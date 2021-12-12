« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1043152 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20520 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 06:06:19 pm
It doesn't have to do any damage to be a red though, the laws say that kind of tackle is a red card offence - they're picking and choosing what is a red card. Even being generous, both should be a yellow, he should be off.

Yeah i get it, im just saying jones for me was never a red because it was accidental, not out of control just fluky and didn't really do any damage which for me at least answers the endangering an opponent question in the negative (because it was put to the test) , and maybe kovetic first yellow wasn't a red either (maybe) but it was much much worse than Jones because it was out of control and he caught him pretty hard.

So Jones being Red and K being Yellow verges on farce. The refs and pundits all tooted the same tune on Jones and his appeal was denied so where is the consistency.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20521 on: Yesterday at 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm
Yeah i get it, im just saying jones for me was never a red because it was accidental, not out of control just fluky and didn't really do any damage which for me at least answers the endangering an opponent question in the negative (because it was put to the test) , and maybe kovetic first yellow wasn't a red either (maybe) but it was much much worse than Jones because it was out of control and he caught him pretty hard.

So Jones being Red and K being Yellow verges on farce. The refs and pundits all tooted the same tune on Jones and his appeal was denied so where is the consistency.

The second was even worse. Saw it properly on ref watch this morning, both feet off the ground, from the side - that's a straight red offence and Oliver just waved it away.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20522 on: Yesterday at 08:08:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm
It'd have been good if someone else was hosting tomorrow's show with Howard Webb. Get the feeling this promotional episode will just lead to more frustration as Webb promotes himself and how they are learning etc. Further slap in the face.

Webb will be well aware of the questions beforehand and they will have prepared answers. They won't be put on the spot, it's a tool designed to make it look transparent and under the microscope, but its anything but
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20523 on: Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:34:47 pm
'If you give a yellow card, this debate would be a lot more diluted'

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on whether Brighton's Pascal Gross was fortunate not to have been sent off after conceding a penalty for pulling back Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai:

"A combination of a few things [as to why he was not sent off] - that, he is not going directly at goal, the ball has run away, I get that the ball has run away because he has been pulled back, the goalkeeper is very close and if you look, a defender is running round.

Absolutely fucking amazing. Never mind the mind-numbingly idiotic comment about the ball running away, if he ran straight at the fucking goal it wouldn't be a goal scoring opportunity because a) the goal keeper is between him and the goal and b) that's not where the fucking ball is.



It's also the angle that Szoboszlai came from when they pinched Brightons pockets. The explanation is beyond comprehension but typical
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20524 on: Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:46:01 pm
Ste Warnock said the Gallagher if Szobos shirt hadn't have been pulled, he'd have been about 2 yards from the defender with an easy tap in to an empty net.

That prick Dean was kicking off on Merson about players not knowing the laws, the arrogance of the man not accepting that they can easily learn them, most of us have a decent grasp from just using the FA website to look things up, but referees seem totally incapable of learning the game. They showed the push on Watkins in the Wolves v Villa game, Gallagher said its not a clear and obvious an error, Warnock tells him he knows its 100% a foul as he's been pushed that way in training and games and it knocks you off balance.
Dean is a Tranmere Rovers fan who quite often follows them around.
A lot of Tranmere fans I know are very bitter towards Liverpool FC for some strange reason.
Not Everton-level bitter, but bitter nonetheless.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20525 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:03:54 pm
Have just read that after Sterling's goal against Burnley at the weekend, the game kicked off then the referee stopped play to bring it back for the review again.  :lmao

What would be amazinggggg, is someone to have these examples written down, be on MNF with Webb when he next decides to do a segment on how great he and his mates are, and just highlight the blatant nonsense they spout every week and show up how little actual answers they have

Its tiring seeing ex pros on the verge of making a great point with examples only to back down at the last step
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20526 on: Yesterday at 08:46:22 pm »
These c*nts have never been involved, playing wise in a game of top-level football.
That's why they are officials because they were shit at football when they were younger and wanted so much to get involved in the game somehow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20527 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:46:22 pm
These c*nts have never been involved, playing wise in a game of top-level football.
That's why they are officials because they were shit at football when they were younger and wanted so much to get involved in the game somehow.

Those who cant, ref
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20528 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:46:22 pm
These c*nts have never been involved, playing wise in a game of top-level football.
That's why they are officials because they were shit at football when they were younger and wanted so much to get involved in the game somehow.
Except it's worse, as given their raging inferiority complex, they actively enjoy enforcing the "rules" (or in Dean's case "{it's) the law!"TM) lording it over the athletes they never were. There's also been this creeping sense of desperation to be relevant and famous (infamy will do) in recent years since they all went pro, that's only been accelerated since the introduction of VAR. Name me one referee pre-2005 other than Pierluigi Collina. I'm struggling.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:50 pm by rossipersempre »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20529 on: Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
Dean is a Tranmere Rovers fan who quite often follows them around.
A lot of Tranmere fans I know are very bitter towards Liverpool FC for some strange reason.
Not Everton-level bitter, but bitter nonetheless.

Tranmere fans have a complex against Liverpool as a city in general. Half of their songs are about Scousers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20530 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
 I was waiting for the excuse as to why Pascal Gross didn't get sent off for the penalty

Of all the things I went through in my head that theyd use as an excuse, I didnt think they would have the brass balls to say it was because it wasnt a goalscoring opportunity :lmao

Howard Webb is turning them into the Met police as Fowler said in his column.

There is zero accountability and it's as plain to see as it's ever been. It's a farce
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20531 on: Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm
Except it's worse, as given their raging inferiority complex, they actively enjoy enforcing the "rules" (or in Dean's case "{it's) the law!"TM) lording it over the athletes they never were. There's also been this creeping sense of desperation to be relevant and famous (infamy will do) in recent years since they all went pro, that's only been accelerated since the introduction of VAR. Name me one referee pre-2005 other than Pierluigi Collina. I'm struggling.

Clive Thomas ;D

I hated Pat Partridge, he always fucked us over, but yeah, most refs from those days were anonymous. Roger Milford was probably the first "celebrity" referee.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20532 on: Yesterday at 09:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:03:54 pm
Have just read that after Sterling's goal against Burnley at the weekend, the game kicked off then the referee stopped play to bring it back for the review again.  :lmao

Me too..I honestly think more should be made of this.

While the goal was given onfield and the decision after review was goal, its clear England could have done something.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20533 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
I was waiting for the excuse as to why Pascal Gross didn't get sent off for the penalty

Of all the things I went through in my head that theyd use as an excuse, I didnt think they would have the brass balls to say it was because it wasnt a goalscoring opportunity :lmao

Howard Webb is turning them into the Met police as Fowler said in his column.

There is zero accountability and it's as plain to see as it's ever been. It's a farce

He was picked for that job for a reason.

He's just Riley with better PR skills. No way they were going to bring in someone who'd actually reform that joke of an organisation.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20534 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:22:45 pm
Me too..I honestly think more should be made of this.

While the goal was given onfield and the decision after review was goal, its clear England could have done something.

I think it was because they restarted during an ongoing check, that's why they could pull it back.

The thing is, even if the laws stopped them giving the goal at Spurs, England should have told Hooper and he could have at least asked the managers to allow a walk in. Not doing so was just dodgy as fuck.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20535 on: Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
What would be amazinggggg, is someone to have these examples written down, be on MNF with Webb when he next decides to do a segment on how great he and his mates are, and just highlight the blatant nonsense they spout every week and show up how little actual answers they have

Its tiring seeing ex pros on the verge of making a great point with examples only to back down at the last step

Nah, amazing would be a journalist giving Webb or the PGMOL press person a call and asking why they could bring this thing back after the match had already restarted and why they couldn't stop our game to correct the mistake and go from there. If they answer try and get an answer that makes sense. If they don't answer find some ref or some rules expert somewhere who'll give you an answer whether those situations can be compared and whether they are different and why. And then writes a story about it or makes a news clip. You know, the stuff journalists actually are supposed to do?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20536 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm
Clive Thomas ;D

I hated Pat Partridge, he always fucked us over, but yeah, most refs from those days were anonymous. Roger Milford was probably the first "celebrity" referee.

Maurice Fussey was the man. Miles behind the play and then suddenly exploded into action. His knees kicked up to just below his chin. Kop burst into laughter whenever he accelerated down the pitch.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20537 on: Yesterday at 09:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
He was picked for that job for a reason.

He's just Riley with better PR skills. No way they were going to bring in someone who'd actually reform that joke of an organisation.

They've had a huge say in who's won the league in the past 10 years now.

It's becoming too much, they're way too powerful and they are way way WAY too unaccountable

I say this sat here as a newly qualified referee aswell
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20538 on: Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm
Nah, amazing would be a journalist giving Webb or the PGMOL press person a call and asking why they could bring this thing back after the match had already restarted and why they couldn't stop our game to correct the mistake and go from there. If they answer try and get an answer that makes sense. If they don't answer find some ref or some rules expert somewhere who'll give you an answer whether those situations can be compared and whether they are different and why. And then writes a story about it or makes a news clip. You know, the stuff journalists actually are supposed to do?

The journalists in this country are shithouses. As if any of them would say anything.

It's all fucking bantz and lolz - be amazing if one day you had a sports journalist in place worthy of that title.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20539 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm
Except it's worse, as given their raging inferiority complex, they actively enjoy enforcing the "rules" (or in Dean's case "{it's) the law!"TM) lording it over the athletes they never were. There's also been this creeping sense of desperation to be relevant and famous (infamy will do) in recent years since they all went pro, that's only been accelerated since the introduction of VAR. Name me one referee pre-2005 other than Pierluigi Collina. I'm struggling.

Might be a bit off with dates but Uriah Rennie, Paul Alcock, David Ellery, Mark Halsey, Graham Barber.

Struggling after those  :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20540 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
I was waiting for the excuse as to why Pascal Gross didn't get sent off for the penalty

Of all the things I went through in my head that theyd use as an excuse, I didnt think they would have the brass balls to say it was because it wasnt a goalscoring opportunity :lmao

Howard Webb is turning them into the Met police as Fowler said in his column.

There is zero accountability and it's as plain to see as it's ever been. It's a farce

Yep it feels like that.

I genuinely feel gaslit by them. Like they're coming out and telling me that things I've seen with my own eyes to be objectively true didn't actually happen that way. Like O'Brien confirming to Winston Smith that 2+2 does indeed equal 5.

I give up.
 
The struggle is finished. I have won the victory over myself. I love Howard Webb.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20541 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
Howard Webb is turning them into the Met police as Fowler said in his column.

There is zero accountability and it's as plain to see as it's ever been. It's a farce
He is ex-SYP, not sure which is worse.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20542 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:34:47 pm
on the cusp of a red. WTF does that even mean? Just like the ref was on the cusp of receiving another big money pay day from Man Citys owners so he decided not to give the red card?

Even if you took his bullshit at face value and the two fouls were deemed to only be a yellow, he should have still been sent off for two yellows anyway.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20543 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
The journalists in this country are shithouses. As if any of them would say anything.

It's all fucking bantz and lolz - be amazing if one day you had a sports journalist in place worthy of that title.

Yup. Did you see Sky stirring the shit on Twitter by posting a picture of the ball hitting VVDs hand. No context or video, just the caption this is why DiZerbi was so animated or something.

Utter shithousery designed to stir up animosity against Liverpool among those who dont know the handball rule or didnt see the match.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20544 on: Yesterday at 11:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:03:54 pm
Have just read that after Sterling's goal against Burnley at the weekend, the game kicked off then the referee stopped play to bring it back for the review again.  :lmao
To be fair - not that I want to be fair to PPGMOL -  but they did announce BEFORE the weekends games that after their review they had changed their protocols about  1) how referees and VARs communicate and 2) stopping the game after it had restarted if there was a VAR issue that needed sorting.

Why they had such a stupid protocol in the first place - assuming they really had - is another matter, but they do have this one 'coverered'.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20545 on: Today at 10:05:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
He is ex-SYP, not sure which is worse.

MET is full of rapists and murderers, think they win the biggest shower of c*nts in the country award
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20546 on: Today at 11:08:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:43 pm
To be fair - not that I want to be fair to PPGMOL -  but they did announce BEFORE the weekends games that after their review they had changed their protocols about  1) how referees and VARs communicate and 2) stopping the game after it had restarted if there was a VAR issue that needed sorting.

Why they had such a stupid protocol in the first place - assuming they really had - is another matter, but they do have this one 'coverered'.

I don't think that the above is correct. This is the statement from PGMOL:

Quote from: PGMOL
The review of the on-field and VAR decision-making processes and application of the decision-making principles has identified the following key learnings to mitigate against the risk of a future error:

- Guidance to Video Match Officials has always emphasised the need for efficiency, but never at the expense of accuracy. This principle will be clearly reiterated
- A new VAR Communication Protocol will be developed to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions
- As an additional step to the process, the VAR will confirm the outcome of the VAR check process with the AVAR before confirming the final decision to the on-field officials

Nothing in here about being able to stop the game if there is a VAR mistake, and Mike Dean also said in his pathetic rant against Merson that PGMOL can't change those guidelines and that it would have to be IFAB.

I think he is mainly a shill for PGMOL, but Dale Johnson does at least have a good knowledge of the VAR rules and procedures and he had the following to say on the incident:

Quote from: Dale Johnson
For the second weekend in a row the VAR team came close to a monumental error -- and were only truly saved by Sterling being onside.

After Sterling put the ball into the back of the net there was a check for offside, and whether it was poor communication or a simple misunderstanding referee Stuart Attwell signalled for Burnley to kick off and restart the game.

Once the restart has happened a decision cannot be changed.

Bond immediately realised the game had kicked off and told the referee to stop play as the review was still ongoing. As the goal was good the decision didn't need to be changed, so no harm was done.

Luckily for the officials, Raheem Sterling was onside for his goal at Burnley. However, what if Sterling had been offside? We would have faced another serious breakdown in Stockley Park just seven days after Luis Díaz's goal was wrongly ruled out for offside. Then, the VAR team opted not to go against protocol. In this instance the VAR team did stop the match to correctly complete the review, but would they have actually disallowed a goal? This is exactly what happened in the France vs. Tunisia game at the World Cup and the whole refereeing team was sent home from the tournament.

A difficult problem which was prevented more by luck than judgement and has to lead to further questions about communication.

So once the game restarted then the goal had officially been given, and if Sterling would have been offside then it would have been the exact reverse of what happened for the Diaz goal; a goal given when then VAR decision was actually no goal.

I mean, just let that sink in for a minute. The week after the biggest VAR mistake in history, and after PGMOL identified "key learnings to mitigate against the risk of a future error", the refereeing team managed to basically repeat the same mistake and were only saved when Sterling was narrowly onside.

I know that people are adamant that there is a conspiracy against us, but the above just shows how incompetent PGMOL are as an overall organisation, not just against us. It also shows how poor journalism and punditry is in this country that far more isn't being made of this issue given what happened the week before. Howard Webb should have resigned after the Diaz incident, but he definitely should have resigned after it was proven that a week later nothing has actually changed and everyone is still just as incompetent as before.
