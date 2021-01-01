Theyre fucking liars sticking to a party line. Their story doesnt make sense. The only thing that makes sense from the audio is that Darren Daz England called it offside and then had to be shown it wasnt after (whether he already knew or not, we dont know).
He acknowledges beforehand its an offside hes checking. He follows the protocol for an offside. He doesnt bat an eyelid that the game starts again through a free kick to Tottenham. He only swears in frustration when represented with the image showing its onside.
Its the only thing that makes sense. What doesnt make sense is why theyre lying about it because this is a much simpler explanation than him understanding its offside hes looking at, then not, then immediately remembering once hes given the decision to shrug off the lack of a kick off, without remark. The only reason they lie is if theres something deeper to cover up, in my opinion.
I said the same in the post match thread, and I agree with you. He knows he's checking the for offside, runs the check and confirms the on pitch decision. It's almost like he's looking at a different picture (I'm not suggesting he is). It's like he's had the biggest brain fart of all time and doesn't even check where Diaz is. He's just hurrying to backup his mate on the pitch as he's already somehow convinced he's off and it's a simple run through of the procedure.
Quite what AVAR was doing is anyone's guess. He should have been telling England to slowdown and run the procedure fucking properly.
We do know that he understands that an offside has been called, as he starts he dialogue with "checking the offside". So this theory that he doesn't know the flag has gone up is bollocks.
Quite how both the VAR and the Ref can conclude the whole procedure without one of them calling the actual decision is also astounding.
There are still so many unanswered questions to this.