And there in lies the problem. Football is so tribal that a player could do a king fu kick , punch the opponent in the face then take a dump on him whilst hes on the ground, and some fans would still say its not a red card.
And the best (and only) remedy to fight that is consistency from the referees.
For example slap every fucker waving cards at referees with a yellow.
Do it game in-game out, do it all through the season.
Do it for players who are already on a yellow.
Do it no matter if it's a dead rubber game or the headline game of the weekend.
Clubs themselves would start to have chats with players getting stupid yellow cards for that behaviour.
Fans complaining about it would increasibly look stupid.
No tribalism, it would simply be accepted as a fact that if you do that one thing - you get that specific punishment.
Instead we're being told it's raining while proven mediocities like Den, Riley, Webb and the rest are pissing on our heads.