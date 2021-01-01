Theyre fucking liars sticking to a party line. Their story doesnt make sense. The only thing that makes sense from the audio is that Darren Daz England called it offside and then had to be shown it wasnt after (whether he already knew or not, we dont know).



He acknowledges beforehand its an offside hes checking. He follows the protocol for an offside. He doesnt bat an eyelid that the game starts again through a free kick to Tottenham. He only swears in frustration when represented with the image showing its onside.



Its the only thing that makes sense. What doesnt make sense is why theyre lying about it because this is a much simpler explanation than him understanding its offside hes looking at, then not, then immediately remembering once hes given the decision to shrug off the lack of a kick off, without remark. The only reason they lie is if theres something deeper to cover up, in my opinion.



I said the same in the post match thread, and I agree with you. He knows he's checking the for offside, runs the check and confirms the on pitch decision. It's almost like he's looking at a different picture (I'm not suggesting he is). It's like he's had the biggest brain fart of all time and doesn't even check where Diaz is. He's just hurrying to backup his mate on the pitch as he's already somehow convinced he's off and it's a simple run through of the procedure.Quite what AVAR was doing is anyone's guess. He should have been telling England to slowdown and run the procedure fucking properly.We do know that he understands that an offside has been called, as he starts he dialogue with "checking the offside". So this theory that he doesn't know the flag has gone up is bollocks.Quite how both the VAR and the Ref can conclude the whole procedure without one of them calling the actual decision is also astounding.There are still so many unanswered questions to this.