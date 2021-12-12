To be fair - not that I want to be fair to PPGMOL - but they did announce BEFORE the weekends games that after their review they had changed their protocols about 1) how referees and VARs communicate and 2) stopping the game after it had restarted if there was a VAR issue that needed sorting.



Why they had such a stupid protocol in the first place - assuming they really had - is another matter, but they do have this one 'coverered'.



Quote from: PGMOL

The review of the on-field and VAR decision-making processes and application of the decision-making principles has identified the following key learnings to mitigate against the risk of a future error:



- Guidance to Video Match Officials has always emphasised the need for efficiency, but never at the expense of accuracy. This principle will be clearly reiterated

- A new VAR Communication Protocol will be developed to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions

- As an additional step to the process, the VAR will confirm the outcome of the VAR check process with the AVAR before confirming the final decision to the on-field officials

Quote from: Dale Johnson

For the second weekend in a row the VAR team came close to a monumental error -- and were only truly saved by Sterling being onside.



After Sterling put the ball into the back of the net there was a check for offside, and whether it was poor communication or a simple misunderstanding referee Stuart Attwell signalled for Burnley to kick off and restart the game.



Once the restart has happened a decision cannot be changed.



Bond immediately realised the game had kicked off and told the referee to stop play as the review was still ongoing. As the goal was good the decision didn't need to be changed, so no harm was done.



Luckily for the officials, Raheem Sterling was onside for his goal at Burnley. However, what if Sterling had been offside? We would have faced another serious breakdown in Stockley Park just seven days after Luis Díaz's goal was wrongly ruled out for offside. Then, the VAR team opted not to go against protocol. In this instance the VAR team did stop the match to correctly complete the review, but would they have actually disallowed a goal? This is exactly what happened in the France vs. Tunisia game at the World Cup and the whole refereeing team was sent home from the tournament.



A difficult problem which was prevented more by luck than judgement and has to lead to further questions about communication.

I don't think that the above is correct. This is the statement from PGMOL:Nothing in here about being able to stop the game if there is a VAR mistake, and Mike Dean also said in his pathetic rant against Merson that PGMOL can't change those guidelines and that it would have to be IFAB.I think he is mainly a shill for PGMOL, but Dale Johnson does at least have a good knowledge of the VAR rules and procedures and he had the following to say on the incident:So once the game restarted then the goal had officially been given, and if Sterling would have been offside then it would have been the exact reverse of what happened for the Diaz goal; a goal given when then VAR decision was actually no goal.I mean, just let that sink in for a minute. The week after the biggest VAR mistake in history, and after PGMOL identified "key learnings to mitigate against the risk of a future error", the refereeing team managed to basically repeat the same mistake and were only saved when Sterling was narrowly onside.I know that people are adamant that there is a conspiracy against us, but the above just shows how incompetent PGMOL are as an overall organisation, not just against us. It also shows how poor journalism and punditry is in this country that far more isn't being made of this issue given what happened the week before. Howard Webb should have resigned after the Diaz incident, but he definitely should have resigned after it was proven that a week later nothing has actually changed and everyone is still just as incompetent as before.