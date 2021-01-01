« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1031720 times)

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,940
  • JFT96.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 10:57:57 am »
The egregiously bad decisions by the referees and VAR take up all of the headlines of course, but what can get lost is that they influence the game in other more subtle ways too. Calling silly fouls all the time to disrupt rhythm, letting certain teams get away with overly aggressive play under the guise of 'letting the game go', blowing for free-kicks when a player merely feels the breath of an opposition player near him (and often this happens for teams who play for direct plays, because they cannot live with the opposition in a free-flowing game of football). They let certain players commit a foul 4 or 5 times before they issue a yellow card, only to then book another player for an innocuous tackle or for a 50-50 that is applauded by both sets of fans.

The only consistency is the inconsistency. They do not know their arse from their elbow. Can anybody honestly name a good referee at the top level in this country? They're all bad in different ways. It really drains the fucking life out of you and the fans get shafted as always. 60,000 plus in the stadium on Saturday, a few thousand of our lads and girls travelled to London in the rain and with some rail disruption I believe, having paid hard-earned money to do so, only to have the day fucking ruined by corrupt and inept refereeing decisions that ultimately cost us the game. The accountability is then what? Oh, you're taken off VAR for a week, we'll look into it.

No, it isn't good enough. It hasn't been for a long time. Without getting the violin out and playing into the 'why always Liverpool' narrative, it really isn't difficult to look at the evidence over a long time and arrive at the conclusion that for one reason or another we really do seem to be on the wrong side of big decisions and Klopp and the players must be fucking sick of it.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,395
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:47 am
While the integrity of the Premier League is now in doubt, surely it's time to review removing PGMOL and possibly disbanding the league.

Neither are currently fit for purpose.

The Premier League has failed and it's going to take a lot to turn that around.

Saying that, while they are contiually raking it in, does failed mean anything in this context? it's failed the clubs, failed the fans, failed the players and failed the country but is minted so they don't give a fuck.

An ultimation needs to be sent by the likes of us, Arsenal, Spurs, West Ham etc... that we are preparing to walk away from the league unless this and the City charges are resolved to satisfaction by a certain date. The sport is on it's last legs now, either a stand is taken or the future is grim.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 11:00:39 am »
Quote from: vetdoc24 on Today at 10:05:45 am
Fair enough.

And the only way to make this right is to give us every 50-50 decision for the rest of the season.

I think this is the sort of thing we could all live with.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 11:02:01 am »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 11:02:39 am »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm


This is exactly it.

In my line of work we call this a root cause analysis.  If a mistake has been made, either large or small, we need to figure out why thats happened to guard against it happening again and really dig down into it.  Its all about continuous improvement.  Were rarely, if ever, are allowed to give human error as the  root cause of a mistake on any of our investigations. Yes a human has made an error, but is that because they dont know the process, dont have access to a written procedure, is/was the equipment faulty, had this person been trained appropriately, if so where is the evidence that this person has been trained and understands the process, or a hundred other reasons.

I do a fair bit of training. I tell all the trainees that theres no shame in making a mistake, everyone makes mistakes when theyre doing something new for the first time. Im not going to get upset if/when they do. However, if a few months into the the job theyre still routinely making the same mistakes then we have a rather large problem.

These guys have been doing this for years and theyre still making the same mistakes as very week. In fact its probably worse now then when it started. PGMOL are not in control of their processes but they just dont care as there is no incentive for them to be. No-one is going to come knocking on Webbs door asking to see documented procedures, evidence of training, evidence of competency assessments, evidence of investigations and corrective actions or improvement plans.  Id imagine none of this stuff exists, and for a supposed professional institution that is involved in a multi billion pound industry that is just not acceptable.

If Darren England forgot the goal hadnt been given, then why did he forget? Why isnt there, after a couple of years, something in place that tells him what the on field decision is? Either a screen or a conversation. This stuff is not difficult.

I forgot is feeble, unacceptable and points to a working environment where people just arent taking their roles seriously.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 11:04:07 am »
Why doesn't Darren England release a statement saying what happened?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 11:04:35 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:01 am
https://x.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1708492212441362535?s=20


No bias, none at all.

The Pickford on VVD one is similar to the Diaz issue for incompetence. They said that VAR forgot (“forgot”) to check the tackle and confirm a red as they spent so long checking if Van Dijk was offside
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,395
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:57:57 am
The egregiously bad decisions by the referees and VAR take up all of the headlines of course, but what can get lost is that they influence the game in other more subtle ways too. Calling silly fouls all the time to disrupt rhythm, letting certain teams get away with overly aggressive play under the guise of 'letting the game go', blowing for free-kicks when a player merely feels the breath of an opposition player near him (and often this happens for teams who play for direct plays, because they cannot live with the opposition in a free-flowing game of football). They let certain players commit a foul 4 or 5 times before they issue a yellow card, only to then book another player for an innocuous tackle or for a 50-50 that is applauded by both sets of fans.

The only consistency is the inconsistency. They do not know their arse from their elbow. Can anybody honestly name a good referee at the top level in this country? They're all bad in different ways. It really drains the fucking life out of you and the fans get shafted as always. 60,000 plus in the stadium on Saturday, a few thousand of our lads and girls travelled to London in the rain and with some rail disruption I believe, having paid hard-earned money to do so, only to have the day fucking ruined by corrupt and inept refereeing decisions that ultimately cost us the game. The accountability is then what? Oh, you're taken off VAR for a week, we'll look into it.

No, it isn't good enough. It hasn't been for a long time. Without getting the violin out and playing into the 'why always Liverpool' narrative, it really isn't difficult to look at the evidence over a long time and arrive at the conclusion that for one reason or another we really do seem to be on the wrong side of big decisions and Klopp and the players must be fucking sick of it.

And then there's the classic booking of Liverpool players for the first 85 minutes of a game for nonsense stuff whilst the opposition kick lumps out of ours for the first 85 minutes only for the referee to book a couple of their's in the last 5 minutes and injury time to make it look like it's all fair and above board. Yeah like playing 70 plus minutes of a match on a yellow card is the same as playing the last 5 minutes. I've lost track of just how many times this has happened.

They know what they are doing.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Up
« previous next »
 