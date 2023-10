This is exactly it.In my line of work we call this a “root cause analysis”. If a mistake has been made, either large or small, we need to figure out why that’s happened to guard against it happening again and really dig down into it. It’s all about continuous improvement. We’re rarely, if ever, are allowed to give “human error” as the root cause of a mistake on any of our investigations. Yes a human has made an error, but is that because they don’t know the process, don’t have access to a written procedure, is/was the equipment faulty, had this person been trained appropriately, if so where is the evidence that this person has been trained and understands the process, or a hundred other reasons.I do a fair bit of training. I tell all the trainees that there’s no shame in making a mistake, everyone makes mistakes when they’re doing something new for the first time. I’m not going to get upset if/when they do. However, if a few months into the the job they’re still routinely making the same mistakes then we have a rather large problem.These guys have been doing this for years and they’re still making the same mistakes as very week. In fact it’s probably worse now then when it started. PGMOL are not in control of their processes but they just don’t care as there is no incentive for them to be. No-one is going to come knocking on Webb’s door asking to see documented procedures, evidence of training, evidence of competency assessments, evidence of investigations and corrective actions or improvement plans. I’d imagine none of this stuff exists, and for a supposed professional institution that is involved in a multi billion pound industry that is just not acceptable.If Darren England “forgot” the goal hadn’t been given, then why did he forget? Why isn’t there, after a couple of years, something in place that tells him what the on field decision is? Either a screen or a conversation. This stuff is not difficult.“I forgot” is feeble, unacceptable and points to a working environment where people just aren’t taking their roles seriously.