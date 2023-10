Denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity​



There will be a slight change to the interpretation where a player commits a foul in their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) and leads to a penalty.



The referee will now issue a yellow card not only for when the offence was an attempt to play the ball but also if it is ďa challenge for the ballĒ.



This gives referees more scope to interpret such fouls as yellow-card offences, rather than red, as in the past.



A red card will be shown in all other circumstances, such as holding, pulling, pushing and where there was no possibility to play the ball.