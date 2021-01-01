Every time a player goes down and feigns injury, they should be made to leave the pitch for at least 5 mins, if a player is actually injured then it gives enough time for treatment and if they aren't then it means that they are punished for their cheating.



I am not sticking up for referees but this issue will benver be sorted until players stop cheating, feigning and 'claiming' for everything. It is throughout football in all areas now and it makes refereeing impossible. True, referees fall for it so everyone does it but the two are interlinked. Every time the ball goes out players throw their hands up even when they know they are wrong. In a way they have to because those teams that don't claim get overlooked. Similarly, players going down with the slightest touch or diving. At least some, like Bissouma yesterday, get the punishment they deserve.I don't see an end to the discussioon about refereeing and VAR whilst this culture permeates football. You don't get it in many other sports so it can be done without it. I like the idea of cards for waving a card (it should be even mentioning it as well) and the numbers of players approaching a referee but it's got to be applied and maintained, then we moved on to diving and VAR hopefully.