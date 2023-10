They’re fucking liars sticking to a party line. Their story doesn’t make sense. The only thing that makes sense from the audio is that Darren ‘Daz’ England called it offside and then had to be shown it wasn’t after (whether he already knew or not, we don’t know).



He acknowledges beforehand it’s an offside he’s checking. He follows the protocol for an offside. He doesn’t bat an eyelid that the game starts again through a free kick to Tottenham. He only swears in frustration when represented with the image showing its onside.



It’s the only thing that makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is why they’re lying about it because this is a much simpler explanation than him understanding it’s offside he’s looking at, then not, then immediately remembering once he’s given the decision to shrug off the lack of a kick off, without remark. The only reason they lie is if there’s something deeper to cover up, in my opinion.