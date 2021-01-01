There's absolutely no doubt whatsoever now (there was only a sliver before) of PGMOLs "rules" as laid down by their erstwhile midweek hosts in the UAE...
1. All Liverpool goals are to be questioned and if possible, ruled out. Offside is subjective.
2. Any Liverpool foul, should be escalated to a card, red if possible. Actual contact is subjective.
3. If caught out, feign incompetence then double down on the lies, pull out the cord on Mike Dean ("it's the law! it's the law, mate!!!") before the SYP Lodge Grandmaster comes out to gaslight, blame others and end with "nothing to see here, move along now", whilst blatantly/contradictory "rules" are applied to other clubs.