putting any blame on the linesman in a way absolves him of his incompetence or worse. All he had to say at the end was - decision is a goal and its done. The VAR in the Newcastle v WEst Ham game from last May said "My recommendation is give the goal, recommendation give the goal" so it's not new what they are now doing, England just ignored everything for whatever reason.

  • Posts: 57,160
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Webb actually said that Michael Oliver, being a top referee, didn't want to give a second yellow to Kovacic as it would "negatively impact the game"  :lmao :lmao

So it was fine for Oliver not to send Kovacic off to ensure the game wasn't negatively impacted.
Is he then saying that Simon Hooper negatively impacted the Spurs v Liverpool game by sending Jones off and therefore shouldn't have?
Is he then saying that John Brooks negatively impacted the Saudi Arabia v Liverpool game by sending van Dijk off and therefore shouldn't have?
Are we now in a situation where potential ankle breaking tackles early on are OK so as not to negatively impact the game, or does the laws of the game only apply against Liverpool?

Why is that little weasel Michael Owen not asking these questions?

I'm not buying the shit about undermining the ref either. VAR doesn't overturn the decision. They just ask the ref to look at it again. Ultimately the final decision lies with the referee so if Oliver was asked to check it on the monitor then it's all on him whether he decides to upgrade it to a red.

The whole thing absolutely stinks.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:44 am
Nah, I'm siding with the lineo here, its quite a tight one to the eye at ground level, the lineo is having to look at Mo to see when he plays the ball and then look to Diaz and Luis is so quick , its visually quite tight in real time. Diaz's upper body looks like some of it is actually past the defender.

I agree with this. No issue at all with the linesman putting his flag up. It's all on the c*nts running the VAR.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:44 am
Nah, I'm siding with the lineo here, its quite a tight one to the eye at ground level, the lineo is having to look at Mo to see when he plays the ball and then look to Diaz and Luis is so quick , its visually quite tight in real time. Diaz's upper body looks like some of it is actually past the defender.

I would also add that he needs to keep up with a quick counterattack (while also keeping an eye on what's going on with Mo and the defender) and if you're in his position as seen in your picture it's not as straightforward as he has one defender interfering with his view on Mo and another one between himself and Diaz.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:44 am
Nah, I'm siding with the lineo here, its quite a tight one to the eye at ground level, the lineo is having to look at Mo to see when he plays the ball and then look to Diaz and Luis is so quick , its visually quite tight in real time. Diaz's upper body looks like some of it is actually past the defender.

The blame lies squarely at the feet of England for not accurately relaying that Diaz was onside. He's failed to do his job and putting any blame on the linesman in a way absolves him of his incompetence or worse. All he had to say at the end was - decision is a goal and its done. The VAR in the Newcastle v WEst Ham game from last May said "My recommendation is give the goal, recommendation give the goal" so it's not new what they are now doing, England just ignored everything for whatever reason.


I only think that because of noticing him pull us up for really close offsides whilst letting the opposition attacks continue, as he should do. Also, he is in a perfect position to see it is clearly onside, he is so close he could hear Mo kick the ball. A difference of opinion for us but Im highly suspicious of that linesman there.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:12:18 am
I only think that because of noticing him pull us up for really close offsides whilst letting the opposition attacks continue, as he should do. Also, he is in a perfect position to see it is clearly onside, he is so close he could hear Mo kick the ball. A difference of opinion for us but Im highly suspicious of that linesman there.

I'd like to see you run the line and get calls like that right every time.  Don't forget how quickly the play moves at that level, and it looks like an obvious offside on a still image but when there's multiple players all moving at the same time, it's not easy.

The show with Webb is as expected, just them trying to control the narrative and coming up with inconsistent excuses.  There's no way Webb would've agreed to it with a host who would bring up and question the inconsistencies, Owen is perfect for them.
At this point in time, I think the club should treat anything coming from PGMOL as little more than enemy propaganda designed to distract and confuse. It really has come to that. They are not being honest, they are maintaining the deliberate application of double standards and frankly - they are lying through their teeth.

This organisation has briefed Dermot Gallagher in the aftermath of the Spurs game to immediately shut down all talk of on-field referee knowing about the fuckup (which he did). This is what he said, as the first PGMOL apologist appearing after the game: "I've been assured at no point onwards did he tell the referee he had made a mistake from the 34th minute until half time." Ok Dermot, we didn't believe you, but we played along because you didn't give us access to evidence. But here comes Webb now, not quite happy to even concede that much blame on the on-field referee, looking to fully contain damage to one man having a small lapse in concentration and the joke of a punsihment he has been given. Here he fucking comes gaslighting the fuck out of us all and saying 'No, the referee knew nothing about it until the game was over.'

Well, which one is it Howard?
Because the difference, though some might argue differently, is quite significant.
Difference is YOU'RE FUCKING LYING to everyone.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:17:54 am
I'd like to see you run the line and get calls like that right every time.  Don't forget how quickly the play moves at that level, and it looks like an obvious offside on a still image but when there's multiple players all moving at the same time, it's not easy.

The show with Webb is as expected, just them trying to control the narrative and coming up with inconsistent excuses.  There's no way Webb would've agreed to it with a host who would bring up and question the inconsistencies, Owen is perfect for them.
Yeah that wont happen as Im not a professional linesman being paid very well to get them decisions correct. Dont forget, hes the guy who set all this in motion.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:26:12 am
Yeah that wont happen as Im not a professional linesman being paid very well to get them decisions correct. Dont forget, hes the guy who set all this in motion.

I think you're too far down the rabbit hole on this one.
I've seen a few clips from Howard Webb's "Well Done Boys Good Process Show" and have two main takeaways.

1. As predicted, VAR has done fuck all to ensure mistakes are eliminated and is just adding additional bullshit and "content" for TV. The clip I saw where VAR showed the ref the worst possible point in the tackle was deliberately intended to influence the referee. I thought they were meant to look at replays at normal speed. 

2. There's fuck all that we can do about it.

It's irrelevant whether it's incompetence, corruption or a bit of both. Add in the oil clubs and the shameless corruption at the top of the game (FIFA and UEFA are definitely corrupt) and the game as I knew it has gone.

I'll still go when I can and still watch the Reds on TV when I can't, and when we win our next trophy it will be that much more enjoyable. But fuck me, they have really fucked this up.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:26:12 am
Yeah that wont happen as Im not a professional linesman being paid very well to get them decisions correct. Dont forget, hes the guy who set all this in motion.

Linesman did his job as he saw fit. Absolutely blameless in this.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:59:56 am
Linesman did his job as he saw fit. Absolutely blameless in this.

If that was against us and he didn't flag, I'd be pissed that he didn't have a potential for offside checked.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:01:45 am
If that was against us and he didn't flag, I'd be pissed that he didn't have a potential for offside checked.

But every goal is checked isnt it? So no flag doesnt mean the goal couldnt be disallowed if replays showed it was offside.

Im not really annoyed with him too much, assume it was a genuine call more annoyed with the butterfly effect it led to!
