After the events of the last two match days surely it is Howard Webb who should be under pressure.



It was he who allowed three of his officials to travel to Abu Dhabi in midweek to officiate at a league match there. This involved two long haul flights which is totally different to a 2 hour flight for a CL/EL game.



Webb then appoints two of those who went for var duties at a high profile game involving two of Man C rivals at the top end of the league. The next match day he appoints M Oliver for a big game involving Man City who just happen to be owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, owners of City.



There were other officials capable of taking these games but Webb selected them. Any decisions they made could be seen to be compromised by their lucrative trip working in Abu Dhabi. Unsurprisingly, it seemed that there were several decisions in both games involving the 3 officials that were baffling but Ive not seen any comments on tv or in the press about why they were selected.



They cant accuse the officials of cheating without proof but I would have thought there would have been someone who would highlight the conflict of interest and point the finger at Webb who allowed it. No discussion an all unless someone can point it out.



Could FSG invite officials from PGMOL over to N America for a lucrative payday without any blowback. Would the officials be appointed by Webb for a match involving Liverpool at say Arsenal? Would the press be quiet about it! Cant see it myself.