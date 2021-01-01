« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1041089 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20480 on: Today at 09:30:07 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 09:13:12 am
Unbelievable that Kovacic wasnt given a straight red even AFTER the VAR review. At least Jones got the ball before rolling over it and catching the ankle. Kovacic basically went straight for the ankle. Hope the rest of the league is seeing what weve been seeing but lm not holding my breath.

My first, second, third and so on issue with that yellow card is that PGMOL refused our Jones red complaint only few days ago. So they basically confirmed, set in stone, that no matter who, what, why - a tackle landing on opponents shins is a direct red - whatever on-field referee says. This is simply insane. Cry about rules, rules, sacred fucking rules - than break your own rules and thresholds not a week later and not once but multiple times. What is the point any longer?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20481 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:42:36 am
He might be a spurs fan if the person I just saw on Twitter with the same name is him. You'll note in that article he says... ' It is, were afraid to say, One Of Those and it really would be helpful if everyone could accept as much rather than add it to the growing sense of injustice and anger bubbling up around every single thing officials do right now. This was not some egregious and unforgivable mistake. It is easy to argue it was no mistake at all.'

LFC-journo David Lynch reported this on Twitter yesterday as something he was told. It was mentioned in this thread I think.
« Reply #20482 on: Today at 09:39:36 am »
After the events of the last two match days surely it is Howard Webb who should be under pressure.

It was he who allowed three of his officials to travel to Abu Dhabi in midweek to officiate at a league match there. This involved two long haul flights which is totally different to a 2 hour flight for a CL/EL game.

Webb then appoints two of those who went for var duties at a high profile game involving two of Man C rivals at the top end of the league. The next match day he appoints M Oliver for a big game involving Man City who just happen to be owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, owners of City.

There were other officials capable of taking these games but Webb selected them. Any decisions they made could be seen to be compromised by their lucrative trip working in Abu Dhabi. Unsurprisingly, it seemed that there were several decisions in both games involving the 3 officials that were baffling but Ive not seen any comments on tv or in the press about why they were selected.

They cant accuse the officials of cheating without proof but I would have thought there would have been someone who would highlight the conflict of interest and point the finger at Webb who allowed it. No discussion an all unless someone can point it out.

Could FSG invite officials from PGMOL over to N America for a lucrative payday without any blowback. Would the officials be appointed by Webb for a match involving Liverpool at say Arsenal? Would the press be quiet about it! Cant see it myself.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

A neutral observer could very well come to the conclusion that the officials have been bought and paid for by Abu Dhabi. Particularly when you factor in that they have literally won Atleast 2 recent titles due to inexplicable refereeing decisions.
I liked it yesterday when (I think) Trent was challenged right in front of the Linesman who flagged for a throw in to us. Referee (40 yards away) says fuck that and gives them a Free Kick.

Good that was.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:59:36 am
A neutral observer could very well come to the conclusion that the officials have been bought and paid for by Abu Dhabi. Particularly when you factor in that they have literally won Atleast 2 recent titles due to inexplicable refereeing decisions.

Anyone who can't see that the referee's have been bought at this stage is a fool. This is the most corrupt league in world football.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:16:00 am
Anyone who can't see that the referee's have been bought at this stage is a fool. This is the most corrupt league in world football.

And yet all my football watching mates, a well educated and intelligent bunch, never even mention it.

All the talk at the weekend was about how well Newcastle are doing.

Seems there's a lot of "head in the sand" behavior going on.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:09:15 am
I liked it yesterday when (I think) Trent was challenged right in front of the Linesman who flagged for a throw in to us. Referee (40 yards away) says fuck that and gives them a Free Kick.

Good that was.

That was Gomez. Typical Taylor, does things to fuck us over that just look like normal poor refereeing or where he can interpret something as a foul so get away with it
Fuck the Tories

Personally I'm on the very edge of sacking football off altogether for a while anyway and just keeping an eye on our scores. Ref's being paid and wooed by the owners of Man City seems fair game now and no one seems to care or want to stop it. They're making wrong calls that directly benefit Man City and no one cares or seem in the slightest bit concerned. The Premier League need to grow a set of balls and lay down some laws. It's money at the root of it all. Words like "integrity" and "sport" are in the toilet.
We should be clear, at the top of the league now.

Made up 6 points on AD, the past few weeks, instead, it's just 1.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:19:18 am
And yet all my football watching mates, a well educated and intelligent bunch, never even mention it.

All the talk at the weekend was about how well Newcastle are doing.

Seems there's a lot of "head in the sand" behavior going on.

Feels like the  families in IT's Derry - they turn a blind eye, pretend it doesn't exist, change the subject. I don't even know if you can call it denial at this point. It's more a collective, wilful ignorance. They know it's happening, but they just don't want to engage on the matter.

It's the Emperor's New Clothes, where reporting the truth makes you a pariah. The reality is, our football is about as genuine as the wrestling now. It's all about the spectacle, the talking points. Controversy breeds clicks and likes etc.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

It would be pretty easy to make up a panel of former footballers and referees. This panel could then vote on issues that emerge. We could ask them if they feel Szoboszlai was denied a goal-scoring chance there e.g. 100 members would make it pretty accurate, I think. Keeping their identity hidden from the owners of the teams would also be advisable.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Quote from: Golyo on Today at 11:38:22 am
It would be pretty easy to make up a panel of former footballers and referees. This panel could then vote on issues that emerge. We could ask them if they feel Szoboszlai was denied a goal-scoring chance there e.g. 100 members would make it pretty accurate, I think. Keeping their identity hidden from the owners of the teams would also be advisable.

Is that a sick joke  :o
Just watched the West Ham vs Newcastle highlights. Guimarães lunged and should have been a 2nd yellow. West Ham player was booked for asking Guimarães to receive his first yellow. Both these things didn't apply to us last week

Unbelievable
Good old Dermot deems Kovacic challenge on Odegaard 'on the cusp' of a red and not one single fucking question directed his way regarding consitency
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:25:01 pm
Good old Dermot deems Kovacic challenge on Odegaard 'on the cusp' of a red and not one single fucking question directed his way regarding consitency
on the cusp of a red. WTF does that even mean? Just like the ref was on the cusp of receiving another big money pay day from Man Citys owners so he decided not to give the red card?
Peter Walton, Dermot Gallagher, Mike Dean. Pointless additions who are only on to protect the decisions
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:38:06 pm
Peter Walton, Dermot Gallagher, Mike Dean. Pointless additions who are only on to protect the decisions

It has to be the easiest money in football

Sit there and agree with everything an official has given.

You can now even speak to ex international players like shit on tv and thats ok too apparently.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:02:27 pm
It has to be the easiest money in football

Sit there and agree with everything an official has given.

You can now even speak to ex international players like shit on tv and thats ok too apparently.

Thick as pigshit. Dean not Merson. I know Merson's not the brightest, but Dean, good grief.

What Dean's 2 contributions over the last few weeks illustrate is how arrogant and unaccountable the refs are. To say that he ignored protocols to "help a mate" and then not only hide behind the laws he decided that it was OK to break, but to then say the problem with players is that they don't know the laws is the epitome of a group of people that think they're untouchable.

PGMOL and their acolytes have zero credibility and things need to change. They're killing a game thats already struggling.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:25:36 pm
Yellow for Pascal Gross would not have been acceptable.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/12980905/ref-watch-live-former-premier-league-referee-dermot-gallagher-assesses-the-talking-points-from-the-weekends-games

Quote
A combination of a few things [as to why he was not sent off] - that, he is not going directly at goal, the ball has run away, I get that the ball has run away because he has been pulled back, the goalkeeper is very close and if you look, a defender is running round.

Can't even be consistent for a full sentence. If the only reason the ball has run away is because he has been pulled back, how is that relevant?

Besides, by the logic that the ball is running away, it is also running away from the keeper, who is out of position.

And it is a " clear goal scoring opportunity" having a man back on the line doesn't stop it being an opportunity.
