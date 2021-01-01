« previous next »
Offline kasperoff

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20640 on: Today at 12:23:07 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:09:53 pm
Theyre fucking liars sticking to a party line. Their story doesnt make sense. The only thing that makes sense from the audio is that Darren Daz England called it offside and then had to be shown it wasnt after (whether he already knew or not, we dont know).

He acknowledges beforehand its an offside hes checking. He follows the protocol for an offside. He doesnt bat an eyelid that the game starts again through a free kick to Tottenham. He only swears in frustration when represented with the image showing its onside.

Its the only thing that makes sense. What doesnt make sense is why theyre lying about it because this is a much simpler explanation than him understanding its offside hes looking at, then not, then immediately remembering once hes given the decision to shrug off the lack of a kick off, without remark. The only reason they lie is if theres something deeper to cover up, in my opinion.

I said the same in the post match thread, and I agree with you. He knows he's checking the for offside, runs the check and confirms the on pitch decision. It's almost like he's looking at a different picture (I'm not suggesting he is). It's like he's had the biggest brain fart of all time and doesn't even check where Diaz is. He's just hurrying to backup his mate on the pitch as he's already somehow convinced he's off and it's a simple run through of the procedure.

Quite what AVAR was doing is anyone's guess. He should have been telling England to slowdown and run the procedure fucking properly.

We do know that he understands that an offside has been called, as he starts he dialogue with "checking the offside". So this theory that he doesn't know the flag has gone up is bollocks.

Quite how both the VAR and the Ref can conclude the whole procedure without one of them calling the actual decision is also astounding.

There are still so many unanswered questions to this.
Offline SK8 Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20641 on: Today at 06:07:09 am »
Anyone know if the linesman has been demoted? Keeping his flag down would have saved so much trouble.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20642 on: Today at 06:58:41 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:07:09 am
Anyone know if the linesman has been demoted? Keeping his flag down would have saved so much trouble.

Cant blame the linesman, he made a legitimate call thinking Diaz was offside. Its VAR and his assistant that need to take the hit as well as Webb for cultivating that unprofessional culture at Stockley Park.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20643 on: Today at 07:56:31 am »
I really dont get how not overturning a decision is seen as protecting the refs integrity. It just highlights their mistake. Tell them to go to the monitor.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20644 on: Today at 08:06:31 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:07:09 am
Anyone know if the linesman has been demoted? Keeping his flag down would have saved so much trouble.

Why would you demote him for literally doing his job? He wasn't sure if Luis was on or off and rather than flag (incorrectly) killing the move, he's followed protocol to the letter and left it for the VAR to check.

As the rules state, VAR will check every goal, and as was pointed out last night, England had already stated possible offside on Diaz just before the linesman said delaying, so VAR was going to check it no matter what the linesman did.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20645 on: Today at 08:09:02 am »
There's absolutely no doubt whatsoever now (there was only a sliver before) of PGMOLs "rules" as laid down by their erstwhile midweek hosts in the UAE...

1. All Liverpool goals are to be questioned and if possible, ruled out. Offside is subjective.

2. Any Liverpool foul, should be escalated to a card, red if possible. Actual contact is subjective.

3. If caught out, feign incompetence then double down on the lies, pull out the cord on Mike Dean ("it's the law! it's the law, mate!!!") before the SYP Lodge Grandmaster comes out to gaslight, blame others and end with "nothing to see here, move along now", whilst blatantly/contradictory "rules" are applied to other clubs.
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20646 on: Today at 08:10:32 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Webb actually said that Michael Oliver, being a top referee, didn't want to give a second yellow to Kovacic as it would "negatively impact the game"  :lmao :lmao

This from a man who once sent Gerrard off at Old Trafford well before half time.
Online stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20647 on: Today at 08:12:47 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
I actually despise that phrase. When a player gets sent off early on and the picks in the media say "it ruined the game". If it's a sending off then he should be sent off.

The insane thing is that if you turn the whole thing around, Hooper wanted to negatively influence our game by sending off Jota. If Webb admits that refs can not send players off with two yellows to not influence the game, sending a player off is a conscious decision to exert that influence. A lot more should be made of this, but it won't be, because the whole not sending off someone thing will be painted as something positive, because it shows "common sense".
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20648 on: Today at 08:22:52 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Webb actually said that Michael Oliver, being a top referee, didn't want to give a second yellow to Kovacic as it would "negatively impact the game"  :lmao :lmao

The way they tried to move past that was typical of the way PGMOL work. Webb grudgingly admitted Kovacic was lucky not to get a red, but they "didn't have time" to show the video - was that because the foul was as bad as the Chelsea one they highlighted in the show

Both feet left the ground? - Check
Studs up? - Check
Above the ankle? - Check
Endangering an opponent? - Check

Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20649 on: Today at 08:24:30 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:58:41 am
Cant blame the linesman, he made a legitimate call thinking Diaz was offside. Its VAR and his assistant that need to take the hit as well as Webb for cultivating that unprofessional culture at Stockley Park.
Think thats going too easy on the linesman. It was one of the worst offside decisions you could see, it was obviously well onside. Ive said before that Ive noticed this linesman putting his flag up against us for close offside calls a number of times . This time he kept it down until the ball went in but would not be surprised if he was in on it with his mates in the var studio.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 08:30:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:31 am
Why would you demote him for literally doing his job? He wasn't sure if Luis was on or off and rather than flag (incorrectly) killing the move, he's followed protocol to the letter and left it for the VAR to check.

As the rules state, VAR will check every goal, and as was pointed out last night, England had already stated possible offside on Diaz just before the linesman said delaying, so VAR was going to check it no matter what the linesman did.

I dunno. Fair enough if he thought it was offside then he did the right thing.

But if VAR check every goal, as they should, and hed kept his flag down and let VAR check anyway then the goal would have stood. So even if he acted with honest intentions, he helped start the shitshow.
