VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm
Ive always avoided the conspiracy theories with the referees. I just think theyre useless.

But the recent noise about PL referees being paid by Citys owners to referee games in UAE? That stinks. That has to be a conflict of interest.

Its not just the money, its the hospitality and the connections. There is always going to be a risk that all of this influences a referees decision making, and its hard not to feel like weve seen that today with the Kovacic incident.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm
We are fucked if this stays like this we will be down to 8 next week
International break, isn't it? Still wouldn't put it past them 😁
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:51:39 pm
Denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity​

There will be a slight change to the interpretation where a player commits a foul in their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) and leads to a penalty.

The referee will now issue a yellow card not only for when the offence was an attempt to play the ball but also if it is a challenge for the ball.

This gives referees more scope to interpret such fouls as yellow-card offences, rather than red, as in the past.

A red card will be shown in all other circumstances, such as holding, pulling, pushing and where there was no possibility to play the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:12:58 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:51:39 pm
Denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity​

There will be a slight change to the interpretation where a player commits a foul in their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) and leads to a penalty.

The referee will now issue a yellow card not only for when the offence was an attempt to play the ball but also if it is a challenge for the ball.

This gives referees more scope to interpret such fouls as yellow-card offences, rather than red, as in the past.

A red card will be shown in all other circumstances, such as holding, pulling, pushing and where there was no possibility to play the ball.

Ah, yes, pulling someone's shirt is obviously a challenge for the ball. Mind you, Taylor didn't even book him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm
So three red cards not given today, and VaR not chiming in?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:37:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm
That's how Taylor refs all our games, plays advantage for the oppo, pulls us back all the time and gives us free kicks. He's only played the advantage on the pen so he didn't have to give a red card.

These lot are all fucking corrupt. Its either corruption from being Manchester Utd supporters, cheating because they can or corruption from taking bribes

Yep textbook.

Be good if the fucking inbred c*nts in the media, shat out of their mums arses could fucking do their fucking jobs and fucking notice, but I guess rational thinking and doing your fucking job is against this shower of fucking shite we have in place now.

The media are absolute fucking scum. DO YOUR FUCKING JOB you weird looking fucking mutants.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:16:05 pm
Regardless of if it was a goal scoring chance, he didnt even book him :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
It's a joke really, that's as red a red card according to the rules as you're gonna get. Yet, yet...they somehow manage to find a reason not to give it. And the reason they give is that it doesn't even pass the sniff test.

I know WE make playing with 10 look easy, but be nice if we had the man advantage every so often especially when it's blatant.

Has Klopp been asked and did he give a response?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Another thing that pisses me off is how the whole restarting the game and bringing it back for the VAR check to finish seems to have been forgotten or wasn't even an issue, when it clearly should have lead to questions being asked.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm
Fucking awful display by ' Tayles' today. Fell for every ' ooo I've fallen Vic' by Brighton. The failure to show a yellow for the foul on Nunez and to show a red for the pull on Dom shows they've learnt nothing from last week.  We should have brought Jota on to fuck them, see what they'd have said. Sad stupid fucks
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Presume a lot of you havent seen the Newcastle highlights yet because Guimares absolutely should have gone for 2 Yellows as well. Although strangely a West Ham player was booked for asking for a card so seems like that one is back on the agenda (when it suits).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:51:39 pm
Denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity​

There will be a slight change to the interpretation where a player commits a foul in their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) and leads to a penalty.

The referee will now issue a yellow card not only for when the offence was an attempt to play the ball but also if it is a challenge for the ball.

This gives referees more scope to interpret such fouls as yellow-card offences, rather than red, as in the past.

A red card will be shown in all other circumstances, such as holding, pulling, pushing and where there was no possibility to play the ball.

Undeniable

As it was the minute he did it

How he's not sent him off is a total mystery

I'm sure that mekon Dermot Gallagher will have some excuse. I can't for the life of me figure out what mind. He'll work hard at it tonight though I'm sure
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Presume a lot of you havent seen the Newcastle highlights yet because Guimares absolutely should have gone for 2 Yellows as well. Although strangely a West Ham player was booked for asking for a card so seems like that one is back on the agenda (when it suits).

Its back when a player hasnt had a booking but that isnt the RULES is it Mike Dean ??!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm
Fucking awful display by ' Tayles' today. Fell for every ' ooo I've fallen Vic' by Brighton. The failure to show a yellow for the foul on Nunez and to show a red for the pull on Dom shows they've learnt nothing from last week.  We should have brought Jota on to fuck them, see what they'd have said. Sad stupid fucks

Every time a player goes down and feigns injury, they should be made to leave the pitch for at least 5 mins, if a player is actually injured then it gives enough time for treatment and if they aren't then it means that they are punished for their cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
We need to leave this fucking shithouse league. Way beyond a fucking joke now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
We need to leave this fucking shithouse league. Way beyond a fucking joke now.
agreed but there's nowhere to go unfortunately. The proposed superleague could have developed into one given time and it was one of the reasons I wasn't dead against it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
In the Women's Superleague today, a Man City player got sent off for a second yellow card for delaying the freekick and the pundit on our game was livid, said it was ridiculous and the ref should have given her a warning.

Can you imagine that happening to City in the Premier League? 🙄
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:04:28 pm
I fucking hate this game now, I'm refusing to watch another PL game (bar the two I've paid for and I'm committed to taking the lads to) from now on.

Assuming you're talking about home games, you should be all right. It's mainly our away games where they feel emboldened to fulfil their agenda. At Anfield you still get genuine mistakes that those in the Stockley bunker feel safe to validate (e.g. Mac red) but for the most part we get something approaching a football game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm
Every time a player goes down and feigns injury, they should be made to leave the pitch for at least 5 mins, if a player is actually injured then it gives enough time for treatment and if they aren't then it means that they are punished for their cheating.
I am not sticking up for referees but this issue will benver be sorted until players stop cheating, feigning and 'claiming' for everything. It is throughout football in all areas now and it makes refereeing impossible. True, referees fall for it so everyone does it but the two are interlinked. Every time the ball goes out players throw their hands up even when they know they are wrong. In a way they have to because those teams that don't claim get overlooked. Similarly, players going down with the slightest touch or diving. At least some, like Bissouma yesterday, get the punishment they deserve.
I don't see an end to the discussioon about refereeing and VAR whilst this culture permeates football. You don't get it in many other sports so it can be done without it. I like the idea of cards for waving a card (it should be even mentioning it as well) and the numbers of players approaching a referee but it's got to be applied and maintained, then we moved on to diving and VAR hopefully.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:06:37 am
fair play to this guy he is carrying on the fight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AhPH9FKOyY
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:02:16 am
They have been horrid this season.  Hate to go over the top with it all but they are honestly ruining the league.  It's just so inconsistent.  The annoying this is they don't even have to face consequences for their blunders.  Just brush it aside or they make a statement and move on.  They need to bring in a someone else to control VAR who aren't part of the referee boys club. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:02:41 am
Still trying to keep track...sort of...
The "coincidences" just keeps piling up, so now:


Round 1:
LFC -1 (2/3)  (and 2p?)
United +1  (and +2p)

Round 2:
LFC -1 (Mac Allister RC)

Round 3:
LFC -1 (VVD RC)
United +2 (and +2p)  (RC and Penalty... I saw the match with 5 fanatical United supporters none of them though it was RC/pen)

Round 7:
2 wrongly awarded red cards and cheated out of a legitimate goal, Gomez RC and penalty and that's just the tip of the iceberg from that one.. Fair to say we would've gotten at least a point with actual non-corrupt refereeing.
LFC -5  (and -1/2p)

Round 8:
No red card for the pullback on Szobo. Blatant. Even de Zerbi said that it wasn't a freekick for their equalizer. Antony Taylor doing his usual of tipping the scales by giving every little thing to our opponents when it matters, and nothing to us. He's the most clever of the cheaters.
LFC - 2 (and - 2p)


Total so far:
LFC: -10 (11/12) (and -5/6p)
United: +3 (and +4p)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:17:34 am
I'm not one for conspiracy theories but they've been that bad this season i'm starting to believe

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:39:58 am
I am totally fine with Curtis Jones' challenge being a red if similar challenges (studs on a leg with a bit of a force, e.g. Kovacic) are given as a red.

I am fine with Virgil's challenge being a foul (gets the ball but also gets the man) and a red for DOGSO (committed, last man, through on goal) if similar fouls (van de Ven on Gomez) and circumstances (Dunk on Dom) are treated the same.

But every week they're not and we get gaslighted by these inept fucking clowns telling us rules and protocols that they only enforce on one club.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:44:00 am
The dunk one is worse.

As it's in the penalty area, that's where "trying to get the ball" comes into play.

I think van de ven on Gomez is a penalty but not a yellow as he's trying to get the ball in the area.

Dunk is not trying to win the ball. But Dale Johnson will dismiss it after he's been briefed by the refs that it's not an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Which is frankly odd
