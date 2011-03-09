« previous next »
Listening to Webb, we were fucking lucky not to concede a penalty on Sunday
Completely passed me by in my anger since Diaz decision. Why did VAR call offside before anyone else?
Fucking Kovavcic was well worse than the Chelsea foul, why wasn't he sent off? Ankle buckled, both feet off the ground :butt
No audio for the Kovacic one?
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:27:51 pm
No audio for the Kovacic one?

Youre silly.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:25:20 pm
Completely passed me by in my anger since Diaz decision. Why did VAR call offside before anyone else?

He's watching the game and thinks its offside, I think that's normal practice?
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:27:51 pm
No audio for the Kovacic one?

Please, don't be daft.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:12 pm
The linesman says offside first and that he's delaying the flag, England was saying it after that
Nope. VAR says it first. The linesman says delaying. Why would VAR need to comment on anything until on field decision is made?

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38557906/var-transcript-luis-diaz-incorrectly-disallowed-goal
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:12 pm
He's watching the game and thinks its offside, I think that's normal practice?
I thought he wasn't watching the game and that's why the arsehole didn't know offside was on field decision?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:34:27 pm
Nope. VAR says it first. The linesman says delaying. Why would VAR need to comment on anything until on field decision is made?

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38557906/var-transcript-luis-diaz-incorrectly-disallowed-goal

I edited my post as I thought he'd heard the lineo saying "I'm delaying" watched it back and realised he's said it just before the lineo. He can be saying it in the studio/var room and the onfields don't hear it. They check all goals so I'd expect them to see that and want to check the offside

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:35:18 pm
I thought he wasn't watching the game and that's why the arsehole didn't know offside was on field decision?

They have a big fuck off monitor right in front of their faces and they do indeed watch the game as it unfolds - they also have another monitor with a 3 second delay that they watch so they can look back at something while the game continues
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:10:03 pm
Ref didn't know until the end of the match. So it wasn't discussed at half time 🙄🙄

If thats the case, both VAR and assistant VAR should be sacked. No other profession would tolerate subordinates not making their surperior aware of a fuck up like this at the earliest possible opportunity. Of course its not the case, they are lying again as they have been since the moment the ball hit the back of the net.
Disappointed that Owen didn't ask Webb why there wasn't an APP check if England thought he was confirming a goal.

I still think he'd decided it was offside (for whatever reason), wanted to be as quick as possible and the moment the line hit Romero's boot he was going to confirm it such that he didn't even process where Diaz was.
So having reviewed on VAR (aka Sky+) they haven't addressed the following questions:-

Who says 'Off' after the 'Check Complete'?
Why was the screenshot not released when it was supposed to be?

And 'we took the unusual step of releasing the audio from this situation not long after'?? ? IT WAS THREE DAYS LATER AFTER THE CLUB REQUESTED IT!
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 07:58:04 pm
Disappointed that Owen didn't ask Webb why there wasn't an APP check if England thought he was confirming a goal.

I still think he'd decided it was offside (for whatever reason), wanted to be as quick as possible and the moment the line hit Romero's boot he was going to confirm it such that he didn't even process where Diaz was.

I was disapointed with Owen when he signed for Real Madrid. Never been disapointed in him since.
Theyre fucking liars sticking to a party line. Their story doesnt make sense. The only thing that makes sense from the audio is that Darren Daz England called it offside and then had to be shown it wasnt after (whether he already knew or not, we dont know).

He acknowledges beforehand its an offside hes checking. He follows the protocol for an offside. He doesnt bat an eyelid that the game starts again through a free kick to Tottenham. He only swears in frustration when represented with the image showing its onside.

Its the only thing that makes sense. What doesnt make sense is why theyre lying about it because this is a much simpler explanation than him understanding its offside hes looking at, then not, then immediately remembering once hes given the decision to shrug off the lack of a kick off, without remark. The only reason they lie is if theres something deeper to cover up, in my opinion.
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 07:58:04 pm
Disappointed that Owen didn't ask Webb why there wasn't an APP check if England thought he was confirming a goal.

I still think he'd decided it was offside (for whatever reason), wanted to be as quick as possible and the moment the line hit Romero's boot he was going to confirm it such that he didn't even process where Diaz was.

He had a few quid on Spurs to win.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:45:17 pm
I edited my post as I thought he'd heard the lineo saying "I'm delaying" watched it back and realised he's said it just before the lineo. He can be saying it in the studio/var room and the onfields don't hear it. They check all goals so I'd expect them to see that and want to check the offside

They have a big fuck off monitor right in front of their faces and they do indeed watch the game as it unfolds - they also have another monitor with a 3 second delay that they watch so they can look back at something while the game continues
Not sure on whether the linesman can hear VAR but I just find it odd he commented on it before goal even happened whereas the other clips they showed tonight I don't recall the VAR's doing that.

Still find it baffling that they'd forgot what decision had been given on the field.
He even talks and gestures like a tory politician the c*nt.
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 07:58:04 pm
Disappointed that Owen didn't ask Webb why there wasn't an APP check if England thought he was confirming a goal.
It was obvious he was never going to. All prepared and rehearsed.
Why is Webb doing this on a Sky Sports programme? Who choses what decisions he's going to whitewash?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:13:38 pm
Not sure on whether the linesman can hear VAR but I just find it odd he commented on it before goal even happened whereas the other clips they showed tonight I don't recall the VAR's doing that.

Still find it baffling that they'd forgot what decision had been given on the field.


The onfield officials only hear Stockley PArk when the VAR presses and holds the red button. They (VAR) do say things, listen to the VAR for the Onana assault, he says "APP on the cross (I think that's in relation to offsides?) and then "Possible foul there, we just need to view that"

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12955575/hear-var-discussion-on-andre-onanas-controversial-wolves-clash

England knew what he was checking, no matter what they claim
