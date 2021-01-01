Denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity​



There will be a slight change to the interpretation where a player commits a foul in their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) and leads to a penalty.



The referee will now issue a yellow card not only for when the offence was an attempt to play the ball but also if it is a challenge for the ball.



This gives referees more scope to interpret such fouls as yellow-card offences, rather than red, as in the past.



A red card will be shown in all other circumstances, such as holding, pulling, pushing and where there was no possibility to play the ball.